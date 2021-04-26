Oneonta High School's Anna Bischoff took first place in the 500-meter freestyle event with at Saturday's Section IV Swim Finals, held at Owego Free Academy.
Bischoff finished with a time of 5:43.06, giving her the Section IV Class B crown. Bischoff also finished in fifth place in the 50-meter freestyle.
Teammate Cadency Dudley took third place in the 100-meter breaststroke with a tie of 1:15.88. As a quartet, Dudley, Bischoff and teammates Breigha Truesdell and Victoria Heilveil took fourth place in both the 200-meter medley relay and 400-meter freestyle relay.
Maine-Endwell (491), Chenango Valley (458) and Norwich (313) had the highest team scores; Oneonta was fifth at 183.
SWIMMING
Section IV Swim Finals
at Owego
Team scores: Maine-Endwell 491, Chenango Valley 458, Norwich 313, Owego Free Academy 227, Oneonta 183, Windsor 165, Johnson City
Oneonta finishers:
200 medley relay: Breigha Truesdell, Cadence Dudley, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff. 4th place, 2:04.13.
200 freestyle: Veronica Coe, 11th place, 2:27.09
200 individual medley: Cadence Dudley, 9th place, 2:38.79. Victoria Heilveil, 10th place, 2:43.11.
50 freestyle: Anna Bischoff, 5th place, 26.16.
100 fly: Victoria Heilveil, 7th place, 1:13.86.
100 freestyle: Breigha Truesdell, 8th place, 1:04.71.
500 freestyle: Anna Bischoff, 1st place, 5:43.06 (Section IV Class B Champion), Veronica Coe, 11th place, 6:40.56. Makenzie Pierce, 12th place, 6:47.97.
100 backstroke: Breigha Truesdell, 5th place, 1:08.97, Caitlin Wiltsey, 14th, 1:23.92.
100 breaststroke: Cadence Dudley, 3rd place, 1:15.88.
400 freestyle relay: Anna Bischoff, Victoria Heilveil, Briegha Truesdell, Cadence Dudley, 4th place, 4:14.47.
CROSS-COUNTRY
SECTION IV END-OF-SEASON MEET
at Chenango Valley State Park, April 24
Several local runners competed Saturday in a unique Section IV end-of-season meet that used a public-health-conscious format in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The day had 'waves' according to the counties and their proximity to the surrounding counties," Oneonta coach Dan Forbes said via email. "So we were in the 'green' group with Otsego, Delaware and Chenango county schools regardless of their school size. The results also combined the 'waves,' so you could compare your teams with the other waves."
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton's Ethne Degan took first place in the girls' green race with a time of 20:02.8. Delhi's Cella Schnabel finished in second at 20:59.8, while Oneonta's Simone Schuman finished third with a time of 21:04.0.
"(Schuman)'s had a great season, especially considering it's her first year, the lack of preparation time due to a condensed season, and with COVID-19 protocols," Forbes said. "For a first-year cross-country runner and only being a sophomore, she has done quite well this season."
Delhi took the top three spots in the boys' green race, with Diego Aguirre, Jonathon Hadley and Vincent VanMaaren posting times of 16:01.9, 17:34.4 and 17:53.8 in the 5,000 meter course.
Korbin Jones led Oneonta's runners with a seventh-place finish, followed by teammates Brandon Gardner and Jack Gustafson in eighth and ninth place.
"I commend all my runners on their dedication this season," Forbes said. "With 100% mask requirement for training and racing, having a season after being a year off, and having their season at a different time of year, along with remote/hybrid learning, they had to juggle a lot they were never prepared for. They handled themselves very well, trained hard and never complained. I'm proud of them and their efforts."
