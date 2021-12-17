Oneonta used a strong third quarter to pull away from Susquehanna Valley on the road for a 55-44 win in boys basketball Friday.
Oneonta had three scorers reach double figures, led by Carter Mackey with 19 points. Brandon Erwood and Liam Blair scored 13 and 12 points respectively. Cam Sitts and Dakoda Buzzy combined for 11 points.
The halftime score was tied at 25-25, but OHS outscored Susquehanna Valley 18-6 in the third quarter to build an insurmountable lead. Scott Howard led Susquehanna Valley with 15 points, while Mason Karns scored 14.
The Yellowjackets went 10-17 from the free-throw line, while Susquehanna Valley went 2-5.
Oneonta visits Binghamton next on Monday.
Milford 55, Walton 42
Milford defeated Walton 55-42 in the first round of the Stamford Tournament on Friday. Martin Thorsland led the Wildcats with a game high 22 points, and Ransom Dutcher led the Warriors with 11 points.
Milford will advance to play the championship game of the tournament Saturday.
Worcester 52, Edmeston 37
Worcester defeated Edmeston 52-37 at home Friday, led by a strong performance from Tyler Head.
Head led Worcester with a game high of 26 points, followed by Jalen Reardon and Connor Fancher with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kyle Ough was the high scorer for Edmeston with 15 points, making five 3-point baskets.
Worcester will travel to play Charlotte Valley for the first round of the Davenport Tournament on Monday.
Oneonta 55, Susquehanna Valley 44
OHS ... 19 6 18 12 — 55
SV ... 15 10 6 13 — 44
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 3 0-0 6, Dakoda Buzzy 2 1-3 5, Brandon Erwood 3 5-7 13, Liam Blair 5 2-3 12, Carter Mackey 7 2-4 19. Totals: 20 10-17 55.
SV: Mason Karns 6 0-1 14, Scott Howard 6 1-2 15, Troy Schneider 1 0-0 3, Luke Kariam 1 0-0 2, Ryan Rychlewski 1 0-0 2, Sebastian MacNamee 1 0-0 3, Nick Stilloe 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 2-5 44.
Three-point baskets: Oneonta 5 (Erwood 2, Mackey 3). SV 6 (Karns 2, Howard 2, Schneider 1, MacNamee 1).
JV score: OHS 55, SV 37.
Worcester 52, Edmeston 37
Worcester: Tyler Haley 2 0-0 4, Connor Fancher 4 0-0 11, Jalen Reardon 5 2-5 12, Joey Geiskopf 2 0-0 4, Tyler Head 9 3-6 21. Totals 22 5-11 52
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 5 0-0 15, Jason Reinert 0 0-1 0, Gavin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Collin McEnroe 6 0-0 12, Gunner Schoellig 2 0-0 4, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2, Preston Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-1 37
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Fancher), E 5 (Ough 5)
Milford 55, Walton 42
M: 14 13 15 13 - 55
W: 8 11 15 8 - 42
Milford: Carter Stevens 2 0-0 5, Riley Stevens 4 0-4 8, Martin Thorsland 11 0-0 22, Braden Murphy 3 0-0 7, Sawyer Eckberg 3 2-2 8, Evan Clark 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 2-6 55
Walton: Zack Gardner 3 0-0 6, Jorge Delpino 4 1-3 9, Ransom Dutcher 4 3-4 11, Anthony Mirabel 2 0-0 6, Meyer Little 2 0-0 6, Deacon Phoenix 0 1-2 1, Robert Conklin 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 6-11 42
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Stevens, Murphy, Clark), W 4 (Mirabel 2, Little 2)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schenevus 40, Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 32
Schenevus rolled to victory 40-32 in Friday's league game. Samantha Osborne led scoring for the Dragons with 20 points, followed by teammate Kayleigh Bryant with 11 points. Hannah Bonczkowski was the high scorer for GMU with 11 points.
Schenevus will next travel to play Worcester on Tuesday, Dec. 28. GMU will travel to play Afton on Monday.
Schenevus 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32
S: 14 2 10 14 - 40
GMU: 13 9 3 7 - 32
Schenevus: Autumn Burton 1 0-2 2, Kayleigh Bryant 3 2-2 11, Samantha Osborne 7 6-10 20, Kelsey Burton 1 2-4 5, Samantha Barrett 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 10-18 40
GMU: Hannah Bonczkowski 4 0-2 11, Ashlyn Marron 5 0-0 10, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-1 4.
Tammy Barnes 1 1-10 3, Megan Perrine 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-13 32
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Kayleigh Bryant 3, Kelsey Burton), GMU 3 (Hannah Bonczkowski 3)
