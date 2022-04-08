The Oneonta baseball team used a three-run rally in the seventh inning to defeat Central Valley Academy 11-10 on the road Friday.
Trailing 10-8 and facing their final three outs, the Yellowjackets pulled ahead thanks to a two-run double by Liam Blair, who drove in three runs for the game. Eighth-grader Nolan Stark then notched his second save of the young season by recording two of the final three outs by strikeout.
Owen Burnsworth hit two doubles while Stark added a two-bagger of his own for a two-hit game. Carter Neer finished with three hits while Kaden Halstead had two hits.
Seamus Catella was the winning pitcher after coming in out of the bullpen in the fifth inning.
The foursome of Cameron Horth, Bruce Mistler, Catella, and Stark finished with a combined 12 strikeouts, eight walks, and seven hits allowed.
Oneonta (2-1 overall, 1-0 league) will be at Susquehanna Valley on Monday at 11 a.m.
Oneonta 11, Central Valley Academy 10
OHS … 213 011 3 — 11 11 3
CVA … 104 014 0 — 10 7 1
OHS: Cameron Horth, Bruce Mistler (3), Seamus Catella (5, W), Nolan Stark (7, S), and Carter Neer
CVA: Carson Mormuth, Dylan Meszler (4, L), and Luca Skinner
2B: Blair (OHS), Burnsworth 2 (OHS), Stark (OHS)
SOFTBALL
Chenango Valley 12, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta softball team fell on the road to Chenango Valley 12-0 on Friday.
Maddie Denning recorded three strikeouts while allowing five walks and 10 base hits on the mound for the Yellowjackets. Eighth-grader Logan Jipson had the lone base hit for OHS.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Monday.
Chenango Valley 12, Oneonta 0
OHS … 000 00X X — 0 1 0
CV … 514 02X X — 12 10 2
OHS: Denning (L), and Erbe
CV: M. Bucci (W), and M. Burnhard
3B: Trisket (CV), Sole (CV)
2B: Hope (CV)
