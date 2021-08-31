The Oneonta golf team lost via a tiebreaker in a Tuesday golf match against Norwich at Canasawacta Country Club.
After the top five players for both teams combined for a score of 263, Norwich won the tiebreaker with the lower score of their sixth player.
Oneonta’s Aidan Gelbsman had the low round of the day with a 42. The other Yellowjackets finding the score sheet were Seamus Catella (51), Max Gelbsman (55), Carter Mackey (57), and Ben Casola (58).
Jacob Morris led Norwich with a 49. The team’s other scorers were Jacob Dowdall (50), Nate Revoir (53), Braden Reid (54), and Aiden Stafford (57). Julien Smith’s 59 served as the tie-breaking round.
Oneonta will face Chenango Valley on Wednesday at Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course.
Sidney 254, Deposit-Hancock 257
The Warriors edged the Eagles in a Midstate Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at French Woods Golf Course.
Kyle Smith of Sidney (1-0) had the low round of the day with a 46, while teammates Garrett Beckwith (47) and Ben Miller (49) also broke 50. Sidney’s other scorers were Colton Rose (53) and Anthony Conroy (59).
Nick Locke led Deposit-Hancock (0-1) with a 47. The Eagles’ other scorers were Nathaniel Westbrook (48), Brennan Karcher (50), Chris Gross (53), and Logan Westbrook (59).
