Aidan Mackey scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Oneonta boys basketball team to a home victory over Cooperstown in its final game of the year, 64-40.
“It’s nice,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said. “It’s one of those rare times you get to do that, the only other times you do that is if you’re not going to sectionals because you’ve had a down year and end with a win — or you win a state title.”
“If you’re looking for positives in this mad-dash winter season, that’s certainly one of them,” he added.
The two teams were matched evenly in the first quarter as Cooperstown grabbed an early two-point lead.
Matt Shultz scored 11 points for the Yellowjackets, while Kevin Kurkowski added 10 points and three assists as Oneonta outscored Cooperstown 17-4 in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
“It’s a different energy level when you have six of the guys on the bench knowing it’s the last time in this gym that they’re going to lace them up,” Mackey said.
He added that it was nice for the Yellowjackets’ five seniors to be able to leave the court together, after being in the program for so long, as winners one last time.
Brandon Erwood made three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Oneonta, who outscored the Hawkeyes 26-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
John Kennedy led Cooperstown with 12 points.
Mackey said he was thankful to Oneonta’s board of education, superintendent, principal and nurses for all of the hard work that went into making the season possible.
“We gave it a shot and knock on wood it worked …. I was really thankful that we got any of our athletes in front of us and certainly with a great group of guys,” he added.
Oneonta 64, Cooperstown 40
at Oneonta
Cooperstown …. 16 4 8 12 – 40
Oneonta …. 14 17 26 7 – 64
Cooperstown: John Kennedy 5 2-7 12, Chris Criqui 3 1-2 7, Jason Furnari 3 0-0 7, Spencer Lewis 1 3-4 5, Will Weldon 2 0-0 4, Ian Quinn 1 0-0 3, Joe Senchyshyn 1 0-0 2, Alex Hage 0 0-0 0, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-13 40.
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 5 0-0 11, Kevin Kurkowski 4 1-2 10, Brandon Erwood 3 0-0 9, Aidan Mackey 2 4-4 9, Carter Mackey 3 0-0 7, Tanner Russin 2 0-0 6, Cole Platt 2 0-1 5, Finlay Oliver 2 0-0 4, Aidan Breakey 1 0-0 3, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-7 64.
3-point field goals: C 2 (Criqui, Quinn); O 11 (Erwood, Russin, Breakey, Kurkowski, Shultz, A. Mackey, C. Mackey, Platt).
Girls Basketball
Oneonta 68, Cooperstown 47
Ang McGraw scored a game-high 16 points to lead the visiting Oneonta girls basketball team to a road victory over Cooperstown, 68-47.
Oneonta grabbed a two-point lead at the end of a tightly contested first quarter.
Ava Eichler and Hannah Johnson both scored in double figures for the Yellowjackets who outscored Cooperstown 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime.
Gabby Woeppel had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes who trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.
Addy Lewis added 12 points for the Hawkeyes, while teammate Dani Seamon had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes failed to gain any more ground on the Yellowjackets who outscored Cooperstown 18-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Oneonta 68, Cooperstown 47
at Cooperstown
Oneonta …. 16 20 14 18 – 68
Cooperstown …. 14 9 12 12 – 47
Oneonta: Ang McGraw 7 2-4 16, Ava Eichler 5 4-4 15, Hannah Johnson 3 3-4 10, Anika Buzzy 3 2-2 8, Yuliah Johnson 2 0-0 5, Emily Zeh 2 0-0 4, Macky Catan 1 2-2 4, Emma Peeters 1 0-0 3, Jenna Gaisford 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 13-16 68.
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 6 2-2 14, Addy Lewis 3 5-8 12, Dani Seamon 6 0-0 12, Lindsey Trosset 2 0-2 4, Melissa Schuermann 1 0-0 3, Anna Lambort 1 0-0 2, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-12 47.
Delhi 69, Walton 54
Cella Schnabel and Sophia Wakin scored 16 points apiece to lead the Delhi girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Walton, 69-54.
Delhi opened the game with an 11-4 first quarter and held onto an eight-point lead at halftime.
Julia Baxter (13) and Sylvia Liddle (12) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who used a 30-13 third quarter to break open the game.
“I thought offensively, putting four girls in double-digits really helped us solidify the win,” Delhi head coach Todd Bruce said via email.
“We tallied 19 assists on the night, which was nice, to see how well we shared the ball,” he added.
Despite Delhi’s 25-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Warriors kept fighting.
“I give them a lot of credit for playing hard and attacking the basket in the fourth to really cut into the lead,” Bruce said.
Schnabel added nine rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Bulldogs, as well as eight rebounds and three steals from Wakin.
Jacqlyn Gransbury had a game-high 28 points to lead Walton, which received 13 points from Elissa Beach.
Up Next:
Delhi will host Cooperstown on Friday.
Delhi 69, Walton 54
at Delhi
Walton …. 4 13 13 24 – 54
Delhi …. 11 14 30 14 – 69
Walton: Jacqlyn Gransbury 12 1-1 28, Elissa Beach 5 3-6 13, Rylee MacDonald 3 0-0 6, Makara MacGibbon 2 1-2 5, Jillian Wright 1 0-0 2, Aryanna Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Lauren Frank 0 0-0 0, Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Grace Reinhardt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-9 54.
Delhi (8-2): Cella Schnabel 6 4-5 16, Sophia Wakin 7 2-3 16, Julia Baxter 5 3-4 13, Sylvia Liddle 5 2-3 12, Abbie Leahy 2 0-2 5, Cadence Wakin 1 2-2 4, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 3, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Annaliese Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-2 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 13-21 69.
3-point field goals: W 3 (Gransbury 3); D 2 (Lamport, Leahy).
JV game: Delhi won.
Unadilla Valley 51, Afton 27
Morgan Hodge scored eight points and had 23 rebounds to lead the visiting Unadilla Valley girls basketball team to a victory over Afton, 51-27.
Kadence York added 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Storm who outscored Afton 14-4 in the first quarter.
Unadilla Valley built on its first quarter success to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
Unadilla Valley’s Sophia Off and Jaiden Schrag scored 14 and 13 points respectively to lead the team to an 11-6 third quarter advantage
In the fourth quarter, the Storm outscored the Crimson Knights 15-7 to put the game out of reach.
Mal Carmen led Afton with eight points.
Unadilla Valley 51, Afton 27
at Afton
Unadilla Valley …. 14 11 11 15 – 51
Afton …. 4 10 6 7 – 27
Unadilla Valley: Sophie Off 7 0-0 14, Jaiden Schrag 5 3-4 13, Kadence York 5 1-2 11, Morgan Hodge 2 4-6 8, Emily Hill 2 0-0 4, Isabella Potter 0 1-2 1, Katrina Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sayles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-14 49.
Afton: Mal Carmen 4 0-0 8, Hunter Moffitt 2 2-2 6, Harris-Morris 2 0-1 5, Jordyn Adamas 1 0-0 2, Hannah O’Leary 1 0-4 2, Jordan Nichols 1 0-0 2, Grace Bergskaug 1 0-0 2, Sav Adams 0 0-0 0, Logan Ives 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-7 29.
3-point field goals: U 0; A 1 (Harris-Morris).
