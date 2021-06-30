OHS places 3 on Section IV Baseball All-Star Team

Three members of the Oneonta High baseball team earned Section IV Class B All-Star honors on Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets’ senior trio of Cole Platt, Aidan Breakey, and Tanner Russin were all named to the Section IV Class B All-Star Team by coaches from across Section IV. All-stars from Classes AA and A were also selected.
Oneonta’s 2021 season came to an end with a 17-7 loss to Susquehanna Valley in the Class B Section IV Quarterfinals.
There were no all-star selections for the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) due to the abbreviated 2021 schedule.
Below is the full list of the Section IV Class B All-Stars.
Chenango Forks: Ray Austin, Trent Bender, Joey Hudack
Chenango Valley: Alex Telfer, David Cron
Dryden: Connor Boothroyd, Mitch Shipman, Ryan Wiser
Greene: Trenton Rapp, Kolby Finch, Tyler Brown, Liam Flanagan
Norwich: Torin Lawrence, Keegan Franklin
Oneonta: Cole Platt, Aidan Breakey, Tanner Russin
Owego: Dan Schofield, Peyton Farrell
Seton Catholic: Danny Crowley, Trevor Dennison, Joe Burke
Susquehanna Valley: Logan Haskell, Scotty Howard, Mason Karns, Brendan Hoffman, Nick Stilloe
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Logan Jewell
Union Springs: Ryan Bailey
Waverly: Caden Hollywood, Joe Tomasso, Jay Pipher
Whitney Point: Bryson Smith
Windsor: Dylan Capello, Ethan Reed, Jimmy Lindsley
