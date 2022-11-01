The Oneonta volleyball team swept Newark Valley at home on Tuesday by scores of 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
Emily Lobb led the Yellowjackets with 12 digs, five kills, and five aces. Also contributing in the win were Hayden LeFever with six kills and one block, Izzy Giacomelli with 15 digs, Abbie Platt with 20 assists, Megan Cleveland with six kills, and Bella Gracias with three blocks.
Oneonta will host the winner of Trumansburg and Chenango Forks on Thursday in the Class C Semifinals.
Oxford 3, Candor 0
The Oxford volleyball team defeated Candor in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals on Tuesday by scores of 25-15, 25-22, 25-21.
Leading the way for Oxford was Jadyn Ruff with six aces and five digs, Madalyn Barrows with five aces, six kills, one block and 13 digs, Ava Benjamin with four aces, two kills and 15 assists, Hailey Richardson with three kills, Tamera Hurlburt with two kills and three digs, and Quinnlin LaMonica with two kills and one block.
Oxford will host either Unadilla Valley or Union Springs on Thursday in the semifinal round.
Oneonta 3, Newark Valley 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-21, 25-16
OHS: Hayden LeFever 6 kills, 1 block; Izzy Giacomelli 15 digs; Emily Lobb 5 kills, 12 digs; 5 aces; Abbie Platt 20 assists; Megan Cleveland 6 kills; Bella Gracias 3 blocks
NV: Jenna Hanson 1 ace, 8 assists; Leah Austin-Whittaker 1 ace, 1 assist; Kalyna Graham 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig; Jasmine Graham 8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Joslyn Wright 1 kill, 3 digs, Rosie Wandell 1 assist, Michael Medina 4 digs; Matthew Kasper 3 digs
Oxford 3, Candor 0
Game Scores: 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Oxford: Jadyn Ruff 6 aces, 5 digs; Madalyn Barrows 5 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 13 digs; Ava Benjamin 4 aces, 2 kills, 15 assists; Hailey Richardson 3 kills; Tamera Hurlburt 2 kills, 3 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 2 kills, 1 block
Candor: Janelle Marsh 6 aces, 6 kills; Kate Stouffer 3 kills; Grace Handy 5 kills; Nicola Scoper 3 kills; Phoebe Swartz 15 assists, Luci Ray 2 blocks, 3 digs; Rosie Hurd 3 digs
Cooperstown 1, Waterville 0 OT
The Cooperstown boys soccer team defeated Waterville 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday to repeat as Section III Class C champions.
After 80 minutes of scoreless play, the Hawkeyes earned a free kick in the extra period. Colby Diamond took the kick from more than 30 yards out, where it found its way to Ollie Wasson who redirected the ball into the net for the game-winner.
Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert made five saves to earn the shutout while receiving strong defense from the likes of Ethen Kukenberger, PJ Kiuber, Colyn Criqui, Keegan LeBoffe, and Ben Agostino.
Cooperstown will face Section IV champion Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Saturday in the State Regionals at Fayetteville-Manlius at 4 p.m.
Cooperstown 1, Waterville 0 OT
Coop … 0-0-1-1
W … 0-0-0-0
Coop: Ollie Wasson 1-0, Colby Diamond 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 10-5, W 9-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5, Tyler Barth (W) 4
Delhi 42, Walton 30 (Saturday)
The Delhi football team was able to hold off a late rally by rival Walton to earn a 42-30 victory on Saturday in the final week of the regular season.
Sam Davis had a huge game on the ground for the Bulldogs, running for 156 yards on just 12 carries and three touchdowns. Luke Schnabel added 56 yards and a TD while Logan Nealis threw for 67 yards and two scores.
Kamrin Stanton led Walton with 103 yards on the ground and a touchdown, Anthony McClenon added 84 yards rushing, and Ransom Dutcher threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Delhi led 21-18 after a back-and-forth first half that saw the two sides exchange touchdown drives. For Delhi Nealis hit Tanner Bracchy and Angelo Krzyston for TD passes of 21 and 46 yards, respectively, while Davis had a 36-yard scoring run. Walton scored on a pair of touchdown throws from Dutcher to Colby Phraner (39 yards) and Robert Conklin (17 yards), plus a five-yard run by Stanton.
Delhi looked like it might pull away in the third quarter when Davis scored on runs of 3 and 44 yards to make it 35-18 Bulldogs.
But Walton answered right back in the fourth with a four-yard run by Stanton and a 43-yard pass from Dutcher to Seth Hunter. Delhi was able to run out the clock, however, with a two-yard scoring run by Schnabel providing the final nail in the coffin with under a minute to play.
The two teams will face each other again on Saturday in the Section IV Class D Semifinals in Johnson City at 7 p.m.
Delhi 42, Walton 30 (Saturday)
DA … 14 7 14 7 — 42
Walt … 12 6 0 12 — 30
First Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 5 run (Conversion failed)
DA — Tanner Bracchy 21 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick good)
W — Colby Phraner 39 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Conversion failed)
DA — Sam Davis 36 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Second Quarter
W — Robert Conklin 17 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Conversion failed)
DA — Angelo Krzyston 46 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Third Quarter
DA — Sam Davis 3 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
DA — Sam Davis 44 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Fourth Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 4 run (Conversion failed)
W — Seth Hunter 43 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Conversion failed)
DA — Luke Schnabel 2 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Delhi rushing: Sam Davis 12-156-3, Luke Schnabel 10-56-1, Brock Mattice 1-19-0, Tanner Bracchy 2-18
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 2-6 67 2-1
Delhi receiving: Angelo Krzyston 1-46-1, Tanner Bracchy 1-21-1
Walton rushing: Kamrin Stanton 21-103-1, Anthony McClenon 21-84-0, Seth Hunter 11-43
Walton: Ransom Dutcher 7-15 157 3-1
Walton: n/a
