The Oneonta boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker at home on Friday, falling to Owego Apalachin 4-3.
Finlay Oliver netted a hat trick in the loss for Oneonta, with assists coming from Evan Gould and Michael Iannelli.
Oliver gave OHS an early 2-0 lead, first with a penalty kick goal midway through the first half and then a second less than seven minutes later. Owen Bronk got Owego on the board before the end of the half.
Jace Riegel tied things up for Owego midway through the second half. Oliver completed his hat trick to give Oneonta a 3-2 lead with just over nine minutes remaining.
But an Oneonta own goal tied the game up less than a minute later and Noah Fowler scored the game-winner with just under four minutes to play to give Owego the victory.
Makya Morrison made four saves for the Yellowjackets while Ben Rollison had seven stops for Owego.
Oneonta will wrap up its regular season on Monday with its Senior Night game against Windsor.
Afton/Harpursville 3, Delhi 2
(Thursday)
The Afton/Harpursville boys rallied in the second half to defeat Delhi 3-2 on Thursday.
After Equan Patterson tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second half, Bobby Mercilliot scored the game winner with just over a minute left to give Afton/Harpursville the win. Hunter Baciuska also found the back of the net in the victory.
Scoring for Delhi were Bryce Burrows and Zach Finch on assists by Finch and Lucas Riera.
Tabor Reed made 15 saves for Delhi while Afton/Harpursville’s Brayden Baciuska made four stops.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Edmeston 1 (Thursday)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs and Edmeston battled to a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
Both teams scored late in the second half with Luke Enyart scoring for CV-S/SS, assisted by Brady Law, and Gavin McEnroe finding the back of the net for Edmeston on an assist by Kyle Ough. Neither team was able to score in overtime.
Bryce Bolton blocked 14 shots for Edmeston and Ethan Mickel saved 10 for CV-S/SS.
Bainbridge-Guilford 1, Greene 1
(Thursday)
Bainbridge-Guilford and Greene played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Julian Pruskowski opened the scoring for the Bobcats on a long-distance shot late in the first half. Greene equalized midway through the second half on a goal by Kloden Rapp. Neither team was able to score in the two overtime periods.
Collin Dicks made nine saves for B-G while Tony Sergi had six stops for Greene.
Owego Apalachin 4, Oneonta 3
OFA … 1-3-4
OHS … 2-1-3
OFA: Owen Bronk 1-0, Jace Riegel 1-0, Noah Fowler 1-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 3-0, Evan Gould 0-1, Michael Iannelli 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OFA 9-5, OHS 15-3
Goalies: Ben Rollison (OFA) 7, Makya Morrison (OHS) 4
Afton/Harpursville 3, Delhi 2 (Thursday)
A/H … 1-2-3
DA … 2-0-2
A/H: Hunter Baciuska 1-1, Equan Patterson 1-0, Bobby Merchilliott 1-0
DA: Bryce Burrows 1-0, Zach Finch 1-1, Lucas Riera 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: A/H 20-6, DA 6-1
Goalies: Brayden Baciuska (A/H) 4, Carter Burns (A/H) 0, Tabor Reed (DA) 15
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Edmeston 1 (Thursday)
CV-S/SS: Luke Enyart 1-0, Brady Law 0-1
E: Gavin McEnroe 1-0, Kyle Ough 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S/SS 17-7, E 14-1
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 14, Ethan Mickel (CV-S/SS) 10
Bainbridge-Guilford 1, Greene 1 (Thursday)
B-G … 1-0-0-0-1
G … 0-1-0-0-1
B-G: Julian Pruskowski 1-0
G: Kloden Rapp 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 11-4, G 15-5
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 9, Tony Sergi (G) 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego 5, Delhi 1 (Thursday)
The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 5-1 in a girls Midstate Athletic Conference game on Thursday.
Scoring for Unatego were Kylie Mussaw with two goals, Avery James with a goal and two assists, Bailey McCoy with one goal and one assist, Ruby Stevenson with one goal, and Elizabeth Craft with an assist.
Natalie Vredenburgh scored Delhi’s lone goal on an assist by Alyssa Gioffe.
Hannah Ransford was in the net for Delhi and made nine saves while Chelsi VanDeusen had one save for Unatego.
Unatego 5, Delhi 1 (Thursday)
U … 2-3-5
DA … 1-0-1
Unatego: Kylie Mussaw 2-0, Avery James 1-2, Bailey McCoy 1-1, Ruby Stevenson 1-0, Elizabeth Craft 0-1
Delhi: Natalie Vredenburgh 1-0, Alyssa Gioffe 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 30-5; DA 2-0
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 1; Hannah Ransford (DA) 9
