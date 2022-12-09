A strong second half allowed the Oneonta boys basketball team to pull away for a 63-53 home win over Cobleskill-Richmondville on Friday.
Trailing by one at the half, the Yellowjackets outscored C-R 34-23 in the second half.
Makya Morrison led the way with 18 points for OHS. Finlay Oliver registered 16 points thanks to a 12-for-18 performance at the free throw line. Britten Zeh was also in double figures with 11 points.
Oneonta hosts Greene on Monday.
Laurens/Milford 65, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45
A trio of strong performances helped Laurens/Milford defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield 65-45 in Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
Mike Virtell recorded a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, Braden Murphy scored 18 points thanks to five three-pointers, and Cyller Cimko registered 17 points and six assists.
Laurens/Milford hosts Roxbury on Monday while CV-S visits Richfield Springs on Wednesday.
Margaretville 73, Hunter-Tannersville 28
Connor Wayman’s huge night helped lead Margaretville past Hunter-Tannersville 73-28 on Friday in Delaware League action.
Wayman scored 36 points for the Blue Devils thanks to nine three-pointers. Margaretville hit 14 threes as a team.
Christian Bravo also had a big game with 19 points while Hunter Balcom added nine.
“Our team is very unselfish and it showed on the court tonight,” Margaretville coach Chad Richards said.
Jevail McKinnie led Hunter-Tannersville with 15 points.
Margaretville will be at Downsville on Tuesday.
Oneonta 63, Cobleskill-Richmondville 53
OHS … 18 11 15 19 — 63
C-R … 10 20 12 11 — 53
OHS: C. Sitts 0 0-0 0, P. Mackey 2 0-2 5, O. Burnsworth 1 1-2 4, B. Zeh 4 1-1 1, M. Morrison 7 1-2 18, B. Carr 3 3-4 9, F. Oliver 2 12-18 16. Totals: 19 18-29 63
C-R: T. LaBarge 5 0-2 12, J. Trendell 0 0-0 0, C. Helme 1 0-0 3, N. Peterson 3 0-0 7, C. Hanko 4 2-2 10, K. Webb 0 0-0 0, E. Wade 3 0-0 7, Z. Collins 5 1-3 11, C. LaBarge 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 3-7 53
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Mackey, Burnsworth, Zeh 2, Morrison 3); C-R 6 (T. LaBarge 2, Helme, Peterson, Wade, C. LaBarge)
Laurens/Milford 65, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45
L/M … 15 9 21 20 — 65
CV-S … 8 12 14 11 — 45
L/M: Carter Stevens 2 2-4 6, Cyller Cimko 7 0-2 17, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 6 6-9 18, Braden Murphy 6 1-1 18, Logan Conklin 3 0-0 6, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-16 65
CV-S: K. Cade 3 0-0 7, D. LaFavre 0 1-2 1, D. Stocking 1 0-0 2, T. Campagna 3 0-0 9, M. Horvath 4 2-2 9, C. Decker 1 0-0 2, C. Hurley 6 3-8 15, B. Meade 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 45
Three-point baskets: L/M 8 (Cimko 3, Murphy 5); CV-S 4 (Cade, Campagna 3)
Margaretville 73, Hunter-Tannersville 28
M … 16 22 14 21 — 73
H-T … 11 1 9 7 — 28
M: Hunter Balcom 4 0-1 9, Connor Wayman 13 1-2 36, Cody Wayman 0 0-0 0, Tristan McVitty 1 0-0 2, Ryan McVitty 3 0-2 7, Eli Bullock 0 0-0 0, Christian Bravo 7 2-2 19. Totals: 28 3-7 73
H-T: Nick Uhrik 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 7 1-4 15, Thomas Houlihan 2 1-3 5, Grady Glennon 0 3-6 0, Garrett Legg 0 1-2 1, Connor Schiefer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 6-15 28
Three-point baskets: M 14 (Balcom, Con. Wayman 9, R. McVitty, Bravo 3); H-T 0
