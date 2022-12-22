The Oneonta boys swim team improved to 2-0 on the young season Thursday with a 96-58 win over Binghamton. The Yellowjackets finished first in every event except the 200 medley relay.
Earning two individual wins apiece for OHS were Elias House (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Logan Temming (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), and Jason Miller (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke). Also winning were Cyrus Wightman in the 200 individual medley, Lou Bonnici in diving, and Bastian Dudley in the 500 free.
Oneonta is off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it visits Owego.
Cooperstown 90, Proctor 64 Cooperstown 84, Sherburne-Earlville 47
Cooperstown’s boys swim team swept its tri-meet on Thursday, defeating Proctor 90-64 and downing Sherburne-Earlville 84-47. The Hawkeyes finished first in every event.
Four Cooperstown swimmers won two individual events apiece: Macon Aramini (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), London Kinley (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle), Graham Abrams (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Finn Morgan (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke). Lincoln Dilorenzo added a win in diving.
Cooperstown will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it visits Sherburne-Earlville.
Oneonta 96, Binghamton 58 Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Wolff, Bonnici, Shultz, Fulkerson, 2:08.51
200 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 1:56.40
200 Individual Medley: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 2:27.99
50 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 24.19
Diving: 1. Louis Bonnici, 178.90
100 Butterfly: 1. Jason Miller, 1:03.30
100 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 55.08
500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 6:02.12
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Temming, Wightman, Dudley, 1:42.76
100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:03.89
100 Breaststroke: 1. Elias House, 1:06.29
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dudley, Shaughnessy, Miller, House, 3:59.11
Cooperstown 90, Proctor 64
Cooperstown 84, Sherburne-Earlville 47
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Johnson, 2:00.30
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:09.79
200 Individual Medley: 1. London Kinley, 2:26.63
50 Freestyle: 1. Graham Abrams, 25.65
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 228.90
100 Butterfly: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:11.21
100 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 57.97
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:38.00
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Dilorenzo, Aramini, Abrams, 1:48.76
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.51
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:13.67
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Johnson, Dilorenzo, Morgan, Aramini, 4:22.59
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Wednesday)
The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Waterville in a match on Wednesday by scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-5.
The Hawkeyes’ top performers in the victory were Sophia Hotaling (12 digs, four aces, one kill, one assist), Lucy Hayes (11 assists, five digs, one kill, one ace), Izzy Martz (six digs, two aces), Braeden Victory (eight digs, seven kills, five aces, one block), and Reilly Green (five digs, four aces, two kills).
Cooperstown will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it hosts Little Falls.
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Wednesday)
Game Scores: 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
Cooperstown: Ava Lesko 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 ace; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 12 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Lucy Hayes 1 kill, 5 digs, 11 assists, 1 ace; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 3 assists; Izzy Martz 6 digs, 2 aces; Braeden Victory 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 5 aces; Reilly Green 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces
