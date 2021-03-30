Matt Shultz (3) and Fin Oliver (3) each had hat tricks to lead the Oneonta boys soccer team to a 6-0 victory over visiting Chenango Forks on Monday, March 29.
Chenango Forks played Oneonta tight for most of the first half, but Oneonta scored the first of the team’s four first half goals at 17:15 minutes to take a 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Oneonta added two more goals to put the game out of reach.
Maximillian Madej added two assists for the Yellowjackets.
The game marks Oneonta’s fifth straight shutout.
Oneonta 6, Chenango Forks 0
at Oneonta
Chenango Forks …. 0 0 – 0
Oneonta …. 4 2 – 6
Chenango Forks: None.
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 3-0, Fin Oliver 3-0Maximillian Madej 0-2.
Goals-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
BOYS SOCCER
WORCESTER 2, SCHENEVUS 1
The Worcester boys soccer team defeated visiting Schenevus, 2-1 on Monday, March 29.
Worcester grabbed a 1-0 first half lead behind Ben Ballard’s goal off of a Connor Fancher assist at 13:51 minutes.
Schenevus tied the game at 26:42 minutes in the second half off of a Zach Burton goal.
Tied at 1-1, Ballard and Fancher connected for the second time to give Worcester a 2-1 lead.
Worcester outshot Schenevus 21-10 on the night.
Tyler Head made six saves for Worcester.
Ethan Laprei made 10 saves for Schenevus.
Worcester 2, Schenevus 1
at Worcester – March 29
Schenevus …. 0 1 – 1
Worcester …. 1 1 – 2
Schenevus: Zach Burton 1-0.
Worcester: Ben Ballard 2-0, Connor Fancher 0-2.
Shots-Corners: S 10-1; W 21-3.
Goalies: Ethan Laprei (S) 10; Tyler Head (W) 6.t
CHARLOTTE VALLEY 2, DOWNSVILLE 1
The Charlotte Valley boys soccer team defeated Downsville at home 2-1 on Monday, March 29.
Dylan Waid opened the scoring at 37:26 minutes on a Joey Ontl through-pass from the middle of the field to the left of the penalty box.
Waid added a second first half goal on a nine yard strike to give Charlotte Valley two goals.
In the second half, Ashton Townsend converted a penalty kick for Downsville “after a dirty play from a defender in the PK box” at 6:39 minutes, said Charlotte Valley head coach Deb Morbey via email.
Ryan Zuill made three saves for Charlotte Valley.
Nate Burnham made 13 saves for Downsville.
Charlotte Valley 2, Downsville 1
at Charlotte Valley – March 29
Downsville …. 0 1 – 1
Charlotte Valley …. 2 0 – 2
Downsville: Ashton Townsend 1-0
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 2-0, Joey Ontl 0-1.
Shots-Corners: D 5-1; C 16-9.
Goalies: Nate Burnham (D) 13; Ryan Zuill (C) 3.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS 3, SHARON SPRINGS 0
The Richfield Springs boys soccer team defeated visiting Sharon Springs, 3-0 on Monday, March 29.
Brady Young scored two goals for the Indians and Dylan Dyn added one goal.
Conner Schffler had one assist for Richfield Springs.
No other stats were provided.
Richfield Springs 3, Sharon Springs 0
at Richfield Springs – March 29
Sharon Springs …. ? ? – 0
Richfield Springs …. ? ? – 3
Sharon Springs: None.
Richfield Springs: Dylan Dyn 1-0, Brady Young 2-0, Conner Schffler 0-1.
Shots-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
UNADILLA VALLEY 6, BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 3
The visiting Unadilla Valley boys soccer team scored six unanswered goals to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford, 6-3 on Saturday, March 27.
“We showed a lot of pride coming back from being down 3-0 early in the second half,” Unadilla Valley head coach Matt Osborne said via email.
“I am proud of the effort, especially in the second half,” he added.
Ryan Porter scored at 1:30 minutes and Easton Porter scored at 5:30 minutes to give Bainbridge-Guilford a 2-0 halftime lead.
E. Porter scored 2:30 minutes into the second half to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.
Devon Fairchild opened Unadilla Valley’s scoring with a goal seven minutes into the second half.
Three minutes later, Fairchild scored again to cut Bainbridge-Guilford’s lead to 3-2.
Drew Emrich scored the game-tying goal after running through the ball to beat the Bobcats goalkeeper.
“Devon started the scoring and we just kept the pressure on their defense,” Osborne said.
