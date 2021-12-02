Oneonta boys top Windsor in Drago Tournament to open season

The Oneonta boys basketball team opened its season on Thursday with a 48-37 victory over Windsor as it hosted the Anthony Drago Tournament.
After trailing 20-17 at the half, the Yellowjackets took the lead with a 25-point third quarter. Carter Mackey led the scoring with 17 points while Liam Blair added 13 points and Seamus Catella finished with nine.
KJ Hagley and Jimmy Lindsley each scored eight points for Windsor.
Oneonta will play in the tourney title game on Sunday.
Franklin 57, Gilboa 43
A big second quarter helped the Franklin boys overcome an early deficit to defeat Gilboa 57-43 in Thursday’s season-opening matchup.
After scoring just three points in the first quarter, the Purple Devils rallied to score 26 points in the second frame. Franklin would score 21 points in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Matt Serrao had a huge game for the Devils, scoring a game-high 32 points including four three-pointers. Brandon Gregory also finished in double figures with 14 points.
Leading Gilboa was William Cipolla with 13 points while Joe Willie added 10 points.
Franklin will visit Morris on Monday.
Charlotte Valley 72, Afton 23
Dylan Waid led the Charlotte Valley boys to a big victory over Afton in non-league action on Thursday.
Waid paced the Wildcats with 25 points on 12 made field goals. Trevor Waid (16), Jameson Quigley (12), and Ezra Ontl (11) all finished in double figures in scoring as well for Charlotte Valley.
Equan Peterson led Afton with 10 points.
Charlotte Valley is off until Wednesday when it visits Sidney.
Chenango Valley 69,
Bainbridge-Guilford 38 (Wednesday)
Riley Spencer’s big game led Chenango Valley past Bainbridge-Guilford in non-league action on Wednesday.
Spencer led the Warriors with a game-high 34 points, all but two of which came in the first three quarters. Nate Edwards added 10 points in the victory.
Owen Drown led the Bobcats with nine points while Ilias Wilson added eight.
Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Seton Catholic on Friday.
Oneonta 48, Windsor 37
O … 7 10 25 6 — 48
W … 4 16 8 9 — 37
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver 0 0-3 0, Seamus Catella 3 0-0 9, Dakoda Buzzy 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 2 0-3 5, Brandon Erwood 1 0-0 2, Liam Blair 6 1-3, 13, Carter Mackey 8 0-0 17. Totals: 21 1-9 48
Windsor: KJ Hagley 4 0-0 8, Drew Buckler 2 0-0 5, Zach Hagerman 1 0-0 2, Alex Balchick 5 0-0 13, Jimmy Lindsley 3 1-4 8, Ryan Centorani 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 2-6 37
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Catella 3, Burnsworth, Mackey); W 5 (Buckler, Balchick 3, Lindsley)
Franklin 57, Gilboa 43
F … 3 26 21 7 — 57
G … 10 13 7 13 — 43
Franklin: Matt Serrao 9 6-10 32, Brandon Gregory 5 3-8 14, Alan Dumond 2 0-0 6, William mettler 2 0-0 5, Tyler Holcomb 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 9-20 57
Gilboa: Dakota Oliver 3 0-1 6, Michael O’Hara 1 5-5 7, William Cipolla 4 1-2 13, Peter DeWitt 2 1-4 5, Joe Willie 5 0-0 10, Nathan Wyckoff 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 7-13 43
Three-point baskets: F 8 (Serrao 4, Gregory, Dumond 2, Mettler); G 4 (Cipolla 4)
Charlotte Valley 72, Afton 23
CV … 15 16 26 15 — 72
Afton … 4 3 6 10 — 23
CV: Trevor Waid 6 2-3 16, Ezra Ontl 3 4-8 11, Aven Santiago 2 0-0 5, Dylan Waid 12 1-2 25, Matt Driggs 0 1-3 1, Nate Amadon 1 2-2 4, Jameson Quigley 5 2-9 12. Totals:
Afton: Equan Peterson 4 2-8 10, Tyler Kelly 2 0-0 5, Jacob Wright 1 0-0 3, Anthony Paoleth 1 0-0 2, Braden Sadlemina 0 1-2 1, Brockton Macnaught 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Three-point baskets: CV 4 (T. Waid 2, Ontl, Santiago); A 2 (Kelly, Wright)
Chenango Valley 69, Bainbridge-Guilford 38 (Wednesday)
CV … 16 14 20 19 — 69
BG … 4 14 10 10 — 38
CV: Jordan Benowski 2 0-0 6, Michael Doyle 1 0-0 2, Riley Spencer 12 7-7 34, Nate Edwards 3 3-4 10, Alex Telfer 1 2-3 4, Owen Obrien 1 0-0 2, Chase Hanyon 3 1-2 7, Tyler Norton 1 0-0 2, Finn King 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 13-16 69
BG: Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, David Emerson 3 0-0 7, James Hogorian 2 0-0 4, Ilias Wilson 1 6-8 8, Owen Drown 4 0-0 9, Ethan Gregory 2 0-0 4, Connor Yrdenburgh 1 1-5 3. Totals: 14 7-13 38
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Benowski 2, Spencer 3, Edwards); BG 3 (Seiler, Emerson, Drown)
BOYS SWIMMING
Utica Proctor 98, Cooperstown 76
The Cooperstown boys swim team dropped its season-opening meet against Utica Proctor 98-76 on Thursday.
Thomas Hellenthal notched a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes, winning the 200 (2:10.84) and 500 (5:33.63) freestyle swims.
Also winning for Cooperstown were Paul Crowell in the 100 free and Simon Hurysz in the 100 breaststroke.
Cooperstown will host Holland Patent on Tuesday.
Utica Proctor 98, Cooperstown 76
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Kinley, Hellenthal, Hurysz, 2:06.44
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:10.84
200 Individual Medley: 3. Finn Morgan, 2:43.01
50 Freestyle: 2. Simon Hurysz, 26:64
100 Butterfly: 2. Macon Aramini, 1:19.40
100 Freestyle: 1. Paul Crowell, 1:01.20
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:33.63
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Morgan, Kinley, Huyrsz, Hellenthal, 1:48.49
100 Backstroke: 2. Finn Morgan, 1:11.14
100 Breaststroke: 1. Simon Hurysz, 1:19.13
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Ignatovsky, Aramini, Dilorenzo, Crowell, 4:44.98
