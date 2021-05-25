The Oneonta baseball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
Jordan Goble led the Oneonta offense with two hits and 2 RBIs, including a key RBI hit in the pivotal sixth inning. Seamus Catella and Aidan Gelbsman combined to strike out 11 batters while allowing only five hits.
Oneonta will be on the road again on Wednesday when it visits Owego.
South Kortright 8, Gilboa 0
South Kortright tossed a combined one-hitter in an 8-0 win over Gilboa in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Pat Dengler went six innings for the Rams, striking out 15 and allowing just two walks and one hit to earn the win. Adam Champlin came in in the seventh inning to close things up.
At the plate, Brandon Grommeck had two hits including a home run and drove in four runs. Darren Dengler added a triple for South Kortright.
Gilboa’s Sean Willie had 11 strikeouts on the mound and also recorded a double at the plate.
South Kortright will visit Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Deposit-Hancock 8,
Harpursville 3
Deposit-Hancock improved to 9-0 with an 8-3 victory over Harpursville on Tuesday thanks to the strong two-way play of Caden Fortunato.
The winning pitcher in the game, Fortunato struck out 13 batters in seven innings while allowing just one walk and four hits. He also provided the big blow in the game for the Eagles, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give Deposit-Hancock a late cushion.
Caleb Walker and Tom Kravetsky also pitched in for the Eagles, hitting a triple and double, respectively.
Deposit-Hancock will play Sidney on Tuesday.
Roxbury 9, Downsville 4
A three-run fourth inning allowed Roxbury to pull away for a 9-4 victory over Downsville in Tuesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Peyton Proctor was the winning pitcher for the Rockets, allowing just four hits in seven innings. Ian Walker had a double at the plate.
Nate Burnham hit a double for Downsville.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 19,
Sidney 9
UV/GMU prevailed over Sidney on Tuesday, scoring eight runs in the first inning and never looking back.
Cameron Osborne drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run for UV/GMU in the fourth inning. Gavin Bonczkowki, Timmy Postma, and Dalton Proskine all notched doubles, while Devon Fairchild had a triple. Colin Grant struck out seven batters and allowed seven hits over five innings.
For Sidney, Ryan Secor hit two home runs while Peyton Mosher hit another. Both players also had multi-hit games.
Oneonta 4, Chenango Valley 3
OHS … 000 013 0 – 4 7 4
CV … 000 120 0 – 3 5 1
OHS: Seamus Catella, Aidan Gelbsman (W)
CV: Steve Paultre (L)
South Kortright 8, Gilboa 0
G … 000 000 0 – 0 1 3
SK … 112 013 X – 8 6 3
G: Sean Willie (L), Joe Willie, and Matteson
SK: Pat Dengler (W), Adam Champlin, and Darren Dengler
HR: Brandon Grommeck (SK)
3B: Darren Dengler (SK)
2B: Sean Willie (G)
Deposit-Hancock 8, Harpursville 3
H … 020 001 0 – 3 4 2
DH … 023 003 X – 8 4 4
H: J. Hoover (L), C. Sakowsky, and J. Yereb, K. Colsten
DH: Caden Fortunato (W), and Bob Lewis
HR: Caden Fortunato (DH)
3B: Caleb Walker (DH)
2B: Tom Kravetsky (DH)
Roxbury 9, Downsville 4
R … 230 300 1 – 9 9 3
D … 301 000 0 – 5 4 4
R: Peyton Proctor (W), and Robert Peters
D: Skyler O’Dell (L), Ben Ackerly, and Daniel Irwin
3B: T. Faulkner (R)
2B: Ian Walker (R), Nate Burnham (D)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 19, Sidney 9
S … 220 014 0 – 9 9 3
UV/GMU … 822 610 X – 19 12 3
S: D. Johnson (L), C. Frederick, B. Mistler, C. Russ, Q. Beckwith, G. Beckwith
UV: Colin Grant (W), Trent Marinelli, Timmy Postma
HR: Cameron Osborne (UV), Peyton Mosher (S), Ryan Secor 2 (S)
3B: Gavin Bonczkowki (UV), Timmy Postma (UV), Dalton Proskine (UV)
2B: Devon Fairchild (UV)
SOFTBALL
Chenango Valley 2,
Oneonta 0
The Oneonta softball team lost a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday, falling to Chenango Valley 2-0.
Madeline Trisket earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing no walks and just two hits in seven innings of work. Trisket also added a triple at the plate.
Jenna Gaisford pitched well in the loss for the Yellowjackets, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out four.
Brooke Burrows and Makenzie Pierce had the only hits of the game for Oneonta.
Franklin 13,
Edmeston 12
The Purple Devils won a spectacular game in walk-off fashion on Tuesday, defeating Edmeston 13-12 thanks to a game-winning single by Patty Rodriguez-Matias.
After Edmeston had come back from a 12-7 deficit to tie the game in the top of the seventh, Rodriguez-Matias drove in Kayla Campbell for the winning run to give Franklin the victory.
