The Oneonta boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-0 victory over Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Finlay Oliver scored a pair of goals to lead the Yellowjackets, while Dakoda Buzzy and Peyton Mackey also found the back of the net. Oneonta outshot Susquehanna Valley 17-5.
In net, the Yellowjackets’ duo of John Moore and Noah Ashe made a combined four saves in the shutout. Susquehanna Valley’s Erik Yingling made 10 stops.
Oneonta will host Westhill on Saturday.
Worcester 2, Schenevus 1
The Wolverines opened their season on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Schenevus.
Jalen Reardon scored the winning goal with 16:34 left in the second half off of a corner kick assist from Connor Fancher.
Alex Adams opened the scoring for Worcester in the first off with the help of an assist from Ben Ballard.
Cody Fiel tied the game for Schenevus late in the first half. Cody Keater provided the assist.
Worcester will face Windham on Monday.
South Kortright 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1
The Rams scored four first-half goals en route to a 6-1 win over Hunter-Tannersville in Delaware League action on Thursday.
Six different Rams found the scoresheet: Jayden Sturniolo, Eoin Byrne, Trent Cole, Josh Anderson, Damion Glouster, and Aidan Haynes.
Nicholas Uhrik scored the lone Hunter-Tannersville goal.
Adam Champlin made one save in net for South Kortright.
Margaretville 11, Roxbury 2
Four different Margaretville players scored multiple goals as the Blue Devils defeated the Rockets 11-2 in Thursday’s Delaware League contest.
Lenny Cordero led the way with three goals and three assists. Ryan McVitty, Michael Gavette, and Damien Brewer scored two goals apiece, with McVitty adding two assists. Darwin Espino and Cody Balcom rounded out the scoring for Margaretville.
Ian Walker scored both of Roxbury’s goals.
In net, the Blue Devils’ Cody Wayman made three saves. Roxbury’s George Proctor also made three stops.
Margaretville (1-0) will visit Hunter on Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 4, Windham 2
Charlotte Valley defeated Windham 4-2 on Thursday as the Wildcats broke a 2-2 halftime tie to pull ahead in the second half.
Charlotte Valley was led on the scoreboard by Jameson Quigley and Dylan Waid with two goals each. Darien Matts and Toby Garrison provided assists.
In goal, Matthew Driggs saved three shots for the Wildcats.
Charlotte Valley will play Franklin in the third game of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Schenevus 9, Richfield Springs 1 (Wednesday)
The Dragons broke open what had been a close game with a huge second half to defeat the Indians in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
After taking a 3-1 lead into halftime, Schenevus (1-1) scored six goals in the second half to run away with the victory. Dan Gallagher, Jordan Regg, and Cody Keator all scored twice for the Dragons. The team’s other goals came courtesy of Conner Ritton, Trevor Schneider, and Wyndham Spooner. Spooner also finished with three assists.
Austin Bowman scored the Indians’ (0-1) only goal on a penalty shot.
Ryan Spranger made two saves for Schenevus in the win, while Richfield Springs’ Brogan Graves made 12 stops.
Oneonta 4, Susquehanna Valley 0
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver 2-0, Dakoda Buzzy 1-0, Peyton Mackey 1-0
Susquehanna Valley: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 17-6, SV 5-2
Goalies: John Moore/Noah Ashe (OHS) 4, Erik Yingling (SV) 10
Worcester 2, Schenevus 1
Worcester: Alex Adams 1-0, Ben Ballard 0-1, Jalen Reardon 1-0, Connor Fancher 0-1
Schenevus: Cody Fiel 1-0, Cody Keater 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 6-5, S 3-2
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 2, Ryan Spranger (S) 4
South Kortright 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1
South Kortright: Jayden Sturniolo 1-1, Eoin Byrne 1-0, Trent Cole 1-0, Josh Anderson 1-0, Damion Glouster 1-0, Aidan Haynes 1-0
Hunter-Tannersville: Nicholas Uhrik 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 24-12, HT 1-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 1, Houlihan (HT) 19
Margaretville 11, Roxbury 2
Margaretville: Lenny Cordero 3-3, Ryan McVitty 2-2, Michael Gavette 2-1, Darwin Espino 1-2, Damien Brewer 2-0, Cody Balcom 1-0
Roxbury: Ian Walker 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 20-9, R 4-1
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 3, George Proctor (R) 3
Charlotte Valley 4, Windham 2
CV: Jameson Quigley 2-0, Dylan Waid 2-0, Darien Matts 0-3, Toby Garrison 0-1
W: Connor 1-0, Judah Allfop 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 18-8 W: 10-7
Goalies: Matthew Driggs (CV) 3
Schenevus 9, Richfield Springs 1 (Wednesday)
Schenevus: Conner Ritton 1-0, Dan Gallagher 2-1, Trevor Schneider 1-0, Wyndham Spooner 1-3, Jordan Regg 2-1, Cody Keator 2-0, Cody Feil 0-1
RS: Austin Bowman 1-0
Shots: S 21, RS 3
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 2, Brogan Graves (RS) 12
