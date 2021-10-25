The Oneonta cross country teams were in action at the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at Fortin Park.
The Yellowjacket boys placed 10th as a team thanks to strong performances from Korbin Jones (24th, 17:34), Brandon Garnder (35th, 18:10), and Jackson Forbes (48th, 18:27).
The girls were incomplete as a team but received personal-best times from Jordan Forbes (23:09.8) and Fumi Yatsuhashi (25:05.2).
Oneonta will be competing in the state qualifiers on Nov. 4 at Chenango Valley State Park.
The Cooperstown cross country teams competed in the Center State Conference Championships on Saturday at Holland Patent.
Margaret Ruffo and Polly Kennedy earned All-Star badges for the Hawkeye girls, while Jonah Hitchock earned the lone All-Star badge for the boys.
Raffo placed 19th with a time of 24:55 in the 5K while Kennedy finished 26th in 26:20. Hitchcock placed 27th overall with a time of 21:34.
FOOTBALL
Waverly 43, Oneonta 15 (Friday)
Oneonta couldn’t overcome a big third quarter by Waverly as the Yellowjackets fell to the Wolverines 43-15 on Friday.
After leading at the half 17-7, the Wolverines scored 19 points in the third quarter to pull away for the victory. Mateo Goodhue got OHS on the board first with a nine-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
But Waverly would score 43 unanswered points before Kaden Halstead found the end zone from two yards out in the fourth quarter.
Halstead and Carter Neer both finished with 34 yards rushing for Oneonta, with Goodhue adding 29 yards on the ground. Halstead also went 9-for-19 passing for 87 yards.
Logan Monroe had a big day through the air, catching seven passes for 66 yards.
Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso finished 10-for-20 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Tedesco ran for 88 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Oneonta (2-5) will host Chenango Valley on Friday for Senior Night.
Delhi 7, Sandy Creek 0 (Friday)
The Bulldogs won a defensive slugfest against Sandy Creek 7-0 on Friday to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Sam Davis scored the game’s only points midway through the fourth quarter on a 24-yard run. Davis finished with 32 yards on four carries.
Owen Haight paced the Delhi offense with 15 carries for 110 yards. Luke Schnabel added 31 yards on three carries. Logan Nealis went 4-for-9 for 48 yards with an interception.
Delhi will visit Harpursville/Afton on Saturday.
Tioga 61, Bainbridge-Guilford 8 (Friday)
The Bobcats fell to Tioga 61-8 in Friday’s game.
Declyn Marshfield got Bainbridge-Guilford on the board in the fourth quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run.
Ethan Gregory led the Bobcats with 48 yards on 15 carries. Marshfield caught three passes for 40 yards and Noah Patton had three catches for 23 yards. Nolan Hawkins finished with 63 yards through the air and two interceptions.
Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Walton on Saturday.
