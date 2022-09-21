The Oneonta boys dropped a close 2-1 decision to Owego Apalachin on the road Wednesday.
Finlay Oliver scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal on an assist by Jason Miller. Ryan Pryor and Noah Fowler were the goalscorers for Owego.
Makya Morrison stopped 10 shots for OHS in the losing effort while Ben Rollison had seven saves for Owego.
Oneonta will host Lansing on Friday.
Edmeston 1, Schenevus 0 (Tuesday)
Edmeston eked out a 1-0 win against Schenevus on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Kyle Ough had the only goal for the game with Landon Wust assisting.
Bryce Bolton stopped five shots for Edmeston and Ryan Spranger saved nine shots for Schenevus.
Edmeston will travel to play UV/G-MU on Saturday.
Owego Apalachin 2, Oneonta 1
OFA … 1-1-2
OHS … 1-0-1
OFA: Ryan Pryor 1-0, Noah Fowler 1-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 1-0, Jason Miller 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OFA 17-7, OHS 18-10
Goalies: Ben Rollison (OFA) 7, Makya Morrison (OHS) 10
Edmeston 1, Schenevus 0 (Tuesday)
E: Kyle Ough 1-0, Landon Wust 0-1
S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 16-8, S 8-2
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 5, Ryan Spranger (S) 9
GOLF
South Kortright/Andes 199, Jefferson 217
The South Kortright/Andes golf team wrapped up its Delaware League slate on Wednesday with a 199-217 victory over Jefferson at Stamford Golf Club. SK/A compiled a 6-1 record in league play.
Connor Quarino shot a 38 to lead the way for South Kortright/Andes, with Lee Marigliano shooting a 45 and Lance McClure adding a 52.
Jacob Staroba’s round of 40 paced Jefferson.
South Kortright/Andes will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett next Wednesday at the College Course at Delhi.
Sidney 247, Deposit-Hancock 279
Sidney improved to 9-1 overall and 8-0 in Midstate Athletic Conference play on Wednesday with a 247-279 win over Deposit-Hancock at French Woods Golf Club.
Kyle Smith led the Warriors with a round of 43 with Caidyn Lambrecht following close behind with a 44. Ben Miller added a round of 47.
Leading Deposit-Hancock was Kevin Conklin with a 51.
Sidney will be right back at it on Thursday when it visits Delhi at the College Course.
Gilboa 182, Charlotte Valley 202
The Wildcats of Gilboa defeated their namesake from Charlotte Valley 182-202 in Wednesday’s match at Christmans Windham House.
Shane O’Hara led Gilboa with a round of 43 that included an eagle on the par 5 fifth hole. Matthew Keyser (44), David Cammer (46), and Garrison Ross (49) each broke 50 as well.
Charlotte Valley’s Cooper Wright had the low round of the day with a 41 while Jamison Quigley shot 48.
Charlotte Valley will be at Hannah Mountain next Wednesday.
Hunter-Tannersville 177, Roxbury 263
Hunter-Tannersville’s golf team improved to 9-0 on the season Wednesday with a 177-263 victory over Roxbury at Onteora Golf Club.
Grady Glennon led H-T by shooting a round of 39 that included a birdie on the par 5 sixth hole. Hunter-Tannersville’s other to players were Lyden Smith (44), Kate Smith (45), and Nick Uhrik (49).
George Proctor led Roxbury with a round of 61.
Hunter-Tannersville will visit Stamford next Wednesday.
Margaretville 218, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 231
The Blue Devils topped Windham-Ashland-Jewett 218-231 in Wednesday’s non-league match.
Thomas Chairvolotti led all golfers with a round of 43 for Margaretville. Joining him on the scoresheet were teammates Connor Wayman (55), Connor Hill (55), and CJ Faibairn (59).
Shane Begley led Windham by shooting a 55.
South Kortright/Andes 199, Jefferson 217
At Stamford Golf Club
SK/A: Connor Quarino 38, Lee Marigliano 45, Lance McClure 52, Jack Byrne 64, Kirsten Hobbie 64
Jefferson: Jacob Staroba 40, Caedon Tompkins 56, Joe Leas 60, Tyler Knapp 61
Sidney 247, Deposit-Hancock 279
At French Woods Golf Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 43, Caidyn Lambrecht 44, Ben Miller 47, Connor Allen 56, Ed Henriksen-Duvall 57
D-H: Kevin Conklin 51, Logan Westbrook 53, Wyatt Persbacker 53, Kaden Conklin 58, Jacob Davis 64
Gilboa 182, Charlotte Valley 202
At Christmans Windham House
Gilboa: Shane O’Hara 43, Matthew Keyser 44, David Cammer 46, Garrison Ross 49
CV: Cooper Wright 41, Jamison Quigley 48, Abby Vroman 56, Ezra Ontl 57
Hunter-Tannersville 177, Roxbury 263
At Onteora Golf Club
Par 35, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 39, Lyden Smith 44, Kate Smith 45, Nick Uhrik 49
Roxbury: George Proctor 61, Dennis Slauson 62, Blake Albano 63, Tea Mattice 77
Margaretville 218, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 231
Marg: Thomas Chairvolotti 43, Connor Wayman 55, Connor Hill 55, CJ Fairbairn 59
WAJ: Shane Begley 55, James Garrison 56, Jayden Palumbo 59, JP Klein 61
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team was in Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday competing in a 5K race against Adirondack and Richfield Springs.
Carter Stevens was the top finisher among the C/M boys, placing second in a time of 19:11. The team’s other top finishers on the boys side were Jacob Johnson (fifth, 22:13), Jonah Hitchcock (sixth, 22:17), and Alber Caulier (12th, 24:14.)
Margaret Raffo paced the girls with a fifth-place finish in a time of 25:35. Polly Kennedy, meanwhile, paced 12th in 28:40.
Cooperstown/Milford will next compete in the EJ Herrmann Invitational on Saturday.
