Oneonta boys top Windsor on senior night

The Oneonta boys soccer team defeated visiting Windsor on senior night, 9-0, on Monday, March 22.
The Yellowjackets have 13 seniors this season.
“(We’re) very excited to have our second win at home on senior night,” Oneonta head coach Alex Brannan said via email.
“The great weather was an added treat. Our seniors are a very talented group and it showed tonight,” he added.
Oneonta’s Fin Oliver led the team with three goals and three assists.
Max Madej, Sam Moore, Nick Stadler, Matt Shultz and Chris Catan all added one goal apiece for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta 9, Windsor 0
at Oneonta – March 22
Windsor: None.
Oneonta: Fin Oliver 3-3, Max Madej 1-0, Sam Moore 1-0, Nick Stadler 1-0, Matt Shultz 1-0, Chris Catan 1-0, Lance Maben 0-2.
Goalies: Quinn Hansen (O).
UNADILLA VALLEY 2, SIDNEY 1
The visiting Unadilla Valley boys soccer team defeated Sidney, 2-1, on Saturday, March 20.
Unadilla Valley sophomore Dakota Johnson scored his first varsity goal off of an assist from Devon Fairchild in the first half to give the Storm a 1-0 advantage.
Ten minutes later, Cameron Osborne curled a corner kick into the back of the net to increase the Storm’s lead to 2-0 at halftime.
The score remained 2-0 until Sidney’s Anthony Morris scored the team’s lone goal with two minutes remaining.
Unadilla Valley outshot Sidney 10-8 for the game.
Brandon Kneale added 10 saves for the Storm.
Unadilla Valley 2, Sidney 1
at Sidney – March 20
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1-0, Cameron Osborne 1-0, Devon Fairchild 0-1.
Sidney: Anthony Morris 1-0.
Shots-corner kicks: UV 10-7; S 8-4.
Goalies: Brandon Kneale (UV) 10; ? 12 saves.
GREENE 8, DELHI 0
The Greene boys soccer team defeated visiting Delhi, 8-0, on Monday, March 22.
Terriek Brown led Greene with three goals, while teammate Jonny Lee added two goals.
Luke DeJager added three assists for Greene.
Delhi’s Logan Bryan led the team with five saves in goal.
Greene 8, Delhi 0
at Greene – March 22
Delhi: None.
Greene (2-1): Terriek Brown 3-0, Jonny Lee 2-0, Scout McCumiskey 1-1, Trent Rapp 1-1, Kolby Finch 1-0, Luke DeJager 0-3.
Shots-corner kicks: D 4-3; G 21-5.
Goalies: Logan Bryan (D) 5; Kolby Finch (G) 4.
CROSS COUNTRY
DELHI 37, ONEONTA 20, EDMESTON INC. AND DELHI 22, ONEONTA, EDMESTON INC.
The Delhi boys and girls cross country teams defeated Oneonta and Edmeston at Oneonta on Wednesday, March 24.
The boys race was won by Delhi’s Diego Agurrie with a time of 15:56.
The girls race was won by Delhi’s Cella Schnabel who posted a time of 20:55 narrowly edging out Oneonta’s Simone Schuman who ran 20:57.
“Simone ran very well in her second race, and just got beat in the last hundred meters by a veteran Delhi runner,” Oneonta head coach Dan Forbes said via email. “It was a good night.”
Delhi’s Jonathan Hadley (2) and Vincent VanMaaren (3) came in at 16:14 and 17:37, respectively.
“Delhi has two solid squads, as usual, as Skip Baxter does a really good job with that program and has for some time now,” Forbes said. “His top two boys and top two girls really ran well tonight considering the conditions and the course being new to them.”
Brandon Gardner (4) and Korbin Jones (5) posted the Oneonta boys top times running 18:47 and 18:49, respectively.
“My boys had a good showing and ran strong putting in a great effort I thought today,” Forbes said.
“My girls, absolutely the same!”
Tri-Meet at Oneonta
Boys team scores: Delhi 20, Oneonta 37, Edmeston Inc.
Winner (3.1 miles): Diego Agurrie (Delhi), 15:56.
Delhi: 2, Jonathan Hadley 16:14; 3, Vincent VanMaaren 17:37; 6, Nelson Van Maaren 19:40; 8, Rocko Schnabel 20:20; 9.
Oneonta: 4, Brandon Gardner 18:47; 5, Korbin Jones 18:49; 7, Dylan Sorenson 19:51; 10, Jack Gustafan 21:04; 11, Nick Kahl 21:13.
Edmeston: 17, Tom Bennett 37:53.
Girls team scores: Delhi 22, Oneonta Inc., Edmeston Inc.
Winner (3.1 miles): Cella Schnabel (Delhi), 20:55.
