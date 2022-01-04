Oneonta boys top Norwich 58-44 on Senior Night

The Oneonta boys basketball team secured a 58-44 victory over Norwich on Tuesday on the team’s Senior Night.
Liam Blair led the Yellowjackets with a team-best 18 points. Also finishing in double figures for OHS were Carter Mackey (14 points) and Seamus Catella (12).
Norwich was led by Torin Lawrence with 18 points and Steven Dowdall with 14.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Greene 45
The Raiders outlasted the Trojans on Tuesday 53-45 in a game that ended with a high-scoring final period.
After the fourth quarter began with G-MU leading 25-23, the Raiders outscored Greene 28-22 in the final eight minutes to hold on for the win.
Dylan McVey led the way with a game-high 19 points while Dalton Proskine added 17 tallies of his own.
Leading Greene was William Dunlap with 18 points.
G-Mu will visit Gilboa-Conesville on Wednesday.
West Canada Valley 71, Richfield Springs 50
Richfield Springs couldn’t keep up with a high-scoring West Canada Valley side in Tuesday’s 71-50 loss.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with a game-high 28 points while Austin Bowman finished with 13 points.
Brayden Shepardson and Will Smith each scored 23 points for West Canada.
Heatly 39, Sharon Springs 22
Heatly rolled to victory over Sharon Springs 39-22 in Tuesday's non-league game.
Leading Heatly was Sagerndorf Chayton with a game-high 18 points scored.
Sharon Springs was led by Mike Cashman with eight points scored.
Oneonta 58, Norwich 44
OHS … 13 13 15 17 — 58
N … 9 15 14 6 — 44
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 0 2-4 2, Seamus Catella 4 1-3 12, Dakoda Buzzy 2 2-2 6, Brandon Erwood 2 0-1 4, Louis Bonnici 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 1 0-0 2, Liam Blair 6 6-8 18, Carter Mackey 6 2-4 14. Totals: 21 13-22 58
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 7 3-7 18, Jerell Stokes 3 0-0 8, Kaleb Turner 0 0-0 0, Anthony Ragonese 2 0-0 4, Steven Dowdall 5 0-0 14, Wyatt Thornton 0 0-0 0, Damien Kane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-7 44
Three-point baskets: OHS 3 (Catella 3); N 7 (Lawrence, Stokes 2, Dowdall 4)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Greene 45
G-MU … 10 11 4 28 — 53
G … 5 5 13 22 — 45
G-MU: Dylan McVey 5 8-14 19, Noah Pain 2 1-2 6, Devon Hartwell 1 4-4 7, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Dalton Proskine 6 5-9 17, Brian Wilson 2 0-0 5, Lane Dibble 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-29 53
Greene: Liam Flanagan 1 1-2 4, Joel Vielandi 4 0-2 10, Terrick Brown 0 1-4 1, Joey Gibbs 1 2-9 4, Trevor Ketcham 0 1-4 1, Jesse Ledford 2 3-6 7, William Dunlap 7 1-2 18. Totals: 15 9-29 45
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Pain, Hartwell, McVey); G 6 (Dunlap 3, Vielandi 2, Flanagan)
West Canada Valley 71, Richfield Springs 50
WCV … 22 15 14 20 — 71
RS … 11 21 7 12 — 50
WCV: Shepardson 8 0-0 23, Smith 11 1-7 23, Weakley 3 2-2 8, Tubia 1 0-0 2, Gates 1 0-0 2, Ludwig 6 0-0 11, Conover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 3-9 71
RS: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Bowman 6 0-0 13, Graves 2 0-0 4, Hosford 12 1-3 28, Dunckel 2 1-2 5, Diliberto 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-5 50
Three-point baskets: WCV 8 (Shepardson 7, Ludwig); RS 4 (Bowman, Hosford 3)
Heatly 39, Sharon Springs 22
H … 11 13 0 15 — 39
SS … 5 4 8 5 — 22
Heatly: Sagerndorf Chayton 8 1-1 18, Aiden Diaz 1 0-0 2, Anthony Carl 4 0-0 8, Aiden Stone 1 0-0 2, LJ McCarthy 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 1-1 39
Sharon Springs: Mike Cashman 3 0-2 8, Luke Enyart 1 0-0 2, Brady Law 4 2-4 10, Brady Ostrander 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-6 22
Three-point baskets: H 2 (Chayton, McCarthy); SS 2 (Cashman 2)
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi 42, Oxford/Greene 32
The Walton/Delhi wrestling team edged Oxford/Greene 42-32 in a close dual meet on Tuesday.