“We switched up our defense a little and took away their attack in the second half,” he added.
Zan SanSoucie scored off of a Devon Fairchild shot that hit the post to give Unadilla Valley its first lead of the game, 4-3.
Connor Edgett and Zan SanSoucie scored one goal late in the second half to help Unadilla Valley secure the victory.
Brandon Kneale made seven saves for the Storm.
Unadilla Valley 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
at Bainbridge-Guilford – March 27
Unadilla Valley …. 2 1 – 3
Bainbridge-Guilford …. 0 6 – 6
Unadilla Valley: Devon Fairchild 3-0, Drew Emrich 1-0, Connor Edgett 1-0, Zan SanSoucie 1-0, Gavin Bonczkowski 0-1.
Bainbridge-Guilford: Ryan Porter 2-1, Easton Porter 1-0.
Shots-corners: U 12-6; B 7-6.
Goalies: Brandon Kneale (U) 7; ? (B) 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
UNADILLA VALLEY 2, WALTON 0
The Unadilla Valley girls soccer team limited Walton to just two shots in a 2-0 home victory on Monday, March 29.
“(We) had solid passing in the middle and the defense played a gritty game,” Unadilla Valley head coach Jeanine Potter said via email.
Deanna Peter scored her first varsity goal at 10:24 minutes to give Unadilla Valley a 1-0 led going into halftime.
The game remained 1-0 until Jaiden Schrag scored Unadilla Valley’s second goal with 4:23 minutes remaining to put the game out of reach.
The Storm outshot Walton 22-2 on the game.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton made one save for the Storm in the shutout.
Ellisa Beach made 11 saves for Walton.
Unadilla Valley 2, Walton 0
at Unadilla Valley – March 29
Walton …. 0 0 – 0
Unadilla Valley …. 1 1 – 2
Walton: None.
Unadilla Valley: Deanna Peter 1-0, Jaiden Schrag 1-0.
Shots-Corners: W 2-?; U 22-?
Goalies: Ellisa Beach (W) 11; Kalie Fernandez Naughton U 1.
SCHENEVUS 7, WORCESTER 1
The Schenevus girls soccer team scored five second half goals to pull away from visiting Worcester and secure a 7-1 victory on Monday, March 29.
“Hannah Osborne, Kaylynne Jones, Sam Osborne, Kayleigh Bryant and Lianna Darling all played well defensively for (us),” Schenevus head coach Steve Hornung said via email.
Schenevus grabbed a 2-1 lead going into halftime, after Hailey Shalor scored off of a pass from Iriyah Haley to score Worcester’s lone goal.
Angie Competiello scored four goals for the Dragons, while teammate Autumn Jones added one goal and two assists.
Schenevus outshot Worcester 28-6 for the game.
Hannah Osborne made four saves for Schenevus.
Elizabeth Hoag made one save for the Wolverines.
Schenevus 7, Worcester 1
at Schenevus – March 29
Worcester …. 1 0 – 1
Schenevus …. 2 5 – 7
Worcester: Hailey Shalor 1-0, Iriyah Haley 0-1.
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 4-0, Autumn Jones 1-2, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Lily Competiello 1-0, Sam Osborne 0-1, Shawna Whiteman 0-1.
Shots-Corners: W 6-3; S 28-6.
Goalies: Elizabeth Hoag (W) 1; Hannah Osborne (S) 4.
DELHI 8, CHARLOTTE VALLEY 1
The Delhi girls soccer team won their senior night game by defeating visiting Charlotte Valley, 8-1 on Friday, March 26.
Delhi’s six seniors are Jody Bray, Bella Cecce, Lauren Davis, Katie Dean, Sophia Wakin and Mckenzie Wilson.
“I just overall want to thank the team for making our senior night great, and I can’t wait to finish out the season,” Delhi’s Dean said via email.
“We still have some things to work on but we did great,” she added.
Abbie Leahy opened the Bulldogs scoring with a chip over the goalkeepers head at the eight minute mark.
Wakin added Delhi’s second goal off of an assist from Lauren Packard to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 halftime lead.
Leahy scored again at 41 minutes, while teammates Bray and Eleanor Wagner scored at 49 and 59 minutes to increase Delhi’s lead to 5-0.
Aleiaha Brockaway scored Charlotte Valley’s lone goal off of a Mackenzie Conklin pass at 60 minutes to cut into Delhi’s lead.
