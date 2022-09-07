A pair of big performances from Finlay Oliver and Matthew Rubin lifted the Oneonta boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Oliver scored four goals for the Yellowjackets — all of them coming in the first half — while Rubin finished with two goals and three assists. Michael Ianelli and Tyler Zakala had an assist apiece for OHS. In goal, John Moore finished with three saves in the win.
Oneonta will host Susquehanna Valley on Friday.
South Kortright 3, Gilboa 0
The Rams beat the Wildcats 3-0 in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Wednesday to begin their season.
Scoring for South Kortright were Adin Haynes, Declan McCracken, and Jack Byrne with one goal each, Connor Quarino with two assists, and Jadyn Sturniolo with one assist.
Adam Champlin had two saves for SK and Joe Willie had 12 for Gilboa.
South Kortright will be playing Franklin/Unatego on Saturday in round two of the Mayor’s Cup.
Delhi 5, Jefferson/Stamford 0 (Tuesday)
Delhi beat Jefferson/Stamford 5-0 in the first round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Tuesday.
Lucas Riera led the way for Delhi by netting a hat trick. Also scoring for Delhi was Zachary Finch who made one goal and one assist, Tabor Reed with one goal, and Risdon Reed who notched an assist.
Braydon Sparks made 21 saves for Jefferson/Stamford while Tabor Reed was in goal for Delhi and made two saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock 2, Sidney 0
Sidney couldn’t get anything going offensively in Wednesday’s 2-0 home loss to Deposit-Hancock in Midstate Athletic Conference field hockey action.
Abby Davie and Amanda Ray were the goalscorers for the Eagles with Leah Braun providing an assist. Goalie Abby Russell made four saves to earn the shutout.
For Sidney, goalie Liv Gavin and Ky Phillips combined to make three saves.
Sidney (1-1) will host Sauquoit Valley on Saturday.
Maine-Endwell 6, Walton 2
Walton fell to Maine-Endwell 6-2 in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Jacqlyn Gransbury had a goal and an assist for the Warriors while Chasidy Constable had the team’s other goal. Emma Wood made seven saves in net.
India Colon (three goals, assist) and Kiley Singer (two goals, two assists) each had four-point games for Maine-Endwell.
Walton will be at home against Newark Valley on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi 3, Unatego 0
Delhi went on the road and swept Unatego 3-0 in Wednesday’s season-opening volleyball match, winning by game scores of 25-13, 25-7, 25-13.
Victoria Verspoor and Vidya Samudrala had five and three aces, respectively, Izzy Tucker had six digs, and Amber Gardner registered two kills for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Unatego, Mallory Hafele had two aces, Ava Hilton had one kill, and Justice Palmer had one assist.
Delhi will visit Afton on Tuesday while Unateo will be at Sidney on Monday.
GOLF
Sidney 241, Oxford 257 (Tuesday)
The Sidney golf team defeated Oxford 241-257 on Tuesday in a match at Blue Stone Golf Club.
Kyle Smith led Sidney with a round of 44, followed close behind by teammates Colton Rose (45), Ben Miller (46), and Caidyn Lambrecht (48).
Kyle Benjamin (46) and Ethan Hodges (49) had the best rounds of the day for Oxford.
Sidney will face Greene on Thursday at Genegantslet Golf Course.
