The Oneonta boys soccer team rode a five-goal first half to a 7-3 win over Lansing on Friday.
Finlay Oliver and Matthew Rubin each recorded a hat trick for the Yellowjackets, with Oliver netting four goals and Rubin finishing with three goals and two assists.
Dakoda Buzzy provided a pair of assists as well while Garrett Seeley, Michael Ianelli, and Peyton Mackey each had one assist.
OHS keepers Makya Morrison and John Moore each recorded two saves in the victory.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic on Monday.
Cooperstown 12, Sherburne-Earlville 0
Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown boys routed Sherburne-Earlville 12-0 on Friday to follow up a scoreless tie against Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Colby Diamond led the Hawkeyes in Friday’s victory, scoring three goals and assisting on four others. Roland Gardner-Olesen and Riley Diamond each scored twice, with Graham Abrams, PJ Kiuber, Cooper Bradley, Ethan Kukenberger, and Ollie Wasson rounding out the scoring.
Goalie Charlie Lambert had one save in each game for two shutouts in as many days.
Walton/Downsville 3, Laurens/Milford 1
A pair of second-half goals helped Walton/Downsville defeat Laurens/Milford 3-1 on Friday.
Scoring for Walton/Downsville were Kaden Cicio, Gavin Brunner, and Phillip Eggers. Brunner and Chase Maberry each added an assist.
Christian Lawson scored Laurens/Milford’s only goal on an assist by Nick DeBoer.
In goal, Peyton Tweedie had two stops for Walton/Downsville while Chase Long made six saves for Laurens/Milford.
Walton/Downsville will host Gilboa-Conesville on Monday while Laurens/Milford will be at Edmeston on Tuesday.
Franklin/Unatego 1, Delhi 0
Franklin/Unatego prevailed over Delhi in overtime 1-0 on Friday.
The teams played a scoreless game that went into overtime, where Braeden Johnson scored an unassisted goal with 2:30 left on the clock that brought the game to a close.
Aiden Ross made five saves in the shutout for Franklin/Unatego while Delhi’s Tabor Reed finished with six stops.
Delhi will host Bainbridge-Guilford next Tuesday while Franklin/Unatego will be at Morris on Tuesday.
Oneonta 7, Lansing 3
OHS … 5-2-7
L … 0-3-3
OHS: Finlay Oliver 4-0, Matthew Rubin 3-2, Dakoda Buzzy 0-2, Garrett Seeley 0-1, Michael Iannelli 0-1, Peyton Mackey 0-1
L: O. Emmick 1-0, A. Infante 1-0, C. Larratt 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 24-8, L 7-4
Goalies: Makya Morrison (OHS) 2, John Moore (OHS) 2, B. Petrick (L) 13
Cooperstown 12, Sherburne-Earlville 0
Coop … 6-6-12
S-E … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-4, Roland Gardner-Olesen 2-0, Riley Diamond 2-0, Graham Abrams 1-0, PJ Kiuber 1-0, Cooper Bradley 1-1, Ethan Kukenberger 1-1, Ollie Wasson 1-0
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 47-7, S-E 1-0
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Owen Brown (S-E) 15
Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Thursday)
Coop: none
SV: none
Shots: Coop 27, SV 2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Alex Prichard (SV) 7
Walton/Downsville 3, Laurens/Milford 1
W/D … 1-2-3
L/M … 1-0-1
W/D: Kaden Cicio 1-0, Gavin Brunner 1-1, Phillip Eggers 1-0, Chase Maberry 0-1
L/M: Christian Lawson 1-0, Nick DeBoer 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 9-6, L/M 3-2
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W/D) 2, Chase Long (L/M) 6
Franklin/Unatego 1, Delhi 0
F/U: Braeden Johnson 1-0
DA: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F/U 6-6, DA 7-0
Goalies: Tabor Reed (D/A) 6, Aiden Ross (F/U) 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 6, Schoharie 2
Schenevus earned a 6-2 victory against Schoharie in a girls non-league game on Friday.
Taylor Knapp was the top scorer for Schenevus, registering a hat trick along with two assists. Also scoring for Schenevus were Lily and Angie Competiello, who each had one goal and one assist, and Samantha Osborne, who had one goal.
Scoring for Schoharie was Hailey Drinon with two goals and Briana Repshar with one assist.
Lily Courtright was the goalie for Schoharie and had 19 saves while Leah Brundege had seven saves for Schenevus.
Schenevus will host Fort Plain on Saturday for its Senior Day game.
Gilboa-Conesville 1, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
Gilboa-Conesville and G-MU went into overtime and ended their game with a 1-1 tie on Friday.
Cassidy Cox scored for Gilboa with Bailey Hughes assisting. The Raiders had Aubree Palmer score their lone goal with Teegan Lent assisting. Caitlin Ciaravino blocked 10 shots for Giboa, and Mackenzie Barnes saved two for G-MU.
Schenevus 6, Schoharie 2
Schenevus … 5-1-6
Schoharie … 1-1-2
Schenevus: Taylor Knapp 3-2, Lily Competiello 1-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Samantha Osborne 1-0
Schoharie: Hailey Drinon 2-0, Briana Repshar 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Schenevus 31-6; Schoharie 11-0
Goalies: Leah Brundege (Schenevus) 7; Lily Courtright (Schoharie) 19
Gilboa-Conesville 1, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
G-C: Cassidy Cox 1-0, Bailey Hughes 0-1
G-MU: Aubree Palmer 1-0, Teeghan Lent 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: G-C 4-1, G-MU 11-7
Goalies: Caitlin Ciaravino (G-C) 10, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 1, Deposit-Hancock 0
The Warriors beat the Eagles 1-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference field hockey game on Friday.
Makayla Bales scored the only goal of the game in the first quarter for Sidney
Ky Phillips held off the Eagles offense and managed nine saves keeping Sidney in the lead. Abby Russell had five saves for the Eagles.
Sidney will be at home against Moravia on Monday while Deposit-Hancock will host Windsor on Tuesday.
Sidney 1, Deposit-Hancock 0
Sid … 1-0-0-0-1
D-H … 0-0-0-0-0
Sid: Makayla Bales 1-0
D-H: none
Shots-Corners: S 6-3; D-H 9-15
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 9; Abby Russell (D-H) 5
