OHS volleyball drops season-opener to Norwich

The Oneonta volleyball team lost its season-opening match to Windsor at home on Thursday. The Yellowjackets dropped all three sets 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.
Emily Lobb led OHS with eight kills while adding three digs. Abbie Platt and Maddie Denning notched six assists each, with Platt adding four kills and two aces. Also contributing were Ava Nunez (three kills, seven digs) and Bella Gracias (three blocks, one kill).
Windsor’s top players included Lucy Beattie (four kills, two blocks), Lizzie Beagell (four kills, five digs), Lilly Devine (four kills, five digs, one block), Cassie Bellmore (15 assists, two aces), and Juillian Barnes (two aces, two kills).
Oneonta will be competing at the Hal Van Earden Tournament at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Saturday.
Windsor 3, Oneonta 0
Game Scores: 25-16, 25-18, 26-24
Windsor (2-0): Lucy Beattie 4 kills 2 blocks; Lizzie Beagell 4 kills, 5 digs; Lilly Devine 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Cassie Bellmore 15 assists, 2 aces; Juillian Barnes 2 aces, 2 kills
Oneonta (0-1): Emily Lobb 8 Kills, 3 digs; Abbie Platt 6 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces; Ava Nunez 3 kills, 7 digs; Bella Gracias 3 blocks, 1 kill; Maddie Denning 6 assists
