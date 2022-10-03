The Oneonta boys soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 5-0 win over Windsor on Monday that also served as the team’s Senior Night.
Finlay Oliver netted a hat trick for the Yellowjackets while Dakoda Buzzy and Tanner Jennings each found the back of the net as well. Matthew Rubin had two assists and Peyton Mackey, Michael Iannelli, and Jason Miller each had an assist as well.
The OHS goaltending duo of John Moore and Makya Morrison needed to make just one combined save to earn the shutout.
Oneonta’s senior class includes: Noah Ashe, Kyle Barringer, Dakoda Buzzy, Evan Gould, Michael Iannelli, Tanner Jennings, Zeshaan Khan, Peyton Mackey, John Moore, Finlay Oliver, Garrett Seeley, Owen Shultz, and Tyler Zakala.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5,
Unadilla Valley/
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
The Bobcats downed UV/G-MU 5-1 in Monday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Garrett O’Hara netted a hat trick to lead the B-G offense while Julian Pruskowski and Max Oliver added goals of their own. Brock Porter had two assists and Max Oliver provided another.
In net, Collin Dicks made four stops for the Bobcats and Tucker Cattanach had 11 saves for UV/G-MU.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Oxford on Thursday while UV/G-MU hosts Greene on Thursday.
South Kortright 4, Worcester 0
(Saturday)
The South Kortright boys won the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport in dominating fashion, downing Worcester 4-0 in Saturday’s title game.
Darren Dengler, Trent Cole, Shane Edwards, and Anthony Martinez each scored a goal for the Rams, and Jack Byrne added an assist.
In goal, Adam Champlin and Chase Rockefeller each made one save for SK, while Worcester’s Tyer Head made 10 stops.
South Kortright will Jefferson/Stamford on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 5, Charlotte Valley 0 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown boys blanked Charlotte Valley 5-0 on Saturday in the consolation game of the Chic Walshe Tournament.
Colby Diamond scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Hawkeyes. Miles Nelan, Ethan Kukenberger, and P.J. Kiuber each scored as well while Riley Diamond had an assist.
Cooperstown keeper Charlie Lambert needed to make just one save to earn the shutout. Charlotte Valley’s Travis Blumberg finished with eight stops.
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
The Bobcats downed the Storm 2-1 in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Garrett O’Hara opened the scoring for B-G with less than 10 minutes left in the first half. After Trason Murray tied the game late in the first half, Julian Pruskowski scored the go-ahead goal just under four minutes into the second half.
Collin Dicks had six saves for the Bobcats while UV’s Tucker Cattanach had five stops.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
The CV-S/SS boys earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Laurens/Milford on Saturday.
Max Horvath scored the game’s only goal in the first half, which proved to be enough thanks to goalie Ethan Mickel’s nine-save shutout performance.
On the other end, Chase Long had eight stops for Laurens/Milford.
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0
OHS … 3-2-5
W … 0-0-0
OHS: Dakoda Buzzy 1-0, Finlay Oliver 3-0, Tanner Jennings 1-0, Peyton Mackey 0-1, Michael Iannelli 0-1, Matthew Rubin 0-2, Jason Miller 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 20-4, W 5-6
Goalies: John Moore/Makya Morrison (OHS) 1, Alex Balachick (W) 9
Bainbridge-Guilford 5,
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
B-G … 3-2-5
UV/G-MU … 1-0-1
B-G: Garrett O’Hara 3-1, Julian Pruskowski 1-0, Max Oliver 1-0, Brock Porter 0-2, Max Oliver 0-1
UV/G-MU: Devon Hartwell 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 17-13, UV/G-MU 11-2
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 4, Tucker Cattanach (UV/G-MU) 11
South Kortright 4, Worcester 0 (Saturday)
SK … 2-2-4
W … 0-0-0
SK: Darren Dengler 1-0, Trent Cole 1-0, Shane Edwards 1-0, Anthony Martinez 1-0, Jack Byrne 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 15-8, W 2-2
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 1, Chase Rockefeller (SK) 1, Tyler Head (W) 10
Cooperstown 5, Charlotte Valley 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 3-2-5
CV … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-2, Miles Nelan 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 1-0, PJ Kiuber 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
CV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 28-7, CV 2-1
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Travis Blumberg (CV) 8
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
B-G … 1-1-2
UV … 1-0-1
B-G: Garrett O’Hara 1-1, Julian Pruskowski 1-0
UV: Trason Murray 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 14-2, UV 11-0
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 6, Tucker Cattanach (UV) 5
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1,
Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
CV-S/SS … 1-0-1
L/M … 0-0-0
CV-S/SS: Max Horvath 1-0
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S/SS 12-4, L/M 10-3
Goalies: Ethan Mickel (CV-S/SS) 9, Chase Long (L/M) 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.