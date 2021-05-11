BASEBALL
Oneonta 7, Susquehanna Valley 4
Oneonta scored five runs in the fifth inning to notch a come-from-behind 7-4 victory over Susquehanna Valley in high school baseball action Tuesday.
Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Yellowjackets got a pair of big hits from Tanner Russin, who had an RBI double in the frame, and Kaden Halstead, who drove in two runs on a single. Halstead finished the day with 3 RBIs.
Jordan Goble pitched out of two bases-loaded jams in the second and third innings to secure the victory, while Aidan Gelbsman closed things out with a perfect seventh inning.
Oneonta (4-1) will host Unatego on Thursday.
South Kortright 10, Roxbury 4
Logan Firment had a big day on the mound and at the plate in leading South Kortright to a 10-4 victory over Roxbury in Tuesday's Delaware League baseball game.
Firment earned the win by striking out 11 batters in just four innings and allowing no hits or runs. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, and 4 RBIs.
Tyler Hall added a home run of his own for the Rams as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Adam Champlin, Darren Dengler, and Patrick Dengler took care of business out of the South Kortright bullpen.
South Kortright will host Schenevus on Thursday.
Deposit-Hancock 5, Owego 1
Caden Fortunato had a strong game both on the mound and at the plate in leading the Eagles to a 5-1 non-league victory over Owego on Tuesday.
Fortunato picked up the win by striking out 13 in seven innings and allowing just one walk and five hits. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Bob Lewis drove in two keys runs in the fourth inning for Deposit-Hancock.
Deposit-Hancock (4-0) will visit Greene on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Greene 20, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Olivia Kennedy threw a no-hitter for Greene against Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in Tuesday's 20-0 softball victory.
Kennedy struck out nine UV/GMU batters while allowing just one walk in five innings of work. Leading the charge on offense for Greene was McKenzie Scott, who knocked a home run and a double while scoring two runs and driving in two more.
Roxbury 18, South Kortright 2
The Rockets defeated the Rams 18-2 in Tuesday thanks to a 12-run first inning.
After South Kortright responded with two first-inning runs of its own, Roxbury added six runs in the third to pull ahead for the victory.
Roxbury pitcher Kylie DeMaio pitched three innings with Bryanna Meehan wrapping things up out of the bullpen. For Roxbury, Kimora Brown went 3-for-4, while Madison German recorded a double. DeMaio, Meehan, and Leigha Lalosh all went 2-for-4.
For South Kortright, Carli Pardee and Hanah Collin both went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Roxbury (6-0) will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Wednesday.
Margaretville 20, Charlotte Valley 3
The Blue Devils scored seven runs in the first inning and five more in the second to run away with a five-inning victory over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Shyana Balcom had a double and two singles, Jenna Lubbers had a double and a single, Katie Brybag had three singles, and Bailee Herrel had two singles for Margaretville. Herrel also earned the victory on the mound.
Gilboa 25, Stamford 6
The Wildcats came roaring out of the gates early, scoring seven runs in the first inning, eight in the second, and seven in the third to roll past Stamford 25-6 on Tuesday.
Emma Keyser went 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs while Kara Dumas had two doubles in addition to earning the win on the mound. Dumas struck out nine batters while allowing just two hits.
Stamford's Gwen Tompkins finished with a double and an RBI.
Gilboa (2-0) will host Roxbury on Thursday.
