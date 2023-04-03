The Oneonta baseball team opened its 2023 season with a pair of victories, defeating Susquehanna Valley 7-2 on the road Monday and downing Central Valley 12-4 at home on Saturday.
The Yellowjackets received dominant pitching from the foursome of Bruce Mistler, Britten Zeh, Cameron Horth, and Nolan Stark in the win over Susquehanna Valley. The quartet finished with 16 combined strikeouts with Mistler recording eight of them in four innings.
Mistler also drove in three runs at the plate, as he, Owen Burnsworth, and Zeh each had two hits. Burnsworth added a double.
Against Central Valley, Aidan Gelbsman tossed six-plus strong innings to earn the win, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits and one earned run.
Gelbsman also hit a two-run home run in the third inning to help his own cause. Gelbsman, Burnsworth, Stark, Zeh, and Jameson Brown each had two hits in the win. Brown’s two hits were both doubles.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Wednesday.
Oneonta 7, Susquehanna Valley 2
OHS 300 030 0 — 7 9 1
SV 001 000 0 — 1 2 4 0
OHS: Bruce Mistler (W), Britten Zeh (5), Cameron Horth (6), Nolan Stark (7), and Jameson Brown
SV: Jordan Denning (L), Quentin Bowman (4), and Trevor Ham
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
Oneonta 12, Central Valley 4 (Saturday)
CV 000 004 0 — 4 2 2
OHS 032 340 X — 12 13 3
OHS: Gelbsman (W), Nolan Stark (7), and Jameson Brown
CV: Carson Wormouth (L), Tanner Warren (4), and Cole Wheet
HR: Aidan Gelbsman
2B: Jameson Brown 2 (OHS), Nate Johnson (OHS)
Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta softball team fell to Susquehanna Valley 6-1 in its season opener on Monday.
The Yellowjackets loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but the Sabers were able to get out of the jam and escape the comeback effort.
Izzy Giacomelli went 2-for-3 for Oneonta, while Abbie Platt was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the loss.
Madie Dening struck out one batter over seven innings.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Wednesday.
Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 1
OHS 000 001 0 — 1 6 4
SV 100 212 X — 6 4 0
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
SV: Avery Z. (W), and D. Labarre
