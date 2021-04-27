Oneonta opened its track season Tuesday with a win at home over Windsor by a team score of 74-47.
The Yellowjackets finished first in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays with times of 6:38.5 and 14:21.3.
Oneonta's Lance Maben finished first in the 100-meter with a time of 11.8 seconds, and in the triple jump at 34-8.5. Steven Baker finished first in the 400-meter hurdles and the pole vault. Tim Ghiorse won the shot put and discus events for Oneonta.
Brandon Gardner and Korbin Jones finished first in the 3,200-meter for OHS, while Nick Kahl finished first in the 400-meter with a time of 59.8. Jack Gustafson finished first in the 800-meter with a time of 2:20.2.
"It was a pretty good meet considering we've only practiced for week. For our athletes to be prepared in such a short amount of time was impressive," Oneonta coach Dan Forbes said via email. "They performed well and filled in events that they haven't trained for to try to get more points. Our athletes made for a great evening."
Oneonta's next meet is at home Tuesday, May 4, against Chenango Valley.
Track and Field
at Oneonta
Team scores: Oneonta 74, Windsor 47
3,200-meter relay: Oneonta 14:21.3.
1,600-meter relay: Oneonta 6:38.5.
400-meter relay: Windsor: 57.8, Oneonta 61.7.
110-meter hurdles: Joseph Smith (Windsor) 21.2, Taneli Crenshaw (Windsor) 24.2.
100-meter: Lance Maben (Oneonta) 11.8, Nicolas Marra (Windsor) 12.1, Hunter Adornato (Windsor) 12.3.
1,600-meter: Jacob Sansom (Windsor) 4:56.5, Korbin Jones (Oneonta) 5:14.7, Brandon Gardner (Oneonta) 5.19.3.
400-meter: Nick Kahl (Oneonta) 59.8.
400-meter hurdles: Stephen Baker (Oneonta) 74.1, Joseph Smith (Windsor)
800-meter: Jack Gustafson (Oneonta) 2:20.2, Vlad Sheehan (Windsor) 2:29.4, Ian House (Oneonta) 2:31.2.
200-meter: Hunter Adornato (Windsor) 26.4, Eli House (Oneonta) 28.2, Stephen Baker (Oneonta) 29.
3,200-meter: Brandon Gardner (Oneonta) 12.21.1, Korbin Jones (Oneonta) 12:21.1, Vlad Sheehan (Windsor) 12:35.1.
Shot put: Tim Ghiorse (Oneonta) 112-5.
High jump: Tanner Krum (Windsor) 5-2, Hezekiah Clarke (Oneonta) 4'4.
Long jump: N. Marra (Windsor) 15-7.5, A. Dietzen (Windsor) 15-5, Lance Maben (Oneonta) 15-4.
Triple jump: Lance Maben (Oneonta) 34-8.5, Eli House (Oneonta) 30-1. Jacob Ford (Oneonta) 24-11.
Pole vault: Stephen Baker (Oneonta) 9-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.