The Oneonta tennis team cruised to a 6-1 home victory against Chenango Valley on Monday.
OHS won three of the four singles matches, with Jayden Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy, and Bella Holleran all earning victories.
The Yellowjackets swept all three doubles matches thanks to the play of the duos of Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenberg, Tobias Carter and Simmone Segal, and Logan Temming and Veronica Coe.
Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 2
The Cooperstown tennis team edged Little Falls 3-2 in a road match on Monday.
Gunter Weldon and Natalie Hanson each won in singles action for the Hawkeyes, while the doubles team of Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe was also victorious. All three victories came by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Cooperstown will be at home against Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday.
Roxbury 4, Middleburgh 3
The Roxbury tennis team earned a 4-3 victory over Middleburgh on Monday.
Alina Chojnowski and Mya Johnston each won in singles for the Rockets by scores of 9-4 and 9-3, respectively.
Roxbury earned two points via forfeit as Middleburgh had no doubles teams.
Roxbury will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
Oneonta 5, Owego Apalachin 0 (Friday)
The Oneonta tennis team swept Owego Apalachin 5-0 in a match on Friday.
Winning in singles for the Yellowjackets were Jayden Zakala, Tyler Zakala, and Dylan Shaughnessy.
Oneonta’s doubles teams of Bella Holleran and Isaac Wooden, and Ryan VanValkenberg and Simmone Segal were also victorious.
Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1 (Friday)
Cooperstown’s tennis team fell to Holland Patent 4-1 on Friday.
Gunter Weldon had the Hawkeyes’ only victory as he won his first singles match 6-0, 6-3 over Glen Gaige.
Natalie Hanson and Justin Wolfe competed in second and third singles, respectively, for Cooperstown. Playing doubles were Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe, and Declan White and Luca Gardener-Olesen.
Oneonta 6, Chenango Valley 1
Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Austin Hewison 6-4, 4-6, (10-7); Gavin Mercik (CV) def. Tyler Zakala 6-6 (14-12), 6-4; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Kyle Santi 6-0, 6-2; Bella Holleran (OHS) def. Gavin Laskowski 4-6, 6-2 (10-7)
Doubles: Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Chad Cole and Cameron Singer 6-2, 6-1; Tobias Carter and Simmone Segal (OHS) def. Devin Miller and Fenner Sisson 6-1, 6-2; Logan Temming and Veronica Coe (OHS) def. Dylan Ford and Kolin Parks 6-4, 6-2
Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 2
Singles: Gunter Weldon (COOP) def. Sean Carroll 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (COOP) def. Bobby Russell 6-0, 6-0; Evan Petrie (LF) won by forfeit
Doubles: Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (COOP) def. Dallas LaPone and Aiden Fahey; Marshall Chandler and Mason Sausa (LF) won by forfeit
Roxbury 4, Middleburgh 3
Singles: John Bruno (M) def. Ryder Albano 9-1; Alina Chojnowksi (ROX) def. Crystal Waters 9-4; Mya Johnston (ROX) def. Liam Hooper 9-3; Tadge Martin (M) def. Max Curtis 9-3; Quinn Smith (M) def. Steven Martin 9-1
Doubles: forfeits to Roxbury
Oneonta 5, Owego Apalachin 0 (Friday)
Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. John Davis 6-4, 2-6 (10-4); Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Eli Martin 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Cole Dalton 6-3, 6-6 (7-5)
Doubles: Bella Holleran and Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Cavan Tapia and Damien Allen 6-1, 6-4; Ryan VanValkenberg and Simmone Segal (OHS) def. Aden Dinkins and Urfan Hussain-Ali 6-2, 7-5
Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1 (Friday)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (COOP) def. Glen Gaige 6-0, 6-3; Jeffrey Dewar (HP) def. Natalie Hanson 6-1, 6-0; Carter Williams (HP) def. Justin Wolfe 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Christopher Kelly and Dylan McGuire (HP) def. Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe 6-2, 6-2; William Zimmerman and Daniel Carhart (HP) def. Declan White and Luca Gardener-Olesen 6-0, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.