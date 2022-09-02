What looked like a comfortable season-opening win for the Oneonta boys soccer team instead turned into a wild back-and-forth affair as the Yellowjackets were able to outlast Chenango Forks 5-4 on Friday.
After Oneonta went up 3-0 in the second half, the two teams combined to score six goals in less than 16 minutes. OHS took a 4-1 lead with under seven minutes to play, but Forks responded with three goals in the next four minutes to tie the game. The Yellowjackets regained their composure, however, as Evan Gould gave Oneonta the victory with less than two minutes to play off a feed from Finlay Oliver.
Joining Gould as goalscorers for OHS were Oliver, Dakoda Buzzy, Matthew Rubin, and Garrett Seeley. Goalkeeper John Moore made seven saves in the win.
Oneonta will be at home on Wednesday against Chenango Valley.
Oneonta 5, Chenango Forks 4
OHS … 2-3-5
CF … 0-4-4
OHS: Finlay Oliver 1-1, Dakoda Buzzy 1-1, Matthew Rubin 1-1, Garrett Seeley 1-0, Evan Gould 1-0, Michael Ianelli 0-1
CF: Andrey Ladpinovich 2-1, Keegan Watson 2-0, Ty Bender 0-1
Goalies: John Moore (OHS) 7, Nolan Sirgany (CF) 28
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 4, Milford 2
The Lady Dragons held off Milford for a 4-2 victory in Tri-Valley League action on Friday.
Taylor Knapp and Angie Competiello each had a goal and an assist for Schenevus, Val Beardslee and Samantha Barrett scored a goal apiece, and Samantha Osborne provided two assists.
Delaney Maison and Alexis Sutphin were the goalscorers for Milford while Kara Mertz had an assist.
In goal, Schenevus’ Lean Brundege made seven saves while Gabriella Saggese made five stops for Milford.
Schenevus will face Sharon Springs on Wednesday.
Schenevus 4, Milford 2
S … 2-2-4
M … 1-1-2
S: Taylor Knapp 1-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Val Beardslee 1-0, Samantha Barrett 1-0, Samantha Osborne 0-2
M: Delaney Maison 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 1-0, Kara Mertz 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 10-2, M 9-6
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 7, Gabriella Saggese (M) 5
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 6, Spencer-Van Etten 1
After surrendering an early goal, the Walton field hockey team responded by scoring six unanswered to defeat Spencer-Van Etten 6-1 on Friday in the Windsor Tournament.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led the Warriors with three goals and an assist while Kaitlyn Wood, Rachel Trimbell, and Layne VanValkenburg added a goal apiece.
Emma Wood made two saves in net to earn the win.
Walton 6, Spencer-Van Etten 1
W … 4-1-0-1—6
SVE … 1-0-0-0—1
W: Jacqlyn Gransbury 3-1, Kaitlyn Wood 1-1, Rachel Trimbell 1-0, Layne VanValkenburg 1-0, Chasidy Constable 0-2, Addyson Trimbell 0-1
SVE: Taya Sousa 1-0, Demi Mouillesseaux 0-1
Shots-Corners: W 18-14, SVE 3-3
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 2, Katelynn Klym (SVE) 12
