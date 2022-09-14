A big game from Finlay Oliver propelled the Oneonta boys soccer team to a 5-0 road victory over Windsor on Wednesday.
Oliver scored four goals in the victory for OHS, with all four coming in a 15-minute stretch in the first half. Jayden Zakala rounded out the scoring for the Yellowjackets with a late tally.
Peyton Mackey provided two assists while Matthew Rubin had one of his own. Keeper Makya Morrison made six saves in the shutout win, while Windsor’s Alex Balachick finished with nine stops.
Oneonta will visit Seton Catholic on Friday.
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0-1 on the season with a 3-2 win over Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.
Colby Diamond scored twice in the win for Cooperstown while Ollie Wasson also found the back of the net. Ethan Kukenberger added an assist.
Scoring for Frankfort-Schuyler were Connor Grates and Brandon Kulve.
Goalie Charlie Lambert finished with three saves while Braydon Matos stopped two shots for F-S.
Worcester 5, Schenevus 1
The Wolverines beat the Dragons 5-1 in their Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Alex Adams led the way for Worcester with two goals. Also scoring for the Wolverines was Connor Fancher with one goal and two assists and Ben Ballard and Conner Land with a goal and an assist apiece.
Scoring the Dragons’ only goal in the game was Mekhi Regg.
Tyler Head was in the net for Worcester making four saves. Ryan Spranger made nine saves for Schenevus.
Worcester will be playing Edmeston on Friday.
Oxford 3, Sidney 2
The Blackhawks edged the Warriors 3-2 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match.
Jerry Hornbeck scored twice while also recording an assist for Oxford. Donovan Rickard scored the team’s third goal and Sam Hendricks had an assist.
For Sidney, Danny Morris and Travis Weeden each scored a goal while Brayden Eastman-Willens and Rudy Cordes-Sines had an assist apiece.
In goal, Oxford’s Kayden Renfrow and Louis Siegenthaler made six saves each.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3, Morris 1
The CV-S/SS boys downed Morris 3-1 under the lights on Wednesday.
Max Horvath, Kris Cade, and Tyler Houk were the goalscorers for CV-S/SS with Horvath and Luke Enyart providing assists.
Ryan Murphy scored the Mustangs’ only goal of the game.
No box score was provided for this game.
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0
OHS … 4-1-5
Wind … 0-0-0
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver 4-0, Jayden Zakala 1-0, Peyton Mackey 0-2, Matthew Rubin 0-1
Windsor: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 21-6, Windsor 7-1
Goalies: Makya Morrison (OHS) 6, Alex Balachick (Wind) 9
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
Coop … 2-1-3
F-S … 1-1-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-0, Ollie Wasson 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 0-1
F-S: Connor Grates 1-0, Brandon Kulve 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 9-2, F-S 5-6
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Braydon Matos (F-S) 2
Worcester 5, Schenevus 1
Worcester … 1-4-5
Schenevus … 0-1-1
Worcester: Alex Adams 2-0, Connor Fancher 1-2, Ben Ballard 1-1, Conner Land 1-1
Schenevus: Mekhi Regg 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: 14-3 W; 5-1 S
Goalies: Tyler Head 4 (W); Ryan Spranger 9 (S)
Oxford 3, Sidney 2
Oxford: Jerry Hornbeck 2-1, Donovan Rickard 1-0, Sam Hendricks 0-1
Sidney: Danny Morris 1-0, Travis Weeden 1-0, Brayden Eastman-Willens 0-1, Rudy Cordes-Sines 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: n/a
Goalies: Kayden Renfrow (Ox) 6, Louis Siegenthaler (Sid) 6
GOLF
South Kortright/Andes 189, Charlotte Valley 221
The South Kortright/Andes golf team defeated Charlotte Valley 189-221 in a match held Wednesday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Connor Quarino’s 44 led all golfers on the day. He was joined on the scoreboard by SK/A teammates Lee Marigliano (47), Jack Byrne (48), and Lance McClure (50).
Cooper Wright paced Charlotte Valley with a 46 while Natalie Amadon carded a 50.
Charlotte Valley will face Gilboa next Wednesday at Christmans Windham House.
Hunter-Tannersville 190, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 252
Hunter-Tannersville rolled to a 190-252 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Wednesday at Windham Country Club.
Grady Glennon led the way with a two-over par round of 38. Gideon Glennon also had a strong performance by shooting a 45.
James Garrison led Windham-Ashland-Jewett with a round of 58.
Gilboa 237, Roxbury 280
The Wildcats topped the Rockets 237-280 in Wednesday’s Delaware League match at Shepard Hills Golf Club.
David Cammer led Gilboa with a 53, while Matthew Keyser (57), Garrison Ross (62), and Cody Ciaravino (65) also contributed to the win.
George Proctor led Roxbury with a 62, followed close behind by Dennis Slauson with a 63.
Bainbridge-Guilford 260, Deposit-Hancock 323 (Tuesday)
The Bobcats downed the Eagles 260-323 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match at Sundown Golf Course.
Easton Porter shot a season-best 42 to lead Bainbridge-Guilford. Following him on the scoresheet were Julian Pruskowski with a 51 and Mike Lipani with a 52.
Logan Westbrook had the low round of the day for Deposit-Hancock with a 55.
South Kortright/Andes 189, Charlotte Valley 221
At Ouleout Creek Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
SK/A: Connor Quarino 44, Lee Marigliano 47, Jack Byrne 48, Lance McClure 50
CV: Cooper Wright 46, Natalie Amadon 50, Abby Vroman 62, Padraig Curran 63
Hunter-Tannersville 190, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 252
At Windham Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 38, Gideon Glennon 45, Kate Smith 53, Tegan Mahoney 54
WAJ: James Garrison 58, Shane Begley 60, JP Klein 63, Jayden Palumbo 71
Gilboa 237, Roxbury 280
At Shepard Hills Golf Club
Par 36, Front 9
Gilboa: David Cammer 53, Matthew Keyser 57, Garrison Ross 62, Cody Ciaravino 65
Roxbury: George Proctor 62, Dennis Slauson 63, Blake Albano 75, Tea Mattice 80
Bainbridge-Guilford 260, Deposit-Hancock 323 (Tuesday)
At Sundown Golf Course
B-G: Easton Porter 42, Julian Pruskowski 51, Mike Lipani 52, Brock Porter 55, Connor Vredenburgh 60
D-H: Logan Westbrook 55, Kevin Conklin 58, Kaden Conklin 64, Wyatt Persbacker 72, Jacob Davis 74
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.