The Oneonta boys swim team opened its season on Tuesday with a 97-22 victory over Susquehanna Valley. The Yellowjackets finished first in every event.
Cyrus Wightman and Elias House led the way with individual victories apiece. Wightman took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while House won the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.
Oneonta’s other winners were Logan Temming (200 free), Porter Holmes (diving), Bryson Huber (500 free), Jason Miller (100 backstroke), and Jacob Forster-Rothbart (100 breaststroke).
Oneonta will host Binghamton on Thursday.
Oneonta 97, Susquehanna Valley 22
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Miller, Forster-Rothbart, Wightman, Jennings, 2:00.07
200 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 2:02.36
200 Individual Medley: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 2:27.31
50 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 23.48
Diving: 1. Porter Holmes, 162.50
100 Butterfly: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 1:06.67
100 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 51.33
500 Freestyle: 1. Bryson Huber, 6:27.14
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Wightman, Jennings, House, 1:46.50
100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:04.71
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jacob Forster-Rothbart, 1:18.15
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Dudley, Miller, House, 3:59.55
Morris 56, Sharon Springs 29
The Morris boys basketball team raced out to a 32-7 halftime lead on Tuesday and never looked back on their way to a 56-29 win over Sharon Springs.
Tiger Ross netted 17 points for the Mustangs, with Jon Child and Scott Murphy scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brady Law led Sharon Springs with nine points while Luke Enyart scored eight.
Morris will host Brookfield on Thursday while Sharon Springs is off until the New Year.
Morris 56, Sharon Springs 29
M … 19 13 15 9 — 56
SS … 3 4 6 16 — 29
M: Tiger Ross 8 0-0 17, Keegan Fraser 1 0-0 2, Asa Dugan 1 0-0 3, Jason Strain 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 4 0-1 8, Scott Murphy 5 0-2 10, Jon Child 5 1-2 11, Logan Dunham 1 0-0 2, Reed Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 1 1-2 3, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-7 56
SS: John Mercado 0 0-0 0, Jake Perrotti 0 0-0 0, Ethan Mercer 0 1-2 1, Luke Enyart 3 2-6 8, Sherrard Yager 0 0-0 0, Mike Cashman 2 2-2 7, Brendan Parrotti 0 0-0 0, Brady Law 4 1-2 9, Brady Ostrander 1 0-0 2, Seth Mahoney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-12 29
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Ross, Dugan); SS 1 (Cashman)
Oneonta 48, Chenango Forks 24 (Monday)
The Oneonta wrestling team defeated Chenango Forks by a score of 48-24 on Monday.
Winning by pin for the Yellowjackets were Marshall Mahar at 126 pounds and Beckett Holmes at 138 pounds. The rest of Oneonta’s victories came by forfeit.
Oneonta will host Unatego/Unadilla Valley on Thursday.
Oneonta 48, Chenango Forks 24 (Monday)
Matches began at 102
102: Peyton Hubbard (CF) won by forfeit
110: Double forfeit
118: Ryan Ferrara (CF) pinned Tanner Tubia, 1:50
126: Marshall Mahar (OHS) pinned Mason Millard, 4:56
132: Alan Little (OHS) won by forfeit
138: Beckett Holmes (OHS) pinned Grant McGrabie, 0:49
145: Tyler Ferrara (CF) pinned Reilly Waltz, 1:50
152: Zach Hibbard (CF) pinned Brighton Logue, 0:20
160: Gideon Hendricks (OHS) won by forfeit
172: AlanMichael Rubin (OHS) won by forfeit
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) won by forfeit
215: Jayden Zakala (OHS) won by forfeit
285: Nason Renne (OHS) won by forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.