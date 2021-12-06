The Oneonta boys basketball team won the Anthony Drago Tournament on Sunday with a 59-54 victory over Vestal.
Tournament MVP Carter Mackey led the way for OHS with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Brandon Erwood added 11 points while Liam Blair notched 12 rebounds.
Nic DiRado led Vestal with a game-high 26 points.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Friday.
South Kortright 79, Unadilla Valley 33
The Rams rolled past the Storm in a boys basketball game 79-33 on Monday.
Josh Anderson scored 22 points for the Rams to lead the way on offense. Also scoring in double digits for South Kortright was Connor Quarino who scored 19 points and Adam Champlin who scored 12.
Zach Smith scored 11 points for the Storm including two three-pointers.
Worcester 41,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 32 (Sunday)
The Wolverines won the Schenevus Christmas Tournament with a 41-32 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Sunday.
Jalen Reardon scored a game-high 19 points to lead Worcester on offense with Tyler Head adding 16 points of his own. Reardon earned tournament MVP honors.
Keith Hewitt paced Windham with 15 points.
West Canada Valley 71, Unatego 65 (Saturday)
The Spartans lost a close, high-scoring affair to West Canada Valley on Saturday 71-65.
The loss overshadowed a fantastic performance by Shea Barber, who scored a game-high 34 points for Unatego. Garrett Backus added nine points.
West Canada Valley used 10 three-pointers and 19 made free throws to pull away for the win.
Unatego will visit Greene on Friday.
Cooperstown 50, Unadilla Valley 46 (Saturday)
Cooperstown beat Unadilla Valley in a boys basketball game 50-46 on Saturday.
Charlie Lambert scored 20 points for Cooperstown including four three-pointers. Also scoring in double digits was PJ Kiuber who scored 13 points.
For Unadilla Valley, Zach Smith scored 12 points and made two three-pointers. Also scoring in double figures for the Storm were Zach Fleming and Trent Marinelli each with 10 points.
Milford 55, Downsville 29 (Saturday)
Milford defeated Downsville 55-29 in Saturday’s consolation game in the Anton Remy Tournament.
The Wildcats were led by Martin Thorsland who scored 18 points, followed by Carter Stevens with nine points.
For Downsville, Gavin Brunner led with 15 points.
Milford will travel to face Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton in a league game on Thursday.
Hunter-Tannersville 51, Schenevus 43 (Saturday)
Hunter-Tannersville prevailed over Schenevus 51-43 at the Schenevus Christmas Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
Kristian Aizstrauts led Hunter-Tannersville with 15 points, followed by Grady Glennon with 13 points.
For Schenevus, Jackson Reed had a game-high 16 points, followed by Wyndham Spooner and Cody Keator with nine points each.
Schenevus will host Franklin Wednesday.
Galway 43, Richfield Springs 42
(Saturday)
Richfield Springs suffered a narrow loss to Galway on Saturday at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Fulton Montgomery Community College.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield with a game-high 22 points while Austin Bowman finished with 11 points.
Galway was able to recover from a 13-2 first-quarter deficit and held off two late scoring chances in the final seconds that would have given the Indians the win.
Richfield Springs will be at Morris on Tuesday.
Sherburne 67, Cooperstown 38
(Friday)
The Cooperstown boys dropped their season opener on Friday 67-38 to Sherburne in the first round of the Sherburne Tip-Off Tournament.
Ethan Kukenberger led the Hawkeyes with nine points while P.J. Kiuber and Troy Davis both scored eight points.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 35,
Schenevus 30 (Friday)
The Warriors beat the Dragons 35-30 in a boys basketball game on Friday in the Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament.
Scoring in double digits for Windham was Keith Hewitt who scored 16 points and Brady Post who scored 12.
Jackson Reed led Schenevus with a team-best 13 points.
Worcester 50, Hunter-Tannersville 30 (Friday)
The Worcester boys opened their season on Friday with a 50-30 win over Hunter-Tannersville in the Schenevus Christmas Tournament.
Tyler Head paced the Wolverines with 24 points while Jalen Reardon added 19.
Kristian Aizstrauts led Hunter-Tannersville with a team-best 21 points.
Seton Catholic 95,
Bainbridge-Guilford 25 (Friday)
The Bobcats fell to Seton Catholic 95-25 on Friday.
Ethan Gregory was B-G’s leading scorer with eight points while David Emerson provided seven tallies.
Seton Catholic had 13 different players record a point while also hitting 12 three-pointers as a team.
Bainbridge-Guilford will face Delhi in the Shalkey/Mokay Tournament on Tuesday.
