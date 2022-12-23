The Oneonta boys basketball team went on the road Wednesday and defeated Norwich 69-55.
Brady Carr led the Yellowjackets with 20 points as he was one of four players to finish in double-figures. Additional scoring came from Owen Burnsworth (18 points), Peyton Mackey (11), and Britten Zeh (10).
The Jackets got to the free throw line throughout the game, making 18 of their 26 attempts.
Oneonta won’t have another game until Tuesday, Jan. 10 when it hosts Chenango Forks.
OHS … 19 10 18 22 — 69
N … 15 9 17 14 — 55
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 5 1-2 11, Owen Burnsworth 6 4-8 18, Britten Zeh 2 5-6 10, Makya Morrison 1 1-1 2, Brady Carr 7 4-5 20, Finlay Oliver 2 3-4 7. Totals: 23 18-26 69
N: W. Thornton 7 0-0 16, J. Stokes 3 0-0 8, C. Olds 2 2-5 6, K. Turner 0 0-0 0, A. Ragonese 0 0-0 0, S. Dowdall 5 2-2 14, D. Kane 2 0-0 4, J. Sastri 0 0-0 0, M. Collins 2 2-2 7, Z. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-9 55
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Burnsworth 2, Zeh, Carr 2); N 7 (Thornton 2, Stokes 2, Dowdall 2, Collins)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Adirondack in a meet on Thursday by a score of 42-18.
Winning by pin for Cooperstown/Milford were TJ O’Connor at 152 pounds and Henry Loeffler at 172 pounds.
C/M will host the Cooperstown Invitational on Friday, Dec. 30.
Matches began at 138
102: Double forfeit
110: Double forfeit
118: Double forfeit
126: Cole Cronsier (A) pinned David Pitt, 0:33
132: Braedon Sanderson (A) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:05
138: Braden White (A) won by forfeit
145: Dalton Miranda (A) won by forfeit
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Raymond Hennessey, 3:52
160: Brent Chase (C/M) won by forfeit
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) pinned Wade Spann, 0:58
189: Isaac Croneiser (A) pinned Max Sharf, 1:11
215: Colin White (A) pinned Matthew Perrino, 0:37
285: Mason Sturtevant (A) pinned Lucas Clements, 0:46
Sidney’s bowling team defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 3-1 in a match held on Thursday. The Warriors won by a total score of 2821-2740.
Caidyn Lambrecht was the high roller for Sidney with a final score of 653 which included a blistering game of 289 in his third series. Ryan Schalk (612) and Reece Yeomans (601) also had excellent outings.
Leading Bainbridge-Guilford was Collin Dicks who had a total score of 607.
Sidney (2821): Caidyn Lambrecht 190-174-289-653, Ryan Schalk 258-182-172-612, Reece Yeomans 171-169-261-601, Aaron Sowersby 147-165-159-471, Kyle Smith 172-147-319, Ethan Beardslee 165
B-G: Collin Dicks 204-204-199-607, Ryan Larsen 179-204-205-588, Will Hunter 161-211-181-553, Konnor Schmidt 161-178-164-503, Jacob Lyle 164-177-341, Joey Doyle 148
The Cooperstown volleyball team held off Clinton for a four-set victory on Thursday by scores of 27-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12.
Among the top performers for the Hawkeyes were Sophia Hotaling with 12 digs and three kills, Lucy Hayes with 14 assists, eight digs, and one kill, Robyn Kafafian with eight digs, seven assists, and two kills, Izzy Martz with 14 digs and two aces, Maralina Furlan with five kills, four digs, two blocks, and one ace, Braeden Victory with 24 digs, nine kills, five aces, and one assist, and Reilly Green with 13 digs, seven aces, and two kills.
Cooperstown is off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it hosts Little Falls.
Game Scores: 27-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12
Cooperstown: Ava Lesko 3 digs; Sophia Hotaling 3 kills, 12 digs; Violet Gentiles 2 digs; Ellie Dykstra 3 kills, 5 digs; Lucy Hayes 1 kill, 8 digs, 14 assists; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 8 digs, 7 assists; Izzy Martz 14 digs, 2 aces; Maralina Furlan 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Braden Victory 9 kills, 24 digs, 1 assist, 5 aces; Reilly Green 2 kills, 13 digs, 7 aces
Clinton: n/a
