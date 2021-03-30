Oneonta cross-country falls to Windsor, 29-27

The Windsor boys cross-country team defeated Oneonta on Tuesday, March 30, 29-27 on Oneonta’s 2.9 mile course.
“Even though we lost, all in all, we had a pretty solid showing,” Oneonta head coach Dan Forbes said via email. “It was a good evening.”
Oneonta’s Korbin Jones won the race with a time of 18:31, while teammate Brandon Gardner came in second with a time of 18:37.
“Korbin and Brandon ran very well, pushing each other the whole race,” Forbes said. “They looked relaxed and raced very well and smartly.”
Jack Gustafson (6), Nick Kahl (9) and Owen Gustafson (11) rounded out the Yellowjackets top five runners.
Forbes said, Jones, Gardner and J. Gustafson all improved on their times from last week’s race.
Jacob Sansom (18:39), Colin Harting (18:51) and Caleb Llewellyn (19:07) placed third, fourth and fifth respectively to lead Windsor.
Although Windsor does not have a girls team, Simone Schumon finished in 19:52, improving on last week’s time, to lead the Yellowjackets.
“For not having any competition on the girls side, she had a great time and race,” Forbes said. “She runs quite maturely as a rookie cross-country runner.”
Windsor at Oneonta – March 30
Boys team scores: Windsor 27, Oneonta 29
Winner (2.9 miles): Korbin Jones (Oneonta), 18:31.
Windsor: 3, Jacob Sansom, 18:39; 4, Colin Harting, 18:51; 5, Caleb Llewellyn, 19:07; Vladamire Sheehan, 20:24; 8, Connor Foddick, 20:36.
Oneonta: 2, Brandon Gardner, 18:37; 6, Jack Gustafson, 20:11; 9, Nick Kahl, 21:07; 11, Owen Gustafson, 22:31.
GIRLS SOCCER
MORRIS 1, MILFORD 0
The Morris girls soccer team scored an early goal to top visiting Milford, 1-0 on Tuesday, March 30.
Morris’ Carissa Richards scored with 7:42 minutes remaining in the first half on a Mackenzie Graves cross to give the Mustang’s the lead.
Milford outshot Morris 8-7 on the game.
Maddie Coleman made nine saves for Morris.
Leanna West made six saves for Milford.
Morris 1, Milford 0
at Morris – March 30
Milford …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Morris …. 1 0 0 0 – 1
Milford: None.
Morris (1-0-0): Carissa Richards 1-0, Mackenzie Graves 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Mi 8-6; Morris 7-1.
Goalies: Leanna West (Mi) 6; Maddie Coleman (Mo) 9.
UNADILLA VALLEY 4, AFTON/HARPURSVILLE 0
The Unadilla Valley girls soccer team defeated Afton/Harpursville, 4-0 on the team’s Tuesday, March 30 senior night.
Unadilla Valley recognized seniors Emily Hill, RayLynne Kuhn, Paige Catena, Alyssa ManWarren, Regan Sabines, Josalynn Carson, Sapphire Allen and Sophia Off.
Kadence York opened the scoring for the Storm with a goal that was assisted by ManWarren.
York scored another first half goal to give Unadilla Valley a 2-0 lead, before teammate Jaiden Schrag scored to give the Storm a three-goal halftime lead.
York scored a third goal in the second half to help put the game out of reach.
Unadilla Valley (11) had nine more corner kicks than Afton/Harprusville (2) for the game.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton made three saves for the Storm and Mia Ambrocio made nine saves for Afton/Harpursville.
Unadilla Valley 4, Afton/Harpursville 0
at Unadilla Valley – March 30
Afton/Harpursville …. 0 0 – 0
Unadilla Valley …. 3 1 – 4
Afton/Harpursville: None.
Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 3-0, Jaiden Schrag 1-0, Alyssa ManWarren 0-1.
Shots-Corners: A/H ?-2; UV ?-11.
Goalies: Mia Ambrocio (A/H) 9; Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3.
UNATEGO 6, OXFORD 0
The visiting Unatego girls soccer team used four second half goals to route Oxford, 6-0 on Tuesday, March 30.
Morgan Perry scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Spartans, while teammate Alexa Lucia scored two goals.
The Spartans outshot Oxford 22-1.
Dana Stepp added one goal and two assists, Shealinn Stevens scored one goal and Jenna Faulkner had two assists to round out Unatego’s balanced attack.
Meghan Perry made one save for Unatego.
Madison Long made 14 saves for Oxford.
Unatego 6, Oxford 0
at Oxford – March 30
Unatego …. 2 4 – 6
Oxford …. 0 0 – 0
Unatego: Morgan Perry 2-1, Alexa Lucia 2-0, Dana Stepp 1-2, Shealinn Stevens 1-0, Jenna Faulkner 0-2.
Oxford: None.
Shots-Corners: U 22-2; O 1-1.
Goalies: Meghan Perry (U) 1; Haleigh Burton (U) 0; Madison Long (O) 14.
