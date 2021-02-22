Carter Mackey scored a team-high 15 points as the Oneonta boys basketball team fell to visiting Maine-Endwell, 56-42 on Sunday, Feb. 21.
The Yellowjackets matched Maine-Endwell 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Spartans used an 19-12 second quarter to take a six point lead into halftime.
Oneonta received 11 points from Matt Shultz.
In the second half, Maine-Endwell used a 17-12 third quarter run to increase their lead to 11 over the Yellowjackets.
Jack McFadden scored 31 points on 7-7 from the free throw line to lead the Spartans.
Teammates Jordan Owens and Dominic Lameroux added eight points apiece.
Maine-Endwell 56, Oneonta 42
at Maine-Endwell
Maine-Endwell .... 10 18 17 11 - 56
Oneonta .... 10 12 12 8 - 42
Maine-Endwell (3-1): Jack McFadden 12 7-7 31, Jordan Owens 1 0-0 8, Dominic Lameroux 1 0-0 8, Mike Mancini 2 0-0 4, AJ DeSantis 1 3-2 4, Jack Hopko 0 1-2 1, James Fellows 0 0-0 0, Donavin Hamer 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, Davis Wanchisen 0 0-0 0, Brody Raleigh 0 0-0 0, Kittle 0 0-0 0, Matt Perez 0 0-0 0, Gabe Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-9 56.
Oneonta (2-1): Carter Mackey 5 2-2 15, Matt Shultz 5 1-2 11, Tanner Russin 0 0-0 6, Seamus Catella 0 0-0 6, Owen Burnsworth 1 0-0 2, Finlay Oliver 1 0-0 2, Aiden Breakey 0 0-0 0, Kevin Kurkowski 0 2-0 0, Brandon Erwood 0 0-0 0, Aiden Mackey 0 0-0 0, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-4 42.
Three-point baskets: ME 4 (J. Owens 2, D. Lameroux 2); O 5 (S. Catella 2, T. Russin 2, C. Mackey 1).
Delhi 63, Schalmont 50
Luke Branigan scored a game-high 19 points to lead Delhi boys basketball to a road win over Schalmont, 63-50 on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Schalmont jumped out to a 23-17 first quarter lead, but Delhi held the Sabres to just five points in the second quarter, outscoring them 46-27 for the remaining three quarters of the game.
Hunter Sanford and Josh Baxter scored 14 and nine points respectively for the Bulldogs.
Trent Randle scored 18 points to lead Schalmont, while teammate Rodney Parker scored 16.
Delhi 63, Schalmont 50
at Schalmount – 2/20
Delhi …. 17 11 17 18 – 63
Schalmont …. 23 5 12 10 – 50
Delhi (3-0): Luke Branigan 6 7-9 19, Hunter Sanford 4 6-9 14, Josh Baxter 3 0-0 9, Logan Aikens 2 3-4 8, Alex Haight 2 1-3 5, Garrett Pinney 2 0-0 4, Luke Schnabel 1 1-2 3, Owen Haight 0 1-2 1, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 19-29 63.
Schalmont: Trent Randle 5 7-7 18, Rodney Parker 7 1-3 16, Tyler Percelli 4 0-2 10, Sean Clifford 1 0-0 3, Max Pratt 1 0-0 2, Sean Willis 0 1-2 1, Ethan Coom 0 0-0 0, Troy Contompasis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-14 50.
Three Point baskets: D 4 (Baxter 3, Aikens); S 5 (Percelli 2, Parker, Randle, Clifford).
Cooperstown 64, Edmeston 46
Chris Criqui, John Kennedy and Spencer Lewis scored 12 points apiece to lead Cooperstown boys basketball to a road victory over Edmeston, 64-46, on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Joe Senchyshyn had 11 points for the Hawkeyes and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Cooperstown took a 28-26 lead into halftime. The Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 23-16 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 51-42.
In the fourth quarter, Cooperstown’s defense held the Panthers to just four points.
Greg Devries led Edmeston with 19 points. Teammate Josh Martin scored 13.
Cooperstown 64, Edmeston 46
at Edmeston – 2/20
Cooperstown …. 13 15 23 13 – 64
Edmeston …. 9 17 16 4 – 46
Cooperstown (1-1): Chris Criqui 5 0-1 12, John Kennedy 6 0-0 12, Spencer Lewis 4 2-2 12, Joe Senchyshyn 5 1-2 11, Alexander Paulson 2 1-2 5, Will Weldon 2 0-0 5, Alex Hage 2 0-0 4, Jason Furnari 1 0-0 3, Dillon Burns 0 0-0 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Ian Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-7 64.
Edmeston (2-1): Greg Devries 9 1-3 19, Josh Martin 6 0-0 13, Kyle Ough 3 0-0 9, Tyler Jennings 1 0-0 3, Colin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Gavin McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0, Derick Estevez 0 0-0 0, Ossa Pylinski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-3 46.
Three-point baskets: C 5 (Lewis 2, Criqui 2, Weldon); E 5 (Ough 3, Jennings, Martin).
