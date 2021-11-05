The Oneonta volleyball team advanced to the Section IV Class C Championship by winning five of six sets of pool play in Lansing on Thursday.
Oneonta, Trumansbrug, Chenango Forks, and Lansing were the four semifinalists. Every team played two sets against each other, with the two teams winning the most combined sets advancing to the finals.
The Yellowjackets swept both Trumansburg (25-21, 25-17) and Chenango Forks (25-17, 25-20) while earning a split with Lansing (22-25, 25-18).
The top performers for OHS across all three matches were Emily Lobb (25 kills, 17 digs), Abbie Platt (31 digs, 13 assists), Haley Utter (seven kills, two aces, two blocks), Bella Gracias (five kills, 3 blocks), Izzy Giacomelli (20 digs, 3 aces), and Maddie Denning (25 assists, four aces).
Oneonta will face Lansing in the title game at Corning on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Oneonta 2, Trumansburg 0
Game Scores: 25-21, 25-17
Haley Utter 2 aces, 7 kills; Emily Lobb 8 kills, 7 digs; Bella Gracias 3 blocks; Abbie Platt 13 assists, 7 digs
Oneonta 2, Chenango Forks 0
Game Scores: 25-17, 25-20
Izzy Giacomelli 3 aces, 9 digs; Emily Lobb 11 kills, 10 digs; Haley Utter 2 blocks; Maddie Denning 13 assists; Abbie Platt 14 digs
Oneonta 1, Lansing 1
Game Scores: 22-25, 25-18
Maddie Denning 4 aces,12 assists; Emily Lobb 6 kills; Bella Gracias 5 kills; Izzy Giacomelli 11 digs; Abbie Platt 10 digs
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Skidmore 56, SUNY Oneonta 39
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team played its first game in nearly 18 months on Friday, opening the season with a 56-39 loss to Skidmore.
Megan Palmatier led the Red Dragons in scoring with 13 points while also bringing down six rebounds. Olivia Dobrovosky added nine points and six boards.
Oneonta struggled shooting the ball, going 13-of-65 from the field and just 1-of-18 from the 3-point line.
Skidmore’s Amelia Medolla had a game-high 14 points, while Maddie Hastings had 12 rebounds.
Oneonta will host rival Hartwick on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