Winning via pin for Walton/Delhi were Garrett Copeland (118 pounds), Noah Sovocool (132), Nate Merwin (138), Peyton Tweedie (145), and Kamrin Stanton (285).
Owen Marcin (110) and Hogan Ludolph (160) each won by pin for Oxford/Greene, while Troy Braman (102) earned a victory by decision and Aiden Marcin (126) won by technical decision.
Each team also received two victories by forfeit.
Walton/Delhi 42, Oxford/Greene 32
Matches began at 152
102: Troy Braman (O/G) decisioned Hayden Robinson, 5-3
110: Owen Marcin (O/G) pinned Xander Davies, 4:38
118: Garrett Copeland (W/D) pinned Chris Callahan, 1:48
126: Aiden Marcin (O/G) technical decisioned Holden Church, 17-0
132: Noah Sovocool (W/D) pinned Corey Swift, 1:59
138: Nate Merwin (W/D) pinned Sebastian Quarella, 1:12
145: Peyton Tweedie (W/D) pinned Christian Paden, 1:09
152: Rowan McCarthy (W/D) won by forfeit
160: Hogan Ludolph (O/G) pinned Kyle Miller, 3:15
172: Hunter Page (O/G) won by forfeit
189: Tyler Brown (O/G) won by forfeit
215: Will Pettit (W/D) won by forfeit
285: Kamrin Stanton (W/D) pinned Jared Milk, 0:42
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta 101, Owego 68
The Oneonta boys swim team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 101-68 victory over Owego on Tuesday.
Eli House and Logan Temming each notched two first-place finishes for the Yellowjackets. House won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims while Temming took first in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Other first-place finishes for OHS came courtesy of Stephen Baker (diving), Cyrus Wightman (100 butterfly), and Owen Shultz (100 breaststroke).
Oneonta won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as well.
OHS will host Johnson City on Thursday.
Cooperstown 85, Sherburne-Earlville 72
The Cooperstown boys swim team edged Sherburne-Earlville 85-72 in Tuesday’s meet.
Thomas Hellenthal led the Hawkeyes with a pair of individual victories in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims. Also winning for Cooperstown were Lincoln Dilorenzo (diving), London Kinley (100 butterfly), Theo Ignatovsky (100 free), and Finn Morgan (100 backstroke).
Cooperstown also took first in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Hawkeyes will host Utica Proctor on Thursday.
Oneonta 101, Owego 68
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Dudley, Shultz, Wightman, Baker, 2:09.47
200 Freestyle: 1. Eli House, 2:02.62
200 Individual medley: 2. Bastian Dudley, 2:35.06
50 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 24.07
Diving: 1. Stephen Baker, 167.80
100 Butterfly: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 1:15.75
100 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 53.77
500 Freestyle: 1. Eli House, 5:48.63
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Baker, Wightman, House, 1:50.11
100 Backstroke: 3. Bastian Dudley, 1:12.10
100 Breaststroke: 1. Owen Shultz, 1:20.52
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Wolff, Dudley, House, 4:02.43
Cooperstown 85, Sherburne-Earlville 72
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Hurysz, Aramini, Ignatovsky, 2:06.51
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:03.65
200 Individual Medley: 2. Finn Morgan, 2:40.45
50 Freestyle: 2. Simon Hurysz, 25.95
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 162.35
100 Butterfly: 1. London Kinley, 1:11.13
100 Freestyle: 1. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:01.67
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:36.14
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Ignatovsky, Hurysz, Kinley, Hellenthal, 1:47.11
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:11.31
100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Huyrsz, 1:18.01
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hellenthal, Kinley, Ignatovsky, Agostino, 4:31.60
BOWLING
The Sidney and Hancock bowling teams split a match on Tuesday at the Fox Bowling Center in Hancock.
The Sidney girls won 4-0 as Hancock was unable to field a team due to quarantine restrictions. Cassie Cole led the Warriors with a series of 182-207-549.
Hancock won the boys match 3-1 thanks to strong performances from Tyler Allen (255-237-676), Anton Leonard (212-205-226-643), and Peyton Johnson (277-613).
Caidyn Lambrecht led Sidney with a score of 178-167-269-614.
Boys: Hancock 3, Sidney 1
Hancock (2906): Tyler Allen 255-181-673, Anton Leonard 212-205-226-643, Peyton Johnson 277-613
Sidney (2634): Caidyn Lambrecht 178-167-269-614, Ryan Schalk 158-181-230-569, Reece Yeomans 111-205-164-480
Girls: Sidney 4, Hancock 0
Sidney (2381): Cassie Cole 182-207-549, Meagan Mazzarella 196, Allison Babcock 180
Hancock (0)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.