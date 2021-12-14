The Oneonta boys basketball team lost to Chenango Valley 70-56 in a high-scoring league game Tuesday.
Oneonta was led by Carter Mackey, who scored 22 points, with Liam Blair adding 11 points.
Riley Spencer of Chenango Valley scored a game-high 28 points, with teammate Michael Doyle following up with 12 points. Chenango Valley made 13 three-pointers in the victory.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Friday.
Sauquoit Valley 51, Cooperstown 36
The Cooperstown boys fell to 1-3 on the season with a 51-36 loss to Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 14 points thanks to four three-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds. Cooperstown made eight three-pointers in the game despite the loss.
Donovan Nelson paced Sauquoit Valley with a game-high 15 points.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham in its home opener on Friday.
Richfield Springs 50, Edmeston 33 (Monday)
The Indians defeated the Panthers by the score of 50-33 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Scoring in double figures to lead Richfield Springs were Dylan Hosford with 18 points and Austin Bowman with 16. Hosford recorded a triple-double in the victory.
Kyle Ough led Edmeston with 11 points.
Richfield Springs (2-3) is off until Monday when it visits Franklin.
Chenango Valley 70, Oneonta 56
CV … 24 21 13 12 — 70
OHS … 7 24 14 11 — 56
Chenango Valley: Jordan Benowski 2 0-0 6, Michael Doyle 4 0-0 12, Riley Spencer 10 3-4 28, Donovan Tomm 1 0-0 2, Nate Edwards 2 0-0 5, Jeter King 2 0-0 5, Chase Hanym 4 0-0 8, Tyler Norton 0 2-2 2, Alex Jacobs 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-6 70
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 2 0-0 5, Dakoda Buzzy 1 2-4 4, Owen Burnsworth 1 2-2 5, Brandon Erwood 1 0-0 3, Louis Bonnici 2 0-0 6, Liam Blair 4 3-3 11, Carter Mackey 11 0-0 22. Totals 22 7-9 56
Three-point baskets: CV 13 (Spencer 5, Doyle 4, Benowski 2, Edwards, King); OHS 5 (Bonnici 2, Erwood, Burnsworth, Sitts)
Sauquoit Valley 51, Cooperstown 36
SV … 13 13 17 8 — 51
C … 12 8 10 6 — 36
Sauquoit Valley: D. Nelson 7 0-0 15, G. Stalker 2 4-4 10, A. Price 1 3-4 5, B. Logalbo 4 1-3 10, N. Miller 4 3-6 11. Totals: 18 11-17 51
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 0-0 3, Kalen Dempsey 0 0-1 0, P.J. Kiuber 4 0-1 9, Troy Davis 1 0-2 2, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 6, Conrad Erway 1 0-0 2, Charlie Lambert 4 2-2 14. Totals: 13 2-6 36
Three-point baskets: SV 4 (Nelson, Stalker 2, Logalbo); C 8 (Kukenberger, Kiuber, Criqui 2, Lambert 4)
Richfield Springs 50, Edmeston 33 (Monday)
RS … 15 14 13 8 — 50
E … 5 15 4 9 — 33
RS: Boss 0 3-3 3, Bobnick 0 2-2 2, Bowman 6 3-6 16, Oakley 1 0-0 2, Graves 2 0-0 4, Hosford 7 3-3 18, Dunkel 1 0-0 2, Diliberto 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 11-14 50
E: Zinger 2 2-4 6, Ough 4 0-0 11, G. McEnroe 1 0-0 2, C. McEnroe 4 0-2 8, Richards 1 0-0 2, Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2-6 33
Three-point baskets: RS 2 (Bowman, Hosford); M 3 (Ough 3)
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta 96, Greene 57
The Oneonta boys swim team defeated Greene 96-57 at home on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets finished first in every event as four different swimmers won two individual races.
Henry Wolff won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims, Bastian Dudley was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Logan Temming won the 50 free and 100 butterfly, and Elias House won both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
Also recording a win in diving was Stephen Baker. OHS swept all three relay events (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free).
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley next Tuesday.
Oneonta 96, Greene 57
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bastian Dudley, Elias House, Logan Temming, Stephen Baker, 2:02.68
200 Freestyle: 1. Henry Wolff, 2:21.25
200 Individual Medley: 1. Bastian Dudley, 2:34.06
50 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 24.74
Diving: 1. Stephen Baker, 160.60
100 Butterfly: 1. Logan Temming, 1:07.83
100 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 52.46
500 Freestyle: 1. Henry Wolff, 6:17.97
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Elias House, Dillon Turley, Stephen Baker, Logan Temming, 1:45.05
100 Backstroke: 1. Bastian Dudley, 1:11.56
100 Breaststroke: 1. Elias House, 1:07.36
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Ian Fulkerson, Dylan Shaughnessy, Owen Shultz, Bryson Huber, 5:00.37
WRESTLING
Canastota 65, Cooperstown/Milford 0
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team was defeated by Canastota on Tuesday by a score of 65-0. The team is off until next Wednesday when it visits Holland Patent.
Canastota 65, Cooperstown/Milford 0
Matches started at 145
102: Evan Bixby (Can) won by forfeit
126: Luken Gaiser (Can) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:59
132: Kyle Musachio (Can) won by forfeit
138: Culley Bellino (Can) pinned T.J. O’Connor, 4:56
145: Logan Mead (Can) pinned Creighton Williams, 0:48
152: Darick Soucia (Can) pinned Brenin Dempsey, 1:56
160: Travis Soucia (Can) pinned Cameron Fritts, 1:42
172: Evan Austerman (Can) pinned Henry Loeffler, 3:00
189: Keeran Timerman (Can) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 0:25
215: Casey Bixby (Can) technical fall over Brent Chase, 25-6, 3:23
285: Jacob Napoli (Can) pinned Max Sharf, 0:37