Delhi: 3, Anna Tessier 21:08; 4, Gretel Hilson-Schnelder 21:42; 8, Sienna Dorr 23:45; 9, Meghan Hadley 25:07.
Oneonta: 2, Simone Schuman 20:57; 5, Jordan Forbes 22:20; 6, Abigail Tessier 23:00; 12, Anya Sloth 26:09.
Edmeston: 7, Maddy Smith 23:11; 14, Michaela Bateman 37:00.
FOOTBALL
DELHI 48, WHITNEY POINT 0
The visiting Delhi football team held Whitney Point scoreless, en route to a 48-0 victory on Saturday, March 20.
Delhi’s Rom Ruchar opened the scoring with a five yard rushing touchdown.
Luka Branigan then completed 44 and 37 yard passes to Hunter Sanford which both went for touchdowns as Delhi grabbed a 22-0 first quarter lead.
Bryce Braccy punched in a three yard run in the third quarter and teammate Alex Haight returned an interception and caught a Branigan pass, which both went for touchdowns, to help Delhi take a 42-0 halftime lead.
Tom Ruchar rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter to help Delhi put the game out of reach.
Delhi 48, Whitney Point 0
at Whitney Point – March 20
Delhi …. 22 20 6 0 – 48
Whitney Point …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
D – Tom Ruchar 5 yard run (conversion failed).
D – Hunter Sanford 44 yard pass from Luke Branigan (Branigan to Haight).
D – Hunter Sanford 37 yard pass from Luke Branigan (Logan Hikens run).
Second Quarter
D – Bryce Braccy 3 yard run (conversion failed).
D – Alex Haight 43 yard interception return (conversion failed).
D – Alex Haight 9 yard pass from Luke Branigan (Branigan run).
Thurd Quarter
D – Tom Ruchar 8 yard run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
None.
Delhi Passing: Luke Branigan 5-11, 150 yards, 3 TD.
Delhi Rushing: Bryce Braccy 4-79, 1 TD; Owen Haight 8-69; Alex Haight 7-56; Tom Ruchar 5-29, 2 TD; Ryan Wilson 4-14; Logan Aikens 1-3; Luke Branigan 1-3.
Delhi receiving: Hunter Sanford 3-138, 2 TD; Alex Haight 2-12, 1 TD.
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN/CANDOR 50, UNATEGO 22
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor defeated the visiting Unatego football team, 50-22 on Saturday, March 20.
Hunter Haynes opened the game with three rushing touchdowns to give Spencer-Van Etten/Candor a 20-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Devin Beach caught 90 and 19 yard touchdown passes from Nick Thomas to open up Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s lead to 34-0 at halftime.
Leo Temple got Unatego on the board with a 33 yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Unatego scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Temple ripped off a 70 yard touchdown run and quarterback Logan Utter punched in a four yard touchdown run, but the Spartans comeback fell short.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Unatego 22
at Dryden – March 20
Unatego …. 0 0 8 14 – 22
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor …. 20 14 0 16 – 50
First Quarter
SVEC – Hunter Haynes 26 yard run (Nick Thomas run), 9:58.
SVEC – Hunter Haynes 32 yard run (conversion failed), 4:40.
SVEC – Hunter Haynes 17 yard run (conversion failed), 0:30.
Second Quarter
SVEC – Devin Beach 90 yard reception from Thomas (Thomas run), 8:39.
SVEC – Devin Beach 19 yard reception from Thomas (conversion failed), 1:16.
Third Quarter
U – Leo Temple 33 yard run (Temple run), 3:01.
Fourth Quarter
SVEC – Devin Beach 6 yard reception from Thomas (Hunter Harmon reception), 6:51.
U – Leo Temple 70 yard run (conversion failed), 6:18.
SVEC – Devin Beach 53 yard run (Thomas run), 5:07.
U – Logan Utter 4 yard run (Gue reception), 1:24.
Unatego Rushing: Leo Temple 12-224, 3 TD; Logan Utter 9-94, 1 TD; Jarrett Thayer 5-36; Jake Pitcher 3-5; Notorious Gue 1-3; Totals: 30-362, 3 TD.
Unatego Passing: Logan Utter 3-8, 44 yards.
Unatego receiving: Notorious Gue 2-27; Destin Gecik 1-17; Totals: 3-44.
SVEC Rushing: Hunter Haynes 12-114, 3 TD; Jace Teribury 6-71; Nick Thomas 9-56; Devin Beach 1-53, 1 TD; Ousmone Duncanson 6-28; Cesar Figeroa 2-6; Totals: 36-238, 4 TD.
SVEC Passing: Nick Thomas 4-5, 140 yards, 3 TD.
SVEC receiving: Devin Beach 4-140, 3 TD.