Oneonta 59, Vestal 54 (Sunday)
OHS … 12 12 18 17 — 59
V … 13 15 11 15 — 54
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 0 1-2 1, Seamus Catella 4 0-0 8, Dakoda Buzzy 2 0-0 4, Owen Burnsworth 1 3-6 6, Brandon Erwood 4 0-0 11, Liam Blair 2 0-1 4, Carter Mackey 10 3-6 25. Totals: 23 7-15 59
Vestal: Jack Gannon 1 2-4 4, J. Johnson 8 2-4 18, Nic DiRado 10 2-4 26, Billy Newberry 1 0-0 2, Andrew Harris 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 8-14 54
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Burnsworth, Erwood 3, Mackey 2); V 4 (DiRado 4)
South Kortright 79, Unadilla Valley 33
South Kortright … 30 22 18 9 – 79
Unadilla Valley … 9 5 12 7 – 33
South Kortright: Troy Doanich 4 1-1 9, Pat Dengler 0 2-6 2, Trenton Cole 3 0-0 6, Connor Quarino 8 0-0 19, Adam Champlin 6 0-0 12, Josh Anderson 9 3-5 22, Damien Glouster 2 0-0 4, Adin Hayner 0 1-2 1, Logan Firment 2 0-0 4. Total 34 7-14 79
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Thompson 1 0-0 3, Zach Fleming 1 0-0 2, Colin Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Keegan Platt 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 4 1-2 11, Trent Marinelli 4 0-0 9, Ben Gorrell 0 1-2 1. Total 13 2-4 33
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Quarino 3, Anderson), UV 5 (Smith 2, Johnson, Thompson, Marinelli)
Worcester 41, Windham-Ashland Jewett 32 (Sunday)
Worcester: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Banfill 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 1 4-6 6, Jalen Reardon 7 5-11 19, Colton Burton 0 0-0 0, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Joshua Rutty 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 0 0-1 0, Tyler Head 8 0-0 16. Totals: 16 9-18 41
WAJ: Jacob Smith 0 0-0 0, Keith Hewitt 4 7-8 15, Alex Li 0 0-0 0, Judah Allsop 1 0-2 2, Tyler Lashua 0 1-2 1, Connor Aplin 0 0-0 0, Eli Cercone 1 0-0 3, Aaron Cohen 1 0-2 2, Brady Post 3 0-0 9, Shane Begley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-14 32
Three-point baskets: W 0; WAJ 4 (Cercone, Post 3)
West Canada Valley 71, Unatego 65 (Saturday)
WCV … 23 18 20 10 — 71
U … 19 11 20 15 — 65
WCV: B. Shepardson 4 2-3 13, W. Smith 9 10-13 29, C. Yager 4 2-4 12, K. Weakley 0 2-2 2, M. Tibia 0 0-2 0, C. Ludwig 4 2-2 14, B. Conorer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 19-28 71
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 3 0-0 7, Shea Barber 15 1-2 34, Logan Utter 1 1-2 3, Garrett Backus 3 2-6 9, Braeden Johnson 3 1-3 7, Devon Krall 1 3-4 5. Totals: 25 5-13 65
Three-point baskets: WCV 10 (Shepardson 3, Smith, Yager 2, Ludwig 4); U 5 (Mohrien, Barber 3, Backus)
Cooperstown 50, Unadilla Valley 46 (Saturday)
Cooperstown … 11 10 19 10 – 50
Unadilla Valley … 12 9 16 9 – 46
Cooperstown: Wyatt Montana 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kukenberger 4 1-2 9, Kaleb Dempsey 0 2-2 2, PJ Kiuber 6 0-0 13, Troy Davis 2 0-0 4, Charlie Lambert 7 2-3 20. Total 20 5-9 50
Unadilla Valley: Zach Fleming 5 0-0 10, Colin Gilbert 0 2-2 2, Keegan Platt 1 0-2 2, Zach Smith 5 0-3 12, Trent Marinelli 4 0-0 10, Ben Gorrell 4 0-2 8, Kaden Butts 1 0-0 2. Total 20 2-9 46
Three-point baskets: C 5 (Lambert 4, Kiuber) UV 4 (Smith 2, Marinelli 2)
Milford 55, Downsville 29 (Saturday)
M … 14 13 15 13 — 55
D … 7 2 9 11 — 29
Milford: Carter Stevens 4 0-0 9, Zach Brown 1 0-0 2, Braden Murphy 3 1-2 8, Riley Stevens 2 0-0 5, Martin Thorsland 8 1-1 18, Jacob Burkhart 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Eckberg 2 1-4 5, Mike Virtell 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 3-7 55
Downsville: Tristan Reed 2 1-2 5, Gavin Brunner 5 5-6 15, Klay Hammond 0 0-2 0, Riley Brown 2 0-0 4, Ashton Townsend 1 0-0 3, Aden Galick 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-10 29
