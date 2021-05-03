The Oneonta High baseball team finally got to play some games at the field named for its longtime coach.
The Yellowjackets defeated Seton Catholic 12-3 at Joe Hughes Field on Monday after splitting a Saturday doubleheader with a 7-2 win over Norwich and an 11-9 loss to Cooperstown.
Coach Hughes couldn’t help but chuckle at the idea of playing games on a field named after him.
“I didn’t think much about it,” Hughes said. “When they name a field after you, I guess you’re supposed to win.”
Oneonta put up seven runs in the first inning against Seton to roll to their second victory. Aidan Breakey and Carter Neer both notched three hits for the Yellowjackets.
In Saturday’s season opener, Aidan Gelbsman led Oneonta on the mound with three strong innings of relief work, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Breakey paced the offense with three hits and four stolen bases. Norwich’s Don Lawrence had three hits for the Tornado.
“To get a win against Norwich, our archrivals, it was a good win for our kids,” Hughes said.
In the second game, Cooperstown rallied from a late 8-4 deficit by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to snatch away the victory. Kendall Ubner led Cooperstown with two hits, while the Hawkeyes benefited from 12 walks issued by seven OHS pitchers. Oneonta’s Tanner Russin and Cooperstown’s Derek Moore both notched doubles at the plate.
Despite the tough result against Cooperstown, Hughes was pleased with how his team opened the season on their newly-named home turf.
“It was a good way to break in the field,” he said.
MONDAY
Oneonta 12, Seton Catholic 3
Seton … 110 010 0 – 3 6 2
Oneonta … 700 320 X – 12 13 1
Jordan Goble (W)
Bret Titus (L)
SATURDAY
Oneonta 7, Norwich 2
Norwich … 100 100 0 – 2 6 2
Oneonta … 111 130 X – 7 10 2
Cole Platt (W)
Dan Lawrence (L)
Cooperstown 11, Oneonta 9
Cooperstown … 201 001 7 – 11 8 0
Oneonta … 300 050 1 – 9 6 0
Alex Poulson (W)
Seamus Catella (L)
TENNIS
Roxbury 7,
Charlotte Valley 0
The Roxbury girls blanked Charlotte Valley 7-0 on the road Monday in the home opener for the Wildcats.
Ryder Albano, Matt Vajtay, Catherine Jankowski, and Alina Chojnowski all earned singles victories for Roxbury. Meanwhile, in third doubles action, Chelsea Curtis and Lydia Buirk defeated Charlotte Valley’s Peyton Wikoss and Derek Kellum.
There were no fifth singles, first doubles, or second doubles matches.
TENNIS
Roxbury 7, Charlotte Valley 0
Singles: Ryder Albano (R) def. Ian Seeley (CV), 9-1; Matt Vajtay (R) def. Kayla Mace (CV), 9-0; Catherine Jankowski (R) def. Elizabeth Gerster (CV), 9-1; Alina Chojnowski (R) def. Stella Gerster (CV) 9-1.
Doubles: Chelsea Curtis and Lydia Buirk (R) def. Peyton Wikoss and Derek Kellum (CV), 9-1.
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 28,
South Kortright 0
Lacey German hit for the cycle as the Rockets rolled past the Rams in Delaware League action Monday. German hit a home run in the first inning, a double in the second, a triple in the third, and a single in the fifth to pace Roxbury. Teammate Kimora Brown added three singles, a double, and a triple.
Bryanna Meehan earned the win on the mound with a five-inning no-hitter consisting of 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Roxbury 28, South Kortright 0
Roxbury … 859 33X XX – 28 30 0
South Kortright … 000 00X XX – 0 0 9
Bryanna Meehan (W), Lacey German HR, 3B, 2B, Kimora Brown 3B, 2B
Carli Pardee (L)
