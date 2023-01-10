The Oneonta boys basketball team couldn’t get its offense going in a 57-35 home loss to Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
For the Yellowjackets, it was Makya Morrison who led the team in scoring with 13 points. Steven Samsel led the Blue Devils with 15 points, while Liam Carnegie added 12.
The Yellowjackets will visit Owego Free Academy on Wednesday.
South Kortright 84, Charlotte Valley 43
South Kortright went on the road Tuesday and notched a big 84-43 Delaware League victory over Charlotte Valley. Leading by 16 at the half, the Rams pulled away with a 24-5 third-quarter performance.
Connor Quarino paced SK with a game-high 23 points, while Adam Champlin scored 14, Josh Anderson had 13, and Troy Dianich had 10.
Jamison Quigley was Charlotte Valley’s leading scorer with 14 points.
South Kortright will host Margaretville on Thursday while Charlotte Valley is off until next Wednesday when it visits Jefferson/Stamford.
Cooperstown 65, Mount Markham 56, OT
The Cooperstown boys won a back-and-forth overtime thriller 65-56 over Mount Markham on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the overtime period for the Hawkeyes. He also finished with four steals. Miles Nelen, meanwhile, netted 13 points and Ethan Kukenberger finished with nine points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Cooperstown will host Herkimer on Friday.
Morris 58, Richfield Springs 52
Morris earned a hard-fought 58-52 win over Richfield Springs on the road in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday. Both teams shot the ball extremely well from deep, combining for 17 made three-pointers.
Tiger Ross led the Mustangs with 13 points while Scott Murphy and Jon Child each added 12 points of their own.
Jordan Diliberto scored 16 points to lead Richfield Springs while Brayden Dunckel hit five treys to account for all of his 15 points.
Richfield Springs will face Sharon Springs on Thursday.
Margaretville 56, Gilboa 40
The Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 56-40 in a Delaware League matchup on Tuesday.
Ryan McVitty hit four three-pointers to finish with 22 points in the victory. Connor Wayman, meanwhile, netted 13 points while Christian Bravo finished with seven points and five assists.
“It was a strong defensive effort,” Margaretville coach Chad Richards said. “Our guys played really good team basketball.”
Dakota Oliver led Gilboa with 11 points and William Cipolla notched 10 points and seven rebounds.
Margaretville will be at South Kortright on Thursday.
Chenango Forks 57, Oneonta 35
CF …20 12 8 17 — 57
OHS … 7 7 8 13 — 35
CF: Andrey Lavrinovich 2 0-0 4, Logan Sherer 1 0-2 2, Steven Samsel 7 1-2 15, Jan Paredes 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vaseleck 1 0-0 2, Grady Stark 0 0-0 0, Connor Little 1 2-3 4, Trevor Warpus 7 2-2 18, Drew Warpus 0 0-0 0, Liam Carnegie 6 0-0 12. Totals: 25 5-9 57.
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Ben Casola 1 0-0 3, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 1 1-1 3, Britten Zeh 1 0-0 2, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 5 1-6 13, Zach Grygiel 2 0-0 5, Brady Carr 2 0-0 5, Aidan Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-7 35
Three-point baskets: CF 2 (T. Warpus); OHS (Morrison, Burnsworth)
South Kortright 84, Charlotte Valley 43
SK … 21 20 24 19 — 84
CV … 11 14 5 13 — 43
SK: Logan Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 4 1-2 10, Jack Byrne 2 1-1 5, Darren Dengler 2 0-1 4, Trenton Cole 4 0-0 9, Connor Quarino 10 2-2 23, Josh Anderson 6 1-2 13, Adam Champlin 6 2-3 14, Adin Haynes 2 0-0 6, Jaiden Regazzi 0 0-0 0, Jeff Palmatier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 36 7-11 84
CV: Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 1 4-4 6, Travis Pierce 1 3-3 6, Ezra Ontl 1 3-3 6, Freddy Cargill 1 0-0 3, Cooper Wright 2 1-1 7, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 4 5-7 14, Luke Montgomery 0 0-2 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 15-17 43
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Dianich, Cole, Quarino, Haynes 2); CV 4 (Pierce, Only, Cargill, Quigley)
Cooperstown 65, Mount Markham 56, OT
C … 9 7 21 8 20 — 65
MM … 15 9 7 14 11 — 56
C: M. Nelen 4 2-2 13, E. Kukenberger 3 3-4 9, P. Kiuber 2 0-4 4, C. Coleman 1 0-0 3, T. Davis 1 0-0 2, C. Bradley 0 0-0 0, C. Erway 0 0-2 0, B. Murdock 1 2-2 5, C. Lambert 10 7-10 29. Totals: 22 14-24 65
MM: R. Denton 1 0-0 2, B. Lynch 2 5-7 9, J. Sonko 6 3-4 15, Carter D. 1 5-8 7, G. Barlotta 4 8-11 16, B. Lohman 2 2-5 7. Totals: 16 23-35 56
Three-point baskets: C 7 (Nelen 3, Coleman, Murdock, Lambert 2); MM 1 (Lohman)
Morris 58, Richfield Springs 52
M … 12 15 22 9 — 58
RS … 11 10 18 13 — 52
M: Ross 5 0-0 13, Dugan 3 0-0 9, Aikins 2 0-0 4, Murphy 6 0-2 12, Child 5 2-6 12, Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 24 2-8 58
RS: Bowman 2 0-0 5, Diliberto 6 2-3 16, Dunckel 5 0-0 15, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Schultz 3 0-0 7, Hosford 3 1-1 7. Totals: 20 3-4 52
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Ross 3, Dugan 3, Franklin 2); RS 9 (Bowman, Diliberto 2, Dunckel 5, Schultz)
Margaretville 56, Gilboa 40
M … 12 19 12 13 — 56
G … 10 13 8 9 — 40
M: Connor Wayman 4 5-5 13, Hunter Balcom 1 0-0 2, Cody Wayman 1 0-0 2, Tristan McVitty 2 0-0 4, Ryan McVitty 9 0-2 22, Eli Bullock 2 0-0 4, Christian Bravo 3 1-4 7, Connor Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-11 56
G: Dakota Oliver 5 0-0 11, Michael Yepez 1 0-0 2, William Cipolla 3 3-6 10, Jamie Perry 1 1-2 3, Jacob Strauch 2 0-0 4, Peter DeWitt 1 2-4 4, Joe Willie 2 2-2 6. Totals: 15 8-14 40
Three-point baskets: M 4 (R. McVitty 4); G 2 (Oliver, Cipolla
Rome Free Academy 93, Cooperstown 79
The Cooperstown boys swim team lost a close meet on the road 93-79 to Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
Macon Aramini and Graham Abrams won two individual events apiece in the meet. Aramini took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Abrams won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Elsewhere, London Kinley won the 500 free and Finn Morgan won the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown also won both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown will host New Hartford on Friday.
Rome Free Academy 93, Cooperstown 79
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Ayers, 2:03.45
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:07.88
200 Individual Medley: 2. Finn Morgan, 2:33.11
50 Freestyle: 2. London Kinley, 26.20
Diving: 3. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 210.15
100 Butterfly: 1. Macon Aramini, 1:08.79
100 Freestyle: 1. Graham Abrams, 58.01
500 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 6:10.69
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Abrams, Johnson, Ayers, Aramini, 1:50.99
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.72
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:16.72
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Dilorenzo, Morgan, Kinley, 4:24.69
