The Oneonta baseball team fell on the road to Windsor 7-6 on Monday.
Owen Burnsworth had a double and two RBIs for the Yellowjackets while Aidan Gelbsman racked up three base hits.
On the mound, Seamus Catella, Burnsworth, and Nolan Stark combined for eight strikeouts but also allowed six walks.
Jim Lindsley had a great two-way game for Windsor, striking out 11 batters on the mound while hitting a triple and a double at the plate.
Oneonta (10-4) will host Union-Endicott on Wednesday.
South Kortright 16, Margaretville 0
The Rams blanked Margaretville 16-0 thanks to a combined five-inning no-hitter from Logan Firment and Chase Rockefeller.
Firment pitched the first four innings, recording 11 of his 12 outs via strikeout while walking three. Rockefeller added two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Firment also had a home run at the plate, as did Darren Dengler, who added a triple to his line. Logan Reinshagen had a triple of his own while Patrick Dengler, Adin Haynes, and Rockefeller each had a double.
South Kortright (11-1 overall, 7-0 league) will play in the Delaware League Championship Game on Thursday. Its opponent has yet to be determined.
Delhi 11, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5
Delhi overcame an early 3-0 deficit to defeat UV/GMU 11-5 at home on Monday.
Luke Sanford had three hits for Delhi, Isaac Marsiglio had a triple and a double, Garrett Fitch had a triple, and Andrew Liddle and Logan Nealis each had a double.
Cody Sage went the distance on the mound, striking out seven batters in the process.
Dalton Proskine hit a home run for UV/GMU as part of a three-hit day. Isaiah Salimbangon added a triple.
Delhi (6-9) will be at S.S. Seward on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 12, West Canada Valley 3
Cooperstown scored at least one run in every inning of Monday’s 12-3 victory over West Canada Valley.
Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Hawkeyes’ offense. Braydon Hascup also went 2-for-4 while Bryson Whitaker drove in two runs.
Treston Emerick, Liam Ford, and Ethan Kukenberger threw a combined two-hitter in the victory.
Cooperstown (6-4 overall, 5-2 league) will host Herkimer on Wednesday.
Charlotte Valley 6, Afton 4
Charlotte Valley scored a 6-4 victory over Afton at home on Monday.
Dylan and Trevor Waid threw a combined seven strikeouts for the Wildcats with five hits allowed. Dylan Waid went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jamison Quigley went 3-for-3 with one RBI.
For Afton, Ryan Wright went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Charlotte Valley 9, South Kortright 7 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley defeated South Kortright 9-7 as hosts of the Doug Calhoun Tournament on Saturday.
Michael Camarata earned the win at the mound with six strikeouts, with relief pitcher Jameson Quigley adding an additional four for a combined 10 strikeouts for Charlotte Valley.
Trevor Waid and Dylan Waid each had three hits and a double for the Wildcats.
For South Kortright, Logan Firment went 2-for-3 including a home run with two RBIs.
“This was our first win over South Kortright in anything in a long time,” Charlotte Valley coach Jim Wolf said. “They're a really good team, tough to beat. We were all really excited.”
South Kortright 7, Morris/Edmeston 2 (Saturday)
South Kortright topped Morris/Edmeston 7-2 in the first game of Saturday’s Calhoun Tournament.
Patrick Dengler went all seven innings for the Rams, striking out 13 while allowing three walks and five hits.
At the plate, Darren Dengler had a triple and a double, while Chase Rockefeller and Logan Firment each had a double.
Asa Dugan recorded 11 strikeouts for Morris/Edmeston while Gunner Schoellig had two base hits.
Charlotte Valley 14, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
The Wildcats rolled to a 14-1 victory over the Wolverines on Saturday in the first game of the Calhoun Tournament.
Ezra Ontl drove in three runs for Charlotte Valley while Nathan Amadon and Jamison Quigley each drove in two. Ontl, Quigly, and Michael Camarata had two base hits apiece.
On the mound, Trevor Waid and Dylan Waid combined for five strikeouts.
Gilboa-Conesville 10, Roxbury 4 (Saturday)
Gage Gockel and David Cammer recorded a combined 17 strikeouts in Gilboa-Conesville’s 10-4 win on Saturday.
Cammer struck out 13 in four and two-thirds innings of relief. Jacob Strauch had three hits, two doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Dylan Braswell hit a double for Gilboa-Conesville.
Bryton Bower had two hits and a double for the Rockets.
Gilboa (8-4 overall, 4-2 league) will travel to play Margaretville on Tuesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 14, Harpursville 6 (Friday)
The Bobcats broke open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning to defeat the Hornets 14-6 on the road Friday.
Jose Bivar and Jack Winn each drove in three runs for Bainbridge-Guilford while Bivar and Nolan Hawkins each picked up two hits.
