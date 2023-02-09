After a high-scoring first quarter, the Oneonta boys basketball team was unable to keep up with Binghamton on Thursday as the Yellowjackets fell 88-41.
Trailing 24-21 after one, Binghamton outscored OHS 41-10 in the second and third quarters.
Makya Morrison led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 12 points, while Peyton Mackey added eight points in the loss.
Isaiah Sanders led Binghamton with a game-high 26 points.
Oneonta will be off until next Thursday when it visits Marathon.
Roxbury 45, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43
The Roxbury boys held off Windham-Ashland-Jewett 45-45 in Thursday’s Delaware League playoff contest.
George Proctor had a huge day for the Rockets, notching a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds while also adding five steals and three blocks. Taran Davis netted 13 points of his own in the win.
Windham was led by Eli Cercone with 14 points and Judah Allsop with nine.
Morris 76, Laurens/Milford 63 (Wednesday)
Scott Murphy scored his 1,000th career varsity point on Wednesday as Morris defeated Laurens/Milford 76-63 to advance to the Tri-Valley League championship game.
Murphy crossed the 1,000-point barrier late in the first quarter and went on to score a game-high 33 points for the Mustangs. Tiger Ross also had a big game, finishing with 20 points, five assists, and four steals, while Jon Child scored 12 points.
Carter Stevens was the leading scorer for Laurens/Milford with 22 points while Braden Murphy (19 points) and Mike Virtell (10) also finished in double-figures.
Morris will face Edmeston on Saturday in the TVL title game at Oneonta High School.
Edmeston 54, Richfield Springs 44 (Wednesday)
Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 54-44 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Wednesday.
Braymon Clark and Gavin McEnroe led the Panthers with 11 points apiece, while Kyle Ough and Collin McEnroe each added 10 in the win.
Dylan Hosford led the Indians with 17 points while Jordan Diliberto followed close behind with 16 points.
Edmeston will play Morris in the Tri-Valley League Championship on Saturday at Oneonta High School.
Worcester 50, Cherry Valley-Springfield 36 (Wednesday)
Worcester held Cherry Valley-Springfield to 14 first-half points en route to a 50-36 victory in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Wednesday.
Tyler Head led the Wolverines in scoring with 17 points, while Connor Fancher netted 13 points, and Joey Geiskopf grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
Max Horvath was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 14 points.
Worcester will host Sharon Springs on Friday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
B … 24 20 21 23 — 88
OHS … 21 4 6 10 — 41
B: Musiah Young 1 3-4 6, Tayshawn Brooks 2 0-0 4, Sam Gouldin 2 0-0 5, K. J. Summers 7 1-4 15, Quamir Hazel 3 1-2 7, Dandre Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Axell Camacho-Cintron 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Sanders 10 0-0 26, Keyan Smith 1 0-0 2, Matrail Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Jacy Wilson 0 0-0 0, Isheem Slaughter 0 1-2 1, Corien Noble 3 0-0 6, Antuan Darden 2 0-0 5. Totals: 36 6-12 88
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 3-4 3, Ben Casola 1 0-0 2, Peyton Mackey 4 0-0 8, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Britton Zeh 2 0-0 5, Dakota Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 5 0-0 12, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 2 0-0 5, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 5-8 41
Three-point baskets: B 10 (Young, Gouldin, Camacho-Cintron, Sanders 6, Darden); OHS 4 (Zeh, Morrison 2, Carr)
Rox … 11 9 15 10 — 45
WAJ … 10 10 14 9 — 43
R: Jordan Johnston 1 3-4 5, Collin Lyke 0 0-0 0, Christopher Garofolo 1 0-6 2, Taran Davis 5 3-4 13, Jack Leder 0 2-2 2, George Proctor 6 10-14 23, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 18-30 45
WAJ: Luke Maurer 0 0-0 0, Chris Viola 4 0-0 8, Tyler Lashua 1 0-0 2, Connor Alpine 2 0-0 4, Eli Cercone 8 0-0 14, Judah Allsop 4 1-5 9, Jamie Younes 0 0-0 0, Aaron Cohen 1 1-2 3, Jacob Schwartz 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 3-9 43
Three-point baskets: R 1 (Proctor); WAJ 2 (Cercone 2)
M … 21 25 15 15 — 76
L/M … 17 20 15 11 — 63
M: Tiger Ross 9 1-4 20, Keegan Fraser 1 0-0 2, Asa Dugan 1 0-0 3, Garrett Aikins 3 0-0 6, Scott Murphy 14 2-5 33, Jon Child 6 0-1 12. Totals: 34 3-10 76
L/M: Carter Stevens 9 0-0 22, Christian Lawson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Burkhart 3 0-0 6, Mike Virtell 4 2-4 10, Braden Murphy 7 1-2 19, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 3-6 63
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Ross, Dugan, Murphy 3); L/M 8 (Stevens 4, Murphy 4)
E … 13 15 15 11 — 54
RS … 6 14 8 16 — 44
E: Braymon Clark 4 0-0 11, Kyle Ough 5 0-4 10, Gavin McEnroe 5 1-3 11, Collin McEnroe 5 0-0 10, Gunner Schoellig 1 1-4 3, Izek Richards 2 0-0 5, Preston Graham 0 4-4 4. Totals: 22 6-15 54
RS: Bradyn Dunckel 4 1-2 9, Landen Schultz 1 0-0 2, Jordan Diliberto 5 2-4 16, Dylan Hosford 6 5-8 17. Totals: 16 8-14 44
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Clark, Richards); RS 4 (Diliberto)
W …13 17 7 11 — 50
CV-S … 5 9 5 17 — 36
W: Dominic Critti 1 0-0 2, Tyler Haley 2 0-0 4, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 4 4-6 13, Remy Shafer 0 1-2 1, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Mason Sivacek 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 2 0-0 4, Tyler Head 8 1-3 17, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 4 1-9 9. Totals: 21 7-20 50
CV-S: Chris Cade 1 5-6 7, Duane LeFevre 1 1-3 3, Dalton Stocking 2 0-0 6, Trevor Campagna 0 0-0 0, Max Horvath 6 2-4 14, Faustin O’Neil 0 0-0 0, Camden Decker 0 0-0 0, C.J. Hurley 3 0-4 6, Chase Benson 0 0-0 0, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-0 0, Grayson Mollen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-17 36
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Fancher); CV-S 2 (Stocking)
Sidney 3, Greene/Oxford 1 (Tuesday)
The Sidney bowling team defeated Greene-Oxford 3-1 on Tuesday with a total score of 2875-2560.
The top roller for Sidney was Caidyn Lambrecht with an overall series of 653, while Reece Yeomans had a total score of 609 for the Warriors.
Colten Smith was the top performer for Greene/Oxford with a 674, while Aidan Roth had a total score of 496.
Sidney (2875): Caidyn Lambrecht 235-237-181-653, Reece Yeomans 227-180-202-609, Aaron Sowersby 211-175-191-577, Thomas Spindler 171-178-197-564, Kyle Smith 162-174-154-490
Greene-Oxford (2560): Colten Smith 193-238-243-674, Aidan Roth 166-211-119-496, Aiden Carter 136-173-167-476, Logan Yaddow 156-180-128-464, Nick Flynn 141-159-150-450
