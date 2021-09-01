The Oneonta boys soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 4-1 victory over Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
Tanner Jennings led the Yellowjackets with two goals on the day, while Dakoda Buzzy and Finlay Oliver also found the back of the net.
Jennings opened the scoring midway through the first half. After Chenango Forks’ Colby Fendrick tied the game early in the second half, Jennings scored his second goal to give OHS the lead for good. Buzzy scored less than a minute after Fendrick’s second tally, while Oliver made it 4-1 in the game’s final minute.
Oneonta outshot Forks 17-5 in the game. Yellowjackets keeper John Moore made three saves, while Evan Jacobs stopped 10 shots in a losing effort for Chenango Forks.
Oneonta will be off until next Thursday when it faces Susquehanna Valley on the road.
Downsville 5, Milford/Laurens 4
Ashton Townsend capped off a hat trick performance with the overtime winner in the Eagles’ 5-4 victory over Milford/Laurens on Wednesday.
Downsville recovered from a 3-1 halftime deficit with three second-half goals to send the game into overtime. Kadan Cicio and Skylar O’Dell also scored for Downsville, while Cicio and Nolan Barnhardt both notched assists.
Brock Mann led Milford/Laurens with two goals, while Nick DeBoer and Logan Conklin also found the back of the net. Martin Thorsland tallied two assists, while Riley Stevens and Wendell Augustin had helpers of their own.
In goal, Chase Long made five saves for Milford/Laurens while Downsville’s Nate Burnham made four stops.
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2
Cooperstown won its first league game of the season 3-2 over Waterville on Wednesday.
The teams were tied at halftime 2-2, with Cooperstown pulling away with a goal in the second half for the victory.
For Cooperstown, Liam Spencer scored a goal while Ollie Wasson and Colby Diamond each had a goal and an assist.
For Waterville, Alex Williams and Gabe Williams both scored a goal.
In net, Finn Holohan made three saves for the Hawkeyes, while Waterville’s Tyler Barth made six stops.
Cooperstown will play Utica Academy of Science at home on Thursday, Sept. 9
OHS: Tanner Jennings 2-0, Dakoda Buzzy 1-0, Finlay Oliver 1-0
CF: Colby Fendrick 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 17-5, CF 5-2
Goalies: John Moore (OHS) 3, Evan Jacobs (CF) 10
D: Ashton Townsend 3-0, Kadan Cicio 1-1, Skylar O’Dell 1-0, Nolan Barnhardt 0-1
M/L: Brock Mann 2-0, Nick DeBoer 1-0, Logan Conklin 1-0, Riley Stevens 0-1, Martin Thorsland 0-2, Wendell Augustin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 14-7, M/L 10-5
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 5, Nate Burnham (D) 4.
Cooperstown: Ollie Wasson 1-1, Colby Diamond 1-1, Liam Spencer 1-0
Waterville: Alex Williams 1-0, Gabe Williams 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 16-6, W 6-6
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 3, Tyler Barth (W) 6