Hawkins and Connor Davy combined for 13 strikeouts on the mound for B-G.
For Harpursville, Jayden Yereb had three hits while Ryan Akulis drove in three runs. Akulis also had five strikeouts in five innings of work.
Mohonasen 10, Cooperstown 6 (Friday)
Cooperstown fell to Section II power Mohansen 10-6 at home on Friday.
The Hawkeyes scored all six of their runs in the third innings. Treston Emerick had the big bat, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Braydon Hascup, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a double and Ian Poole also went 2-for-3.
Windsor 7, Oneonta 6
OHS … 220 001 1 — 6 5 3
W … 012 301 X — 7 7 3
OHS: Seamus Catella (L), Owen Burnsworth (4), Nolan Stark (6), and Lou Bonnici
W: Jim Lindsley (W), and Decker
3B: Jim Lindsley (W)
2B: Jim Lindsley (W), Owen Burnswoth (2B)
South Kortright 16, Margaretville 0
M … 000 00X X — 0 0 5
SK … 366 1XX X — 16 11 1
M: Gavette (L), Brewer (4), and Davis
SK: Logan Firment (W), Chase Rockefeller (5), and Dengler, Rockefeller, Dengler
HR: Darren Dengler (SK), Logan Firment (SK)
3B: Darren Dengler (SK), Logan Reinshagen (SK)
2B: Patrick Dengler (SK), Chase Rockefeller (SK), Adin Haynes (SK)
Delhi 11, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5
UV/GMU … 300 010 1 — 5 7 3
Delhi … 023 312 X — 11 14 6
UV/GMU: Travis Knapp (L), Owen Hill (5), and Kaden Butts
Delhi: Cody Sage (W), and Lane Ackerly
HR: Dalton Proskine (UV/GMU)
3B: Isaiah Salimbangon (UV/GMU), Garrett Fitch (DA), Isaac Marsiglio (DA)
2B: Andrew Liddle (DA), Isaac Marsiglio (DA), Logan Nealis (DA)
Cooperstown 12, West Canada Valley 3
WCV … 000 120 0 — 3 2 3
C … 115 316 X — 12 6 0
WCV: Iain Farber (L), and Derek Maxwell, James Costello
C: Treston Emerick (W), Liam Ford (6), Ethan Kukenberger (7), and Emerson Toulson
2B: Emerson Toulson (Coop), Sean Burdick (WCV)
Charlotte Valley 6, Afton 4
A … 210 100 0 — 4 5 2
CV … 240 000 0 — 6 6 3
A: Justin Reeve (L), Ryan Wright (3), and Michael Roach
CV: Dylan Waid (W), Trevor Waid (6) and Trevor Waid, Jamison Quigley
2B: George Palmetier (A), Carter Burns (A)
Charlotte Valley 9, South Kortright 7 (Saturday)
SK … 010 051 0 — 7 9 5
CV … 012 320 1 — 9 9 3
SK: Adam Champlin (L), Rockefeller (5), Thomas (6) and Darren Dengler
CV: Michael Camarata (W), Jamison Quigley (5), and Trevor Waid
HR: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Trevor Waid (CV), Dylan Waid (CV)
South Kortright 7, Morris/Edmeston 2 (Saturday)
SK … 400 100 2 — 7 10 0
M/E … 000 000 2 — 2 5 3
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), and Darren Dengler
M/E: Asa Dugan (L), and Kyle Ough
3B: McEnroe (M/E), Darren Dengler (SK)
2B: Chase Rockefeller (SK), Logan Firment (SK), Darren Dengler (SK)
Charlotte Valley 14, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
W … 000 10X X — 1 1 5
CV … 404 6XX X — 14 12 2
W: Joseph Geiskopf (L)
CV: Trevor Waid (W), Dylan Waid
Gilboa-Conesville 10, Roxbury 4 (Saturday)
R … 102 100 0 — 4 5 5
G-C … 103 114 X — 10 9 3
R: Peyton Proctor (L), and Isiah Figueroa
G-C: Gage Gockel, David Cammer (W, 3), and Damien Merwin
2B: Jacob Strauch 2 (G-C), Dylan Braswell (G-C), Bryton Bower (R)
Bainbridge-Guilford 14, Harpursville 6 (Friday)
B-G … 100 238 0 — 14 13 4
H … 301 011 0 — 6 7 6
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (W), Connor Davy (6)
H: Ryan Akulis (L), Cooper Smith (6)
Mohonasen 10, Cooperstown 6 (Friday)
M … 103 211 2 — 10 12 1
C … 006 000 0 — 6 8 0
M: Tyler Hernandez (W), and Anthony Fasolino
C: Ethan Kukenberger (L), and Emerson Toulson and Bryson Whitaker
HR: Treston Emerick (Coop)
2B: Treston Emerick (Coop), Braydon Hascup (Coop)
