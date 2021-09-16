Oneonta boys blank Windsor 3-0; Worcester wins in OT

The Oneonta boys soccer team improved to 4-1 on the season with a convincing 3-0 win over Windsor on Thursday.
Finlay Oliver powered the Yellowjackets offense with two goals, one coming midway through the first half and the second coming late in the second half. Zeshaan Khan also found the back of the net with one second left in the game. Evan Gould and Matthew Rubin recorded an assist apiece.
OHS goalie John Moore made three saves to record the shutout while Windsor’s Alex Balachick made nine stops in the losing effort.
Oneonta will host Lansing on Friday in a non-league game.
Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 2
Worcester defeated Sharon Springs in overtime fashion on Thursday.
Connor Fancher scored the winning goal 26 seconds into overtime off of a throw-in by Michael Martin. It was the second of two goals for Fancher in the victory.
Jalen Reardon scored Worcester’s third goal.
Sharon's Brady Law and Luke Enyart both scored a goal, with Law also providing an assist.
Goalkeeper Brayden All saved six shots for Sharon Springs and Tyler Head saved two for Worcester.
Worcester will face South Kortright on Saturday in the first round of the Chick Walshe Tournament in Davenport.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Schenevus 0
Will Heinrich’s four-point night led the Patriots to a shutout victory over the Dragons on Thursday.
Heinrich netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead CVS. Also scoring for the Patriots were Oskar Webster, Kris Cade, and Allan Parker.
Gavin Valenta made 16 saves to record the shutout for CVS. Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger made 15 stops.
Schenevus will host Sharon Springs on Tuesday.
Milford/Laurens 5, Morris 1
Milford/Laurens prevailed over Morris on Thursday thanks to a four-goal first half that helped put it ahead for the win.
Brock Mann, Riley Stevens, Zach Brown, Justin LaPilusa, and Rhys Calleja all scored goals for Milford. Mann, Donta Sherwood, Cyller Cimko, and Nick DeBoer provided assists.
For Morris, Scott Murphy got his team on the scoreboard with his goal.
In net, Jonathon Child saved 12 shots for Morris. For Milford, Braden Murphy blocked two shots and Chase Long blocked one.
Milford/Laurens is now 6-2 overall and 4-0 in league play and will travel to play Franklin on Tuesday.
Edmeston 2, Richfield Springs 0
The Edmeston boys came away with a 2-0 victory over Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Gavin McEnroe tapped in a corner kick from Kyle Ough with five minutes left in the first half. Ough set up another goal, this time for Preston Graham in the second half for Edmeston's second tally of the game.
Bryce Bolton made six saves in goal for the Panthers for the shutout. Brogan Graves and Devin Hallenback Heap combined for 10 saves for the visitors.
Charlotte Valley 1, Roxbury 1
The Wildcats and Rockets played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday in the Delaware League.
Dylan Waid opened the scoring for Charlotte Valley nine minutes into the first half. Roxbury’s Keith Grieco answered at the 10:00 mark.
Roxbury keeper George Proctor made 12 saves, while Charlotte Valley’s Matthew Driggs finished with three.
Roxbury started the game with nine players on the field and finished with just eight.
Roxbury (1-3-1) will visit Gilboa on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown cross country team took part in a Center State Conference meet at Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Margaret Raffo was the top finisher for the Hawkeyes girls, placing fifth with a time of 27:18. Cate Bohler (sixth, 27:51) and Polly Kennedy (eighth, 30:41) also finished in the top ten for Cooperstown.
Lincoln DiLorenzo led the Cooperstown boys with a time of 24:35 that was good enough for 11th. Other top runners for the Hawkeyes included Jonah Hitchcock (12th, 24:43) and Caleb Hitchcock (18th, 30:19).
Logan Houck of Sauquoit Valley was the top runner on the boys side (20:21) while Waterville’s Ella Stultard led all girls (24:50).
