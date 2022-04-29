After trailing by seven runs in the early going, the Oneonta softball team rallied against Seton Catholic and pulled out a 9-8 extra-innings victory on Friday.
The Yellowjackets fell behind 7-0 in the third inning but slowly clawed their way back and scored the tying run in the seventh to send the game into extras.
In the eighth, OHS got three base hits from Logan Jipson, Jordan Bellinger, and Sadie Baskin, with Jipson’s hit tying the game after Seton went up 8-7, and Bellinger scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Abbie Platt had the big bat for OHS, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in the victory.
On the mound, Madie Dening struck out seven batters while allowing three walks and eight hits in the victory.
Oneonta will be at Newark Valley for a tournament on Saturday where it will play Greene at noon and Newark Valley at 2 p.m.
Laurens 21, Franklin 6
The Laurens softball team rolled to a 21-6 victory against Franklin in Tri-Valley League action on Friday.
Brooke Mann earned the win for the Leopards, striking out three and allowing four walks and eight hits on the mound.
On offense, Gabby Andrades notched a triple. Laurens took advantage of 24 issued walks by the Purple Devils.
Zoe Warren went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Franklin while Kayla Campbell and Maddie Hyzer each had a double.
Laurens (5-2 overall, 2-2 league) will host Morris/Edmeston on Tuesday.
Morris/Edmeston 14, Richfield Springs 4
Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 14-4 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Wist got it done on the mound and at the plate for Morris/Edmeston, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, and two RBIs while pitching all seven innings and racking up 11 strikeouts.
Hailey Lund, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a triple, and a double in the win.
Molly Bobnick led Richfield Springs by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Roxbury 16, Middleburgh 1
The Lady Rockets rolled to a 16-1 victory on the road against Middleburgh on Friday.
Bryanna Meehan earned the ‘W’ for Roxbury, totaling 10 strikeouts on the mound and allowing just five hits.
Madison German went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and two RBIs at the plate. Brianna Cross, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a double.
Roxbury (7-1 overall, 4-0 league) will travel to face Downsville on Tuesday.
Schenevus 25, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3 (Thursday)
The Dragons downed CVS/SS 25-3 on Thursday, using a 14-run fourth inning to pull away for the win.
Kelsey Burton earned the win on the mound for Schenevus, allowing just two walks and three hits in five innings.
Schenevus will host Unatego on Monday while CVS/SS will host Charlotte Valley on Saturday.
Oneonta 9, Seton Catholic 8
SCC … 502 000 01 — 8 8 6
OHS … 000 114 12 — 9 9 2
SCC: Emma N. (L), and Jeanna W.
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Carly Erbe
HR: Abbie Platt (OHS)
3B: Abbie Platt (OHS), Jeanna W. (SCC)
Laurens 21, Franklin 6
F … 103 11X X — 6 8 2
L … 436 8XX X — 21 4 1
F: Taylor Amatuccio (L), Maddie Hyzer (3), Zoe Warren (4), and Lindsey VanDyke
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
3B: Gabby Andrades (L)
2B: Zoe Warren 2 (F), Kayla Campbell (F), Maddie Hyzer (F)
Morris/Edmeston 14, Richfield Springs 4
RS … 200 010 1 — 4 11 2
M/E … 145 040 X — 14 7 1
RS: K. Barnhart (L)
M/E: H. Wist (W)
HR: H. Wist (M/E)
3B: H. Lund (M/E)
2B: H. Wist (M/E), H. Lund (M/E), J. Walling (M/E), K. Barnhart 2 (RS), C. Furner (RS)
Roxbury 16, Middleburgh 1
R … 020 175 X – 16 5 1
M … 100 000 X – 1 5 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W) and Brianna Cross
M: K. Wood (L), O. Sknowfoe (6) and C. Shultz
3B: Madison German (R)
2B: Brianna Cross (R), Madison German (R)
Schenevus 25, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3 (Thursday)
CVS/SS … 300 00X X — 3 1 3
Schen … 227 (14)XX X — 25 5 2
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
Schen: Kelsey Burton (W), and Sam Osborne
TENNIS
Delhi 6, Oneonta 1
The Delhi tennis team defeated Oneonta 6-1 on the road Friday at Wilber Park.
The Bulldogs’ singles victories came from Tabor Muthig-Reed, Hallee Bodo, and Risdon Muthig-Reed. Winning in doubles were the teams of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows, and Charlie Haight and Vidya Samudrala.
Delhi will visit Sidney on Monday while Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 1
The Cooperstown tennis team went on the road Friday and defeated Mount Markham 4-1.
Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Addison Lewis and Luca Gardener-Olesen. The doubles team of Aidan and Liam Spencer also notched a victory. Cooperstown earned a point by forfeit as Mount Markham had no first singles player.
Cooperstown will be at Oneonta on Tuesday.
Delhi 6, Oneonta 1
Singles: Tabor Muthig-Reed (DA) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-4; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Bella Holleran 6-1, 6-1; Risdon Muthig-Reed (DA) def. Isaac Wooden 6-6 (7-5), 5-7 (12-10); Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Cooper Cohen 6-0, 6-1
Doubles; Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Simmone Segal and Logan Temming 6-3, 6-0; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Tyler Shaughnessy and Stevie Mendez 6-2, 6-2; Charlie Haight and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Veronica Coe and Nathan Beitzal 6-1, 6-1
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 1
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) won by forfeit; Addison Lewis (Coop) def. Dani Williams 6-0, 6-1; Luca Gardener-Olesen (Coop) def. Aubrey Hartman 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Aidan Spencer and Liam Spencer (Coop) def. Owen Allen and Bryant Denza 6-0, 6-0; Abbie Ainslie and Madeline Briggs (MM) def. Ashlyn Wolfe and Natalie Hanson 3-6, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.