BOYS SOCCER
DELHI 5, DOWNSVILLE 1
Preston Post scored two goals to lead the Delhi boys soccer team to a victory on senior night over visiting Downsville, 2-1 on Tuesday, March 30.
Delhi senior Preston Post opened the scoring four minutes into the first half with a back post header off of a Zack Finch corner kick.
Post scored his second goal four minutes later off of another Finch corner with with a 15-yard strike into the side netting.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 3-0 at halftime when senior Aidan Paoli tapped in a low cross from senior Paul Vickers 19 minutes into the first half.
In the second half, Downsville’s Kaden Cicio got the Eagles on the board at 25 minutes with an unassisted goal off of a punt from goalkeeper Nate Burnham to cut Delhi’s lead to 3-1.
Two minutes later, senior Brody Silcox headed in a Finch corner to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead, before Marco Shaw finished a Luke Schnabel pass to put the game out of reach.
Delhi outshot Downsville 19-2.
Tabor Reed had one save for Delhi and Burnham had 14 saves for Downsvile.
Delhi 5, Downsville 1
at Delhi
Downsville …. 0 1 – 1
Delhi …. 3 2 – 5
Downsville: Kaden Cicio 1-0.
Delhi: Preston Post 2-0, Aidan Paoli 1-0, Brody Silcox 1-0, Marco Shaw 1-0, Zach Finch 0-3, Paul Vickers 0-1, Luke Schnabel 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Do 2-?; De 19-?.
Goalies: Tabor Reed (De) 1; Nate Burnham (Do) 14.
GREENE 6, WALTON 0
The Walton boys soccer team lost to host Greene, 6-0, on Tuesday, March 30.
Greene scored four goals in the first half and two in the second to help put the game out of reach.
Scout McCumiskey led Greene with three goals and one assist.
Peyton Tweedie made 12 saves for Walton.
Ayden Doolittle made one save for Greene.
Greene 6, Walton 0
at Greene – March 30
Walton …. 0 0 – 0
Greene: …. 4 2 – 6
Walton: None.
Greene: Scout McCumiskey 3-1, Jonny Lee 1-0, Terriek Brown 1-0, Cooper Dejager 0-2, Aidan Kiefer 0-1, Trent Rapp 0-1.
Shots-Corners: W 1-0; G 39-12.
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W) 12; Kolby Finch (G) 0; Ayden Doolittle (G) 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
SIDNEY 1, WINDSOR 0
The visiting Sidney field hockey team won its fourth game in a row with a 1-0 victory over Windsor on Monday, March 29.
Kaitlyn Bookhout scored Sidney’s game-winning goal in the first quarter off of a Kayla McEwen pass.
The two teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Ky Phillips made two saves for Sidney.
Kayla McKercher made seven saves for Windsor.
Sidney 1, Windsor 0
at Windsor – March 29
Sidney .... 1 0 0 0 – 0
Windsor .... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney (6-1): Kaitlyn Bookhout 1-0, Kayla McEwen 0-1.
Windsor (4-2): None.
Shots-Corners: S ?-11; W ?-2.
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 2; Kayla McKercher (W) 7.
NEWARK VALLEY 4, WALTON 1
Taylor Benjamin had one goal and one assist to lead the Newark Valley field hockey team to a victory over visiting Walton, 4-1 on Monday, March 29.
Amber Slovik opened the scoring for Newark Valley at 6 minutes into the first quarter on a pass from Chloe Yetter.
Katie Bergman scored just over one minute into the second quarter on a Benjamin pass to give Newark Valley a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter Benjamin scored early in the fourth quarter to give Newark Valley a 3-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Katelynn Ostrander set up Jacqyln Gransbury just inside the circle to cut Newark Valley’s lead to two goals.
Emma Clark scored with 5 seconds remaining to cap Newark Valley’s scoring.
Kora Young made 14 saves for Walton.
Sandra Voughn made one save for Newark Valley.
Newark Valley 4, Walton 1
at Newark Valley – March 29
Walton …. 0 0 0 1 – 1
Newark Valley …. 1 1 0 2 – 4
Walton (1-3): Jacqyln Gransbury 1-0, Katelynn Ostrander 0-1.
Newark Valley (1-4): Taylor Benjamin 1-1, Amber Slovik 1-0, Katie Borghorn 1-0, Emma Clark 1-0, Chloe Yetter 0-1.
Goalies: Kora Young (W) 14; Sandra Voughn (NV) 1.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WALTON 3, SIDNEY 0
The Walton girls volleyball team defeated visiting Sidney in straight sets on Tuesday, March 30.
Molly McClenon led Walton with six aces and seven kills, while teammate Ella Rhinehart added two kills and 12 assists.
Kielie Dones had five aces and four kills .
No stats were provided for Sidney.
Walton 3, Sidney 0
at Walton
Game Scores: 25-9, 25-12, 25-11
Sidney: ?
Walton: Molly McClenon 6 aces, 7 kills ; Kielie Dones 5 aces, 4 kills; Larissa Hulse 5 aces; Cadence Stanton 2 kills; Ella Rhinehart 2 kills, 12 assists.