Oneonta 61, Unatego 40
Carter Mackey scored a game-high 18 points to lead the visiting Oneonta boys basketball team to a 61-40 victory over Unatego on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Mackey also had nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks.
Oneonta jumped out to a 34-16 first half lead and never looked back.
Matt Shultz scored 13 points and had four assists for the Yellowjackets.
Teammate Aidan Mackey scored seven points and Kevin Kurkowski grabbed nine rebounds for Oneonta.
Shea Barber paced Unatego with 16 points, while Destin Gecik scored 10.
Oneonta 61, Unatego 40
At Unatego – 2/22
Oneonta …. 15 19 11 16 - 61
Unatego …. 9 7 12 12 - 40
Oneonta (2-1): Carter Mackey 3 3-7 18, Matt Shultz 1 2-2 13, Aidan Mackey 2 3-4 7, Seamus Catella 0 0-0 6, Brandon Erwood 1 3-7 5, Tanner Russin 1 0-0 5, Kevin Kurkowski 0 1-6 4, Aidan Breakey 0 0-0 3, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 0 0-0 0, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 12-26 61.
Unatego: Shea Barber 6 1-4 16, Destin Gecik 3 1-2 10, Luke Foster 1 2-2 4, Xander Ranc 0 4-4 4, Jake Pitcher 1 1-4 3, Miles Mohrien 1 0-0 2, Tory Gue 0 1-2 1, Garrett Bachus 0 0-0 0, Mike Wheeler 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-20 40.
Three-point baskets: O 10 (Mackey 3, Shultz 2, Catella 2, Breakey, Kurkowski, T. Russin); U 2 (Barber, Gecik).
Deposit/Hancock 62, Walton 45
Caleb Walker scored a game-high 16 points on Friday, Feb. 19 to lead Deposit/Hancock boys basketball over visiting Walton, 62-45.
“Deposit/Hancock is a very well-rounded team,” Walton Assistant Coach James Jacob said via email. “They have a lot of starters back which is nice for them.”
Deposit/Hancock outscored Walton 15-9 in the first quarter to take a commanding 31-17 lead into halftime.
“(We) played with a lot of heart and energy today,” Jacob said. “I’m very proud of the way they played today and the improvement from the first game to this game.”
Deposit/Hancock’s Wyatt Jacobs and Tyler Sanatamaria scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Meyer Little and Deacon Phoenix paced Walton with nine points apiece.
Deposit/Hancock 62, Walton 45
at Deposit/Hancock – 2/19
Walton …. 9 8 1711 – 45
D/H …. 15 16 18 13 – 62
Walton (0-2): Meyer Little 4 0-0 9, Deacon Phoenix 3 3-6 9, Jorge DelPino 2 3-6 7, Garrett Babcock 3 0-0 8, Ransom Dutcher 3 0-0 8, Jacob Pomeroy 1 2-3 4, Carson Watkins 0 0-0 0, Kaden VanFossen 0 0-0 0. Totals:16 8-15 45.
D/H (2-0): Caleb Walker 6 4-11 16, Wyatt Jacobs 2 6-8 10, Tyler Santamaria 4 0-0 9, Ethan Hunt 2 3-4 7, Nick Locke 3 0-0 7, Bob Lewis 2 0-2 4, Chris Gross 1 2-2 4, Mike Makowski 1 0-0 3, Donny Layman 1 0-0 2, Erik Yunga 0 0-0 0, Jacob Dobromirescu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 15-27 62.
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Babcock 2, Dutcher 2, Little); D/H 3 (Santamaria, Makowski, Locke)
Norwich 62, Cooperstown 40
Torin Lawrence and Keegan Franklin scored 15 points apiece to lead the Norwich boys basketball team to a win over visiting Cooperstown, 62-40 on Friday, Feb. 19.
Norwich held Cooperstown to just six points in the second quarter to jump out to a 29-16 lead at halftime.
Cooperstown shot just 20% (12-60) on the night.
Spencer Lewis led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, while teammate John Kennedy had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
Norwich 62, Cooperstown 40
at Norwich – 2/19
Cooperstown …. 10 6 9 14 – 40
Norwich …. 15 14 17 16 – 62
Cooperstown: Spencer Lewis 3 5-6 16, John Kennedy 3 6-10 12, Chris Criqui 4 0-0 8, Alex Hage 1 2-2 4, Alexander Paulson 0 0-2 0, Joe Senchyshyn 0 0-0 0, Will Weldon 0 0-0 0, Jason Furnari 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 0 0-0 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Ian Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 13-22 40.
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 6 0-1 15, Keegan Franklin 6 7-10 15, Cayson Thornton 4 2-4 11, Andrew Mullen 2 0-0 5, Anthony Raginese 2 1-3 5, Logan Ford 2 0-0 5, Eli Craddock 2 0-0 4, Lex Genute 1 0-0 2, Caleb Turner 0 0-0 0, Trent Wessels 0 0-0 0, Athen Genute 0 0-0 0, Carter Yonhouter 0 0-0 0, Ben Corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-18 62.
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Lewis 3); N 6 (Lawrence 3, Thornton, Ford, Mullen).
