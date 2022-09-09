The Oneonta boys soccer team defeated Susquehanna Valley 7-0 on Friday thanks to a five-goal second half.
Oneonta 7, Susquehanna Valley 0
OHS … 2-5-7
SV … 0-0-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 3-0, Dakoda Buzzy 2-1, Matthew Ruben 1-3, Peyton Mackey 1-0, Tanner Jennings 0-1, Brett Holleran 0-1
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 25-9, SV 2-2
Goalies: Makya Morrison (OHS) 1, John Moore (OHS) 1, Dominick Lisi (SV) 13
Franklin 4, Worcester 1
F … 2-2-4
W … 0-1-1
Franklin: Jacob Kingsbury 2-1, Braeden Johnson 2-0, David Clapper 0-1
Worcester: Connor Fancher 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Franklin 12-7, Worcester 7-1
Goalies: Brodie Kehoe 5 (F), Tyler Head 8 (W)
Afton/Harpursville 9, Sidney 0 (Thursday)
Afton/Harpursville: Caleb Anderson 2-1, Hunter Baciuska 2-0, Equan Patterson 1-0, Tyler Kelly 1-0, Hayden Stickle 1-1, Gabriel Mendes 1-1, Bobby Mercilliott 1-0
Goalies: Braydon Baciuska (A/H) 3, Louis Siegenthaler (S) 11, Austin Anderson (S) 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 7, Laurens 1
S … 2-5-7
L … 0-1-1
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 4-0, Lily Competiello 1-1, Taylor Knapp 1-3, Sam Osborne 1-0
Laurens: Libby Cox 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 21-5, L 8-2
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 4, Alyssa Stevens (L) 13, Ryleigh Williams (L) 2
Franklin 7, Worcester 1
F … 3-4-7
W … 0-1-1
Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 4-0, Valentina Temple 1-1, Sara Rosenbusch 1-0, Taylor Amatuccio 1-0
Worcester: Makenna Ventuleth 1-0, Izzy Odell 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Franklin 22-10, Worcester 12-1
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 10, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 8
Unadilla Valley 4, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
UV … 0-4-4
G-MU … 0-0-0
UV: Kailey Figger 2-0, Kadence York 1-0, Gracie Gorrell 1-1, Lyla Taylor 0-1, Natalie Crandall 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 34-9, G-MU 2-2
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 1, Brynn Grant (UV) 1, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 27
Cazenovia 3, Morris/Edmeston 0
Cazenovia: Riley Knapp 1-0, Raeanne Thompson 1-0, Caitlyn Smithers 1-0
Morris/Edmeston: none
Shots: Cazenovia 17; Morris/Edmeston 10
Goalies: Hannah Ruddy 7 (C); Abby White 13 (M/E)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 114, Binghamton 56
Oneonta 114, Binghamton 56
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Kinnley Wightman, Kaylen Turley, 2:09.01
200 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 2:19.66
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:32.22
50 Freestyle: 2. Kaylen Turley, 27.31
Diving: 2. Dejalei Champen, 161.20
100 Butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:13.86
100 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 1:00.77
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:18.57
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinnley Wightman, Adella Koehn, Addison Rothenberger, Peyton Gregory, 1:55.63
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:11.84
100 Breaststroke: 2. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:26.54
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kaylen Turley, Adella Koehn, Peyton Gregory, Briegha Truesdell, 4:25.46
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 2, Newark Valley 0
A pair of goals from Jacqlyn Gransbury and a dominant defensive effort helped Walton down Newark Valley 2-0 on Friday.
Both of Gransbury’s goals came in the second quarter, one on an assist from Chasidy Constable. Walton’s defense, meanwhile, held Newark Valley to zero shots for the entire game.
Sandra Vaughn made 14 saves in goal for Newark Valley.
Walton will host Windsor on Monday.
Walton 2, Newark Valley 0
Walt … 0-2-0-0-2
NV … 0-0-0-0-0
Walton: Jacqlyn Gransbury 2-0, Chasidy Constable 0-1
NV: none
Shots-Corners: Walton 16-8, NV 0-4
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 0, Sandra Vaughn (NV) 14
