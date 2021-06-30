OHS places 3 on Section IV Baseball All-Star Team

Nick Richardson | The DailyTanner Russin of Oneonta winds up for a pitch during a game against Chenango Forks at Oneonta High School on Friday, May 21.

Three members of the Oneonta High baseball team earned Section IV Class B All-Star honors on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets’ senior trio of Cole Platt, Aidan Breakey, and Tanner Russin were all named to the Section IV Class B All-Star Team by coaches from across Section IV. All-stars from Classes AA and A were also selected.

Oneonta’s 2021 season came to an end with a 17-7 loss to Susquehanna Valley in the Class B Section IV Quarterfinals.

There were no all-star selections for the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) due to the abbreviated 2021 schedule.

Below is the full list of the Section IV Class B All-Stars.

Chenango Forks: Ray Austin, Trent Bender, Joey Hudack

Chenango Valley: Alex Telfer, David Cron

Dryden: Connor Boothroyd, Mitch Shipman, Ryan Wiser

Greene: Trenton Rapp, Kolby Finch, Tyler Brown, Liam Flanagan

Norwich: Torin Lawrence, Keegan Franklin

Oneonta: Cole Platt, Aidan Breakey, Tanner Russin

Owego: Dan Schofield, Peyton Farrell

Seton Catholic: Danny Crowley, Trevor Dennison, Joe Burke

Susquehanna Valley: Logan Haskell, Scotty Howard, Mason Karns, Brendan Hoffman, Nick Stilloe

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Logan Jewell

Union Springs: Ryan Bailey

Waverly: Caden Hollywood, Joe Tomasso, Jay Pipher

Whitney Point: Bryson Smith

Windsor: Dylan Capello, Ethan Reed, Jimmy Lindsley

