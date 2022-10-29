The Oneonta boys soccer team couldn’t overcome a poor start against Owego Free Academy on Saturday as the Yellowjackets fell 6-1 in the Section IV Class B Championship.
Owego scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and was able to score twice even when reduced to ten men. It was the third time this season that Oneonta was defeated by Owego.
OHS and coach Alex Brannan were left to lament numerous missed chances on a day where things simply didn’t go their way.
“It never does end the way you want it to end if you don’t win,” Brannan said. “We had chances. We gave away three in the first half, came back and got one. We missed a couple that could’ve gotten us back into the game. I talked to them, talked about what we were doing wrong. We got a PK, didn’t make the PK. Didn’t get the rebound, didn’t get the one off the post. I think we could’ve been here all day and we weren’t going to get another goal.”
Jace Riegel opened the scoring less than four minutes in on a free kick that came after an Oneonta handball. Vasil Brich then scored twice in three minutes to make it 3-0 by capitalizing on some miscues by the Jackets in the defensive zone.
“We knew that they were fast,” Brannan said. “We played them twice and they were one-goal games. This could’ve easily been a one-goal game. But I told them, ‘You can’t make mistakes against good teams.’ We made mistakes and they capitalized. When they made mistakes, we didn’t capitalize; that was the problem.”
Oneonta was able to get on the board before halftime when Finlay Oliver delivered a pinpoint left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net to make it 3-1.
Oneonta seemed to be leveling the play early in the second half, generating more possession and pressure than earlier in the game. But a lapse in focus midway through the half off an Owego set piece allowed Brich to score his third goal of the game and up the lead to 4-1.
A game that featured plenty of physicality on both sides reached a climax when an Owego player received a double yellow card and was sent off with around 18 minutes to play. It seemed like there might be an opportunity for the Yellowjackets to make things interesting, but Owego scored less than a minute later when Brich found the back of the net for the fourth time to make it 5-1.
Riegel would score his second goal on a free kick in the game’s final minutes to make it 6-1 Owego.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Brannan said. “I don’t think the score was indicative of how the game went.”
In the end, Oneonta simply wasn’t able to make the plays it needed to when its season was in the balance.
“Sometimes it’s your day and sometimes it isn’t,” Brannan said. “Today it wasn’t ours.”
Owego Free Academy 6, Oneonta 1
OFA … 3-3-6
OHS … 1-0-1
OFA: Jace Riegel 2-0, Vasil Brich 4-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OFA 16-7, OHS 13-3
Goalies: Ben Rollison (OFA) 6, Makya Morrison (OHS) 6