Three Point Baskets: M 4 (C. Stevens, Murphy, R. Stevens, Thorsland), D 1 (Townsend)
Hunter-Tannersville 51, Schenevus 43 (Saturday)
HT … 12 16 14 9 — 51
S … 13 10 14 6 — 43
HT: Jason Li 3 1-3 10, Thomas Houlihan 3 3-7 9, Grady Glennon 4 2-4 13, Garret Legg 2 0-0 4, Kristian Aizstrauts 6 3-4 15. Totals 18 9-18 51
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 4 0-0 9, Cody Keator 4 0-0 9, Jackson Reed 5 6-9 16, Mehki Regg 3 0-0 6, Jordan Regg 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 6-9 43
Three-point baskets: HT 6 (Glennon 3, Li 3), S 3 (Spooner, Keator, Regg)
Galway 43, Richfield Springs 42 (Saturday)
RS … 13 6 8 15 — 42
G … 2 19 9 13 — 43
RS: A. Bowman 4 2-4 11, Oakley 1 0-0 3, B. Graves 1 0-0 3, Boss 1 0-0 3, D. Hosford 8 4-5 22. Totals: 15 6-9 42
G: Clark 5 1-1 11, Pudney 2 0-2 6, Pleasants 3 0-0 8, D. Villus 2 0-0 5, Rylan 3 0-4 6, Kenyon 1 0-0 2, Villano 1 1-3 3, O’Neil 2 0-2 2. Totals: 17 2-12 43
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Bowman, Oakley, Graves, Boss, Hosford 2); G 5 (Pudney 2, Pleasants 2, Villus)
Sherburne 67, Cooperstown 38 (Friday)
C … 4 7 17 10 — 38
S … 14 13 19 21 — 67
Cooperstown: Wyatt Montana 1 1-2 3, Ethan Kukenberger 3 1-2 9, Kalen Dempsey 1 0-2 2, P.J. Kiuber 2 1-2 8, Troy Davis 4 0-0 8, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 2, Conrad Erway 0 1-2 1, Charlie Lambert 1 2-2 5. Totals: 13 6-12 38
Sherburne: Toby Frisbie 3 1-2 9, Ethan Simmonds 2 0-0 4, Taylor Grzymkowski 3 4-4 12, Preston Eaves 3 2-2 9, Brock Weedman 7 3-5 18, Zachary Trass 2 3-4 7, D. Miles 1 0-0 2, Jack Rodman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 13-17 67
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Kukenberger 2, Lambert); S 6 (Frisbie 2, Grzymkowski 2, Eaves, Weedman)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 35, Schenevus 30 (Friday)
WAJ 2 10 10 13 - 35
S … 12 4 8 6 – 30
WAJ: Keith Hewitt 7 2-2 16, Tyler Lashua 1 0-1 3, Connor Aplin 1 0-0 2, Brady Post 4 4-8 12. Total 14 6-12 35
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 2 0-4 5, Jackson Reed 5 3-5 13, Mehki Regg 2 0-4 4, Jordan Regg 3 0-0 8. Total 12 3-13 30
Three-point baskets: WAJ 1 (Tyler Lashua), S 3 (Regg 2, Spooner)
Worcester 50, Hunter-Tannersville 30 (Friday)
Worcester: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Banfill 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 2 0-0 5, Jalen Reardon 9 1-7 19, Colton Burton 1 0-0 2, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Joshua Rutty 0 0-0 0. Joey Geiskopf 0 0-2 0, Tyler Head 12 0-1 24. Totals: 24 1-10 50
H-T: Leo Cruz-Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jason Li 1 0-0 3, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 0 0-0 0, Connor Scheifer 0 0-0 0, Kristian Aizstrauts 9 3-6 21, Hakim Vasquez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 30
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Fancher); H-T 3 (Li, Glennon 2)
Seton Catholic 95, Bainbridge-Guilford 25 (Friday)
SCC … 23 26 25 21 — 95
BG … 3 10 2 10 — 25
Seton Catholic: Rumpel 1 2-2 5, Erickson 2 1-2 6, Jones 5 0-0 12, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Rogers 2 2-2 6, Bucko 5 0-2 10, Christensen 5 0-0 13, Yuhnick 1 0-0 2, Razzaq 4 1-2 10, Short 4 0-0 8, Lee 3 0-0 8, Bergman 1 0-0 3, Hopf 2 0-0 4. Totals 38 7-12 95
Bainbridge-Guilford: Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, David Emerson 3 0-0 7, Ilias Wilson 2 1-2 5, Owen Drown 0 2-4 2, Ethan Gregory 3 2-2 8. Totals: 9 5-8 25
Three-point baskets: SCC 12 (Rumpel, Erickson, Jones 2, Christensen 4, Razzaq 1, Lee 2, Bergman); BG 2 (Seiler, Emerson)