Despite Brockaway’s goal, Charlotte Valley could not stop Delhi’s attack as Leahy, Nealis and Wakin scored three goals in a five-minute span to put the game out of reach.
Delhi 8, Charlotte Valley 1
at Delhi – March 26
Charlotte Valley …. 0 1 -1
Delhi …. 2 6 – 8
Charlotte Valley: Aleiaha Brockaway 1-0.
Delhi: Abbie Leahy 3-0, Sophia Wakin 2-0, Jody Bray 1-1, Eleanor Wagner 1-0, Amanda Nealis 1-2, Lauren Packard 0-1, Mackenzie Conklin 0-1.
Shots-Corners: CV 4-1; DA 28-2.
Goalies: Kayla Mace (C) 0; Sylvia Liddle (D) 3.
ONEONTA 6, WINDSOR 1
Anika Buzzy scored two goals to lead the Oneonta girls soccer team to a road victory over Windsor, 6-1 on Saturday, March 27.
Macky Catan opened Oneonta’s scoring at 22:16 minutes off the first of Veronica Madej’s three assists as the Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Anika Buzzy opened the second half scoring with an unassisted goal at 37:09 minutes to increase the Yellowjackets lead to 2-0.
Hannah Johnson and Buzzy scored back-to-back goals at 24:45 minutes and 24:13 minutes respectively to give Oneonta a 4-0 lead.
Autumn Nealis and Yuliah Johnson added late goals to help Oneonta put the game out of reach.
Windsor’s Rachel Miner scored the team’s lone goal with less than two minutes left in the game.
Liz Brantley made two saves on five Windsor shots.
Tanis MacNamee made 12 saves on 25 Oneonta shots.
Oneonta 6, Windsor 1
at Windsor – March 27
Oneonta …. 1 5 – 6
Windsor …. 0 1 – 1
Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 2-0, Hannah Johnson 1-1, Macky Catan 1-1, Autumn Nealis 1-0, Yuliah Johnson 1-0, Veronica Madej 0-3.
Windsor: Riley Miner 1-0.
Shots-Corners: O 25-12; W 5-2.
Goalies: Liz Brantley (O) 2; Tanis MacNamee (W) 12.
SIDNEY 1, WALTON 1
The Sidney and Walton girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie after a double overtime game at Sidney on Saturday, March 27.
Ceara Robinson opened the scoring with a goal midway through the first half off of a Makara MacGibbon pass to give Walton a 1-0 halftime lead.
Trailing with 5:41 remaining, Lillie Schmitz scored Sidney’s lone goal to notch the game at 1-1.
After two golden goal overtimes the game ended in a tie.
Ellissa Beach made five saves on seven shots for Walton.
Courtney Mondore made six saves on nine shots for Sidney.
Sidney 1, Walton 1
At Sidney – March 27
Walton …. 1 0 0 0 – 1
Sidney …. 0 1 0 0 – 1
Walton: Ceara Robinson 1-0, Makara MacGibbon 0-1.
Sidney: Lillie Schmitz 1-0.
Shots-Corners: W 9-5; S 7-5.
Goalies: Ellissa Beach (W) 5; Courtney Mondore (S) 6.
UNATEGO 8, BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 0
The Unatego girls soccer team, led by Anabel Rommer’s three goals, defeated visiting Bainbridge-Guilford, 8-0 on Saturday, March 27.
Kylie Mussaw added two goals and an assist for the Spartans, while teammate Morgan Perry added one goal and one assist.
Hannah Brandow and Meghan Perry added one goal each.
Dana Stepp led the Spartans with two assists. Alexa Lucia and Shealinn Stevens added one assist apiece.
Unatego grabbed a 5-0 first half lead and added three more goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Haleigh Burton made one save for Unatego.
Brielle Armstrong and Olivia Nichols made five and two saves respectively for Walton.
Unatego 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
at Sidney (Bainbridge-Guilford home) – March 27
Unatego …. 5 3 – 8
Bainbridge-Guilford …. 0 0 – 0
Unatego: Anabel Rommer 3-0, Kylie Mussaw 2-1, Morgan Perry 1-1, Hannah Brandow 1-0, Meghan Perry 1-0, Dana Stepp 0-2, Alexa Lucia 0-1, Shealinn Stevens 0-1.
Shots-corners: U 16-9; B 1-0.
Goalies: Meghan Perry (U) 0, Haleigh Burton (U) 1; Brielle Armstrong (B) 5, Olivia Nichols (B) 2.