Marissa Campbell led Franklin with a 3-for-4 performance that included two home runs, 5 RBIs, and three runs scored. Kayla Campbell hit a home run of her own while Maddie Hyzer and Tamara Wright contributed doubles for the Purple Devils.
Lena Greene had a triple for Edmeston while Emma Dabeau had a double.
Sidney 26, Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mount Upton 0
Sidney defeated Unadilla Valley on Tuesday, using an explosive first inning to pull ahead for the victory.
Right out of the gate, Olivia DeMott, Kayla McEwan, Ava Cirigliano, and Adrienne Paternoster each hit a home run for the Warriors in a 19-run first inning.
DeMott went 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs, while Savannah Baldwin went 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Kaitlin Bookhout, Sarah Bessett and McEwan all notched doubles for Sidney. Ava Cirigliano pitched a strong game, striking out eight and only allowing two hits.
The Warriors are 6-2 overall for the season and play Delhi at home on Thursday.
Deposit-Hancock 7,
Harpursville 0
Rylee Smith tossed a complete game two-hitter to lead Deposit-Hancock past Harpursville 7-0 on Tuesday.
Smith struck out 12 batters while allowing only one walk in addition to the two hits. Smith also went 2-for-3 with two doubles at the plate. Kayla Eldred led the Eagles’ offense going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and 2 RBIs, while Haleigh Weyrauch also had a double.
Deposit-Hancock (12-1) will visit Oxford on Thursday.
Worcester 31, Edmeston 7 (Monday)
The Worcester offense scored at least five runs in all four innings of play in Monday’s 31-7 victory over Edmeston.
Lily Conroe had a triple while Iriyah Haley and Delimar Vega-Haley both had doubles to lead the Wolverines offense. Vega-Haley tallied eight strikeouts on the mound for the win.
Edmeston’s Michaela Bateman and Logan Lund combined for seven strikeouts.
Morris 13, Franklin 3
(Monday)
Morris scored seven runs in the first inning to pull away from Franklin 13-3 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Hannah Wist had a double and a triple at the plate for the Mustangs while also tallying 14 strikeouts to pick up the win on the mound. Mackenzie Graves added two doubles for Morris.
Zoe Warren notched a triple for Franklin.
Charlotte Valley 18,
Margaretville 3
(Monday)
The Wildcats’ offense found the scoreboard in all six innings of Monday’s 18-3 victory over Margaretville in Delaware League action. Josephine Butler led the way both on the mound and at the plate for Charlotte Valley. She hit a three-run home run in the third inning while also striking out five batters as the winning pitcher.
Also contributing for Charlotte Valley were Natalie Amadon (2-for-4, three steals, triple) and Jenna Lubbers (2-for-4, triple, 3 RBIs).
Charlotte Valley (4-5) will play South Kortright on Thursday.
Chenango Valley 2, Oneonta 0
OHS … 000 000 0 – 0 2 1
CV … 000 200 X – 2 4 0
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (L), and Macky Catan
CV: Madeline Trisket (W), and M. Hargus
3B: Madeline Trisket (CV)
2B: M. Nelson (CV)
Franklin 13, Edmeston 12
E … 140 020 5 – 12 8 2
F … 201 450 1 – 13 10 4
E: Michaela Bowman (L), and Abby Bateman
F: Kayla Campbell (W), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Marissa Campbell 2 (F), Kayla Campbell (F)
3B: Lena Greene (E)
2B: Emma Dabeau (E), Maddie Hyzer (F), Tamara Wright (F)
Sidney 26, UV/GMU 0
S … (19)34 00X X – 26 21 0
UV/GMU … 000 00X X – 0 2 4
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
UV: Hannah Bonczkowski (L), Pyper Neil
HR: Olivia DeMott (S), Kayla McEwan (S), Ava Cirigliano (S), Adrienne Paternoster (S)
2B: Kaitlin Bookhout (S), Kayla McEwan (S), Sarah Bessett (S)
Deposit-Hancock 7, Harpursville 0
H … 000 000 0 – 0 2 3
DH … 021 040 X – 7 7 0
H: Havens (L)
DH: Rylee Smith (W) 12ks 1bb
3B: Kayla Eldred (DH)
2B: Rylee Smith 2 (DH), Haleigh Weyrauch (DH), Kayla Eldred (DH)
Worcester 31, Edmeston 7
E … 150 1XX X – 7 3 1
W … 95(10) 7XX X – 31 12 1
E: Michaela Bateman (L), Logan Lund
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
3B: Lily Conroe (W)
2B: Iriyah Haley (W), Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
Morris 13, Franklin 3
F … 001 020 0 – 3 2 4
M … 700 104 1 – 13 7 2
F: not provided
M: Hannah Wist (W)
3B: Hannah Wist (M), Zoe Warren (F)
2B: Mackenzie Graves 2 (M), Hannah Wist (M)
Charlotte Valley 18, Margaretville 3
M … 200 100 X – 3 2 4
CV … 115 353 X – 18 10 2
M: Bailee Herrel (L), and Netalia Herrera
CV: Josephine Butler (W), and Jenna Lubbers
HR: Josephine Butler (CV)
3B: Natalie Amadon (CV), Jenna Lubbers (CV)
