Matt Schultz scored 23 points to lead Oneonta over Windsor 64-27, in the team’s opening game of the year.
“First of all, it was an amazing opportunity just to be given an opportunity,” Oneonta Head Coach Jerry Mackey said. “We’re just thankful to be able to play.
Schultz made a game-high four three-pointers in the win.
Oneonta’s zone defense disrupted Windsor, spurring the Yellow Jackets to a 15-3 first quarter lead.
“We have pretty good length in our zone and I think that helps push kids out maybe a little bit further than they’re used to,” Mackey said. “We made some great defensive plays and we ran— and we shot the ball pretty well for a team who hasn’t played basketball in nearly 12 months.”
Carter Mackey scored 10 points for the Yellow Jackets while teammate Kevin Kurkowski chipped in nine.
Kobe Deb-Cruz paced Windsor with 13 points and Alex Balachick added five.
“It was great to see the energy of our kids,” Mackey said. “It’s just very nice to be back with them practicing and playing—and the energy on the bench rooting for the guys on the floor.”
Oneonta 64, Windsor 27
At Oneonta
Windsor … 3 4 13 7 – 27
Oneonta …. 15 13 19 17 – 64
Windsor (0-1): Kobe Deb-Cruz 6 0-0 13, Alex Balachick 2 0-0 5,Kalid Rought 1 0-0 3, Logan Calwell 1 0-0 2, Jimmy Lindsley 0 2-2 2, Ethan Reed 0 2-2 2, Drew Buckler 0 0-2 0, Zack Hagermen 0 0-0 0, Derik Kinner 0 0-0 0, Isaih Galusha 0 0-0 0, KJ Hagley 0 0-0 0, Ryan Centorani 0 0-0 0.
Oneonta (1-0): Matt Schultz 9 1-2 23, Carter Mackey 4 0-1 10, Kevin Kurkowski 4 0-0 9, Tanner Russin 3 1-1 7, Aidan Breakey 3 0-0 6, Owen Burnsworth 2 0-0 4, Seamus Catella 1 0-0 2, Aidan Mackey 1 0-0 2, Cole Platt 0 1-2 1, Finlay Oliver 0 0-0 0.
Three-point baskets W 3 (Rought, Deh-Cruz, Balachick); O 7 (Shultz 4, Mackey 2, Kurkowski).
