The Oneonta wrestling team placed third out of eight teams at the Chenango Valley Duals over the weekend.
The Yellowjackets went 4-3 as a team, with wins over Maine-Endwell, Groton, Susquehanna Valley, and Binghamton-Seton Catholic, and losses to Chenango Valley, Cicero-North Syracuse, and Homer.
Four OHS wrestlers recorded five wins at the duals: Mateo Goodhue (189 pounds), Jaden Zakala (285), Tanner Tubia (102), and Ardell Wellman (160).
Registering four wins each were Tyler Hasbrouck (152) and Marshall Mahar (118).
Oneonta will visit Granville on Saturday.
The Unatego/Unadilla Valley wrestling team competed at the Dave Buck Memorial Tournament in Elmira on Saturday. The team finished third overall.
Caleb Cole finished first in the 110-pound weight class. Gavin Nordberg (102), Wyatt Meade (118), Josh Meade (145) and Nate Ackerley (189) each placed second in their respective weight classes. Trevor Thayer was fourth at 102 and Noah Cole was fifth at 160.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stamford 57, Margaretville 35
Stamford rolled past Margaretville 57-35 on Monday in girls basketball action.
Seneca Shafer led the Indians with 18 points scored, with teammate Emily Clark adding 17 points.
Ava Fronckowiak led Margaretville with 12 points.
Oneonta 79, Cobleskill-Richmondville 36 (Saturday)
Oneonta used a potent and balanced offense to defeat Cobleskill-Richmondville 79-36 on Saturday.
Four different Yellowjackets finished in double figures for scoring with Ang McGraw leading the way with 18 points. Also finishing in double digits were Emma Peeters (15 points), Emily Zeh (14), and Megan Cleveland (10).
Oneonta will host Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 65,
Unadilla Valley 46 (Saturday)
The Unadilla Valley girls fell to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 65-46 on Saturday.
Kadence York led the Storm with a team-best 19 points. Madison Sayles added nine points.
V-V-S hit nine three-pointers in the win as Sierra Kinne led the way with 27 points.
Unadilla Valley (0-4 overall, 0-3 league) will host Afton on Thursday
Stamford 57, Margaretville 35
S … 17 18 13 9 — 57
M … 9 5 9 12 — 35
Stamford: Seneca Shafer 9 0-0 18, Tryhnati Donato 2 0-0 4, Georgia Lynch 3 0-2 9, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 5 1-3 17, McKenna Hoyt 2 1-4 5, Andromaeda Schulz 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 2-9 57
Margaretville: Ava Fronckowiak 5 1-3 12, Natalia Herrera 1 2-2 4, Ana Gavette 1 1-6 3, Bailee Harrel 1 1-2 3, Samantha Von Bernewitz 3 0-2 7, Kayla Clark 2 1-6 6. Totals 13 6-21 35
Three-point baskets: S 7 (Clark 4 Lynch 3); M 3 (Fronckowiak, Clark, VonBernewitz)
Oneonta 79, Cobleskill-Richmondville 36 (Saturday)
OHS … 23 18 22 16 — 79
C-R … 7 14 5 10 — 36
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 3 2-2 8, Ang McGraw 9 0-0 18, Natalie VanZandt 2 3-6 7, Megan Cleveland 3 2-2 10, Emma Peeters 5 0-0 15, Julia Joyner 0 0-2 0, Emily Zeh 7 0-0 14, Abbie Platt 3 1-2 7. Totals: 32 8-14 79
C-R: Caris Hill 3 0-0 7, Riley France 2 1-3 5, Kiley Ellis 0 1-2 1, Claire Matticelio 1 0-0 2, A. Rightmyer 1 0-0 2, A. Mummer 1 1-4 3, M. Ellis 3 0-2 8, C. Crandall 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 3-11 36
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Cleveland 2, Peeters 5); C-R 3 (Hill, Ellis 2)
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 65, Unadilla Valley 46 (Saturday)
V-V-S … 26 17 13 9 — 65
UV … 10 16 13 7 — 46
V-V-S: Riley Cosimeno 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Kinne 1 0-0 2, Sierra Kinne 12 1-2 27, Alejandra Medina Loaeza 1 0-0 2, Marissa Nell 4 2-2 13, Marguerite Neth 1 0-0 2, Anna Peterson 6 0-0 16. Totals: 26 3-4 65.
UV: Jaiden Schrag 2 1-2 5, Kadence York 9 0-0 19, Madison Sayles 3 3-4 9, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Katrina Smith 1 0-0 3, Keona Courtright 2 0-0 4, Kiara Foster 1 0-0 2, Lilley Parker 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 6-8 46
Three-point baskets: V-V-S 9 (S. Kinne 2, Nell 3, Peterson 4); UV 2 (York, Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.