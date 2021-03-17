The visiting Oneonta boys soccer team defeated Norwich, 9-0 on Wednesday, March 17 to open the season.
Matt Shultz and Finlay Oliver had two goals and two assists apiece to lead the Yellowjackets to a 4-0 first half lead.
The Yellowjackets opened the scoring at the 34:00 mark in the half when Andrew Carrington played a low cross in from the left side which was tapped home by Chris Catan.
Oneonta head coach Alex Brannan said that it was great to see the team out on the field playing and he was glad to be back on the field with the players.
Nick Stadler scored off of a Corner from Lance Maben at the 20:00 mark to put Oneonta up 2-0. Oliver added goals at 8:46 and 3:46 to bring Oneonta’s lead to four.
In the second half, Shultz opened Oneonta’s scoring at the 29:00 mark and Sam Moore scored at 29:00 and 27:29 minutes to put the Yellowjackets up 7-0.
Shultz scored again at 17:39 and Lance Maben closed Oneonta’s scoring with a goal at 9:39.
Brannan said, that fitness was on the team’s side for the close group of Oneonta players.
This year’s Yellowjacket team comprises 13 seniors.
Up Next: Oneonta will host Norwich on Thursday.
Oneonta 9, Norwich 0
at Norwich
Norwich …. 0 0 – 0
Oneonta …. 4 5 – 9
Norwich: None.
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 2-2, Fin Oliver 2-2, Nick Stadler 1-2, Sam Moore 2-0, Lance Maben 1-0, Chris Catan 1-0, Wayne Carrington 0-1, Cecilio Torres 0-1.
Shots-corner kicks: N 3-?; O 24-?.
Goalies: Quinn Hansen (O) 3.
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 3, Deposit/Hancock 0
The Sidney girls field hockey team defeated Deposit/Hancock 3-0 at home on Wednesday, March 17.
The Warriors grabbed an early 1-0 first quarter lead which they extended to two by halftime.
Sidney received goals from Kaitlyn Bookhout, Adrienne Paternoster and Makyala Bates.
The Warriors scored one more in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.
Emma Simmons and Olivia DeMott added assists for Sidney, while Ky Phillips made one save for the team.
Sidney out-shot Deposit/Hancock 8-1 for the game.
Hannah Sanford led Deposit/Hancock with three saves.
Up Next: Sidney will travel to Vestal on Saturday.
Deposit/Hancock will play Walton on Tuesday.
Sidney 3, Deposit/Hancock 0
at Sidney
Deposit/Hancock …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney …. 1 1 0 1 – 3
Deposit/Hancock (0-2): Goals: 0; Saves: Hannah Sanford 3; Shots: 1; Corners: 2.
Sidney (2-0): Goals: Kaitlyn Bookhout, Adrienne Paternoster, Makayla Bates; Assists: Emma Simmons, Olivia DeMott; Saves: Ky Phillips 1; Shots: 8; Corners: 9.
Shots-Corners: D/H 1-2; S 8-9.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown 3, Delhi 0
The Cooperstown girls volleyball team defeated Delhi three sets to zero at home on Tuesday, March 16.
With the victory, the Hawkeyes moved to 3-0 on the season.
Cooperstown won in straight sets 25-9, 25-14 and 25-17.
Stephanie Rudloff led the Hawkeyes with two kills, seven assists and five digs, while teammate Samantha Vezza added five kills and seven digs.
Marisa Phillips also added three aces and eight digs, while Madison Hayes had six kills.
Lindsey Wright led Delhi with five aces and Izzy Tucker added five digs.
For the year, the Hawkeyes have only dropped one set, posting a 12-1 set record.
The Hawkeyes have scored 316 points while allowing 206.
Cooperstown 3, Delhi 0
at Cooperstown – March 16
Game Scores: 25-9, 25-14, 25-17.
Delhi (0-1): Lindsey Wright 5 aces; Izzy Tucker 5 digs, Joelle Smith 3 digs; Julia Baxter 1 block.
Cooperstown (3-0): Stephanie Rudloff 2 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs; Madison Hayes 6 kills, Samantha Vezza 5 kills, 7 digs; Marisa Phillips 3 aces, 8 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.