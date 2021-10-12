The Oneonta girls swim team suffered its first defeat of the season on Tuesday, falling to Chenango Valley 98-80 to drop to 6-1.
Earning second-place finishes for the Yellowjackets were Caitlin Wiltsey (diving), Anna Bischoff (100 freestyle), Peyton Gregory (500 free), and Briegha Truesdell (100 backstroke).
Oneonta will visit Cooperstown on Thursday.
Chenango Valley 98, Oneonta 80
200 Medley Relay: 3. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff, 2:12.04
200 Freestyle: 3. Peyton Gregory, 2:16.65
200 Individual Medley: 3. Victoria Heilveil, 2:49.01
50 Freestyle: 3. Anna Bischoff, 27.40
Diving: 2. Caitlin Wiltsey, 153.75
100 Butterfly: 3. Victoria Heilveil, 1:19.44
100 Freestyle: 2. Anna Bischoff, 1:00.48
500 Freestyle: 2. Peyton Gregory, 6:12.46
200 Free Relay: 3. Sadie Baskin, Hailey Zakala, Shayla Truesdell, Peyton Gregory, 2:03.76
100 Backstroke: 2. Briegha Truesdell, 1:11.83
100 Breaststroke: 4. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:25.24
400 Freestyle Relay: 3. Anna Bischoff, Peyton Gregory, Kaylen Turley, Briegha Truesdell, 4:27.35
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Walton 1
The Blackhawks defeated the Warriors in four sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-12, 24-26, 25-23, 25-10.
Madalyn Barrows led Oxford with 10 kills, five digs, and four aces. Mallory Olsen-Nichols had a team-high 18 assists to go along with four aces. Other top performers for the Blackhawks were Jadyn Ruff (four kills, three aces) and Hailey Richardson (four kills, three digs).
Keilie Dones did a bit of everything for Walton, registering 12 digs, eight kills, four aces, and one assist. Also contributing for the Warriors were Natalie McClenon (seven digs), Ella Rhinehart (10 assists, two aces, two digs, one kill), Aubrie Butler (three digs, three kills, two aces, one assist), Madison Greene (four digs, four kills, two aces), and Emilee Northrup (two aces, two digs, two kills).
Oxford will be at Delhi on Thursday, while Walton will host Sidney on Saturday.
Afton/Harpursville 3,
Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Afton/Harpursville swept Bainbridge-Guilford in Tuesday’s volleyball match by scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
Mallory Carman led A/H with 15 assists and four aces. Other top performers included Caidence Ryder (12 kills), Kylie Havens (14 digs), and Kaiden Franklyn (five aces).
The top performers for the Bobcats were Jordyn Parsons (eight kills, four digs), Mariah Miller (12 assists), and Abby Wombacker (seven digs, three kills).
Oxford 3, Walton 1
Game Scores: 25-12, 24-26, 25-23, 25-10
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 4 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs, Jadyn Ruff 3 aces, 4 kills, Tamera Hurlburt 4 aces, Mallory Olsen-Nichols 4 aces, 18 assists, Hailey Richardson 4 kills, 3 digs
Walton: Natalie McClenon 7 digs; Ella Rhinehart 10 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill; Aubrie Butler 2 aces, 1 assist, 3 digs, 3 kills; Keilie Dones 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist, 8 kills; Madison Greene 2 aces, 4 digs, 4 kills; Emilee Northrup 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills
Afton/Harpursville 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
A/H: Mallory Carman 15 assists, 4 aces; Caidence Ryder 12 kills; Kylie Havens 14 digs; Kaiden Franklyn 5 aces
BG: Jordyn Parsons 8 kills, 4 digs; Mariah Miller 12 assists; Abby Wombacker 3 kills, 7 digs
FOOTBALL
Walton 28, Sidney 20 (Saturday)
Walton was able to hold off a late rally by Sidney to claim a 28-20 home victory on Saturday.
Deacon Phoenix had a big day on the ground for Walton, gaining 148 yards on 11 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Ransom Dutcher added 63 yards passing and a touchdown, plus another score on the ground.
Sidney fell despite a fantastic performance from quarterback Alex Fogarty, who went over 100 yards both through the air (138 yards, two TDs) and on the ground (127 yards, one TD).
Phoenix opened the scoring for Walton in the first quarter with a seven-yard scoring run to make it 8-0. Dutcher would then make it 16-0 with an 11-yard run in the second quarter.
Kyle Volodin got Sidney on the board before halftime on a three-yard catch from Alex Fogarty to cut Walton’s lead to 16-7 at the break.
Phoenix would find the end zone again in the third quarter on a six-yard pass from Dutcher to give Walton a 22-7 lead.
Sidney would make things interesting in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns. First, Fogarty found Casey Hingos for a six-yard scoring strike to make it 22-13. Fogarty then scored himself on a 65-yard scamper to make it a one-score game at 22-20.
But Walton put the game away late when Anthony McClenon scored on a one-yard plunge.
Walton (1-4 overall, 1-3 league) will visit Deposit-Hancock on Friday at 7 p.m. Sidney (0-5, 0-4) will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday at 7 p.m.
Walton 28, Sidney 20 (Saturday)
W … 8 8 6 6 — 28
S … 0 7 0 13 — 20
First Quarter
W — Deacon Phoenix 7 run (Ethan Miller 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
W — Ransom Dutcher 11 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-pt conversion)
S — Kyle Volodin 3 pass from Alex Fogarty (kick is good)
Third Quarter
W — Deacon Phoenix 6 pass from Ransom Dutcher (2-pt conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
S — Casey Hingos 6 pass from Alex Fogarty (kick failed)
S — Alex Fogarty 65 run (kick is good)
W — Anthony McClenon 1 run (2-pt conversion failed)
Walton Rushing: D. Phoenix 11-148-1, A. McClenon 12-48-1, E. Miller 10-45, K. Stanton 3-36, R. Dutcher 11-26-1, X. Davies 1-3
Walton Passing: R. Dutcher 3-5 63 1-0
Walton Receiving: C. Phraner 1-29, B. Klinger 1-28, D. Phoenix 1-6-1
Sidney Rushing: A. Fogarty 17-127-1, C. Moreno 10-21, A. Hawkins 1-0, Casey Hingos 1-0
Sidney Passing: A. Fogarty 9-19 138 2-0
Sidney Receiving: C. Thiel 2-54, C. Hingos 4-43-1, C. Moreno 1-25, L. DeMott 1-13, K. Volodin 1-3-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.