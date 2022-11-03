The Oneonta boys cross country team won the Section IV Class C Championship on Thursday at Chenango Valley State Park. It’s just the second time the Yellowjackets have won the sectional title and the first time since 1991.
Oneonta’s 47 points narrowly edged Owego Free Academy’s 48 for the team title. Three OHS boys placed in the top 10, led by Colin Fletcher-Foster who finished fourth with a time of 17:58.50.
Also placing in the top 10 for Oneonta were Brandon Gardner (sixth, 18:19.90) and Keyon Ziaire (seventh, 18:25.00). Elsewhere, Jackson Forbes was 12th (18:48.60), Gabriel Rissberger was 18th (19:06.90), Nicholas Kahl was 25th (19:42.00), and Donovan Lema was 26th (19:46.20).
The Oneonta girls, meanwhile, placed fifth as a team. Simone Schuman finished third overall, earning a spot in the state race with a time of 20:14.10. Other top finishers for the OHS girls were Anya Sloth (14th, 22:25.90) and Jordan Forbes (29th, 23:54.30).
Ethne Degan of Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford finished second in the girls race with a time of 19:50.50.
In Class D, Delhi finished first overall in both the boys and girls races.
Ellie Lees (20:02.50) and Gretel Hilson-Schneider (20:26.80) finished one-two for the Delhi girls. Lilly McGonigal (10th, 22:43.90) and Abi Tessier (13th, 23:16.60) also ran well.
Leading the Delhi boys with their own one-two finish were Alton Francisco (16:57.70) and Vincent VanMaaren (16:58.40). They were joined in the top 10 by teammate Jared Coleman (ninth, 18:37.20).
Other top local girls runners included Mirabella Sanford of Deposit-Hancock (third, 21:29.50) and Andrea Favinger of UV/G-MU (ninth, 22:26.60). Top runners in the boys race from the local ranks included Sidney’s Connor Eberly (fifth, 18:15.80), Noah Pain (10th, 18:41.30) and Brennan Finch (11th, 18:43.30) of UV/G-MU, and Caiden Benedict of Sidney (18th, 19:05.30).
The state championship race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
