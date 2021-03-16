The Oneonta boys and girls cross country teams competed in the first (5K) race of the season against Norwich on Tuesday, March 16.
The boys team secured their first victory, 25-32, while the girls team lost because it lacked enough runners to qualify.
“I thought the boys and girls had a pretty good showing considering two weeks of training, cold temperatures and wearing masks,” Oneonta head coach Dan Forbes said. “I was very pleased with everyone’s performances.”
Steven Kman of Norwich won the boys side, posting a time of 18:05; however, Oneonta’s Korbin Jones, Brandon Gardner and Dylan Sorensen placed third, fourth and fifth respectively to round out the top five boys finishers.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team’s are required to wear masks at all times, even while running.
“(The season’s) actually been quite pleasant other than the weather, not a single one has been complaining about the masks — they’re not complaining at all,” Forbes said.
“Whether it’s the climate or the pandemic, it doesn’t seem to be bothering them,” he added.
Oneonta freshman Simone Schuman won the girls race, posting a time of 20:10.
“Considering the temperatures, having to wear a mask and it being her first race, that’s a phenomenal time,” Forbes said.
The Yellowjackets also received a second- and fifth-place finish from Jordan Forbes and Anya Sloth.
Forbes said he has a great group of athletes on the team this year and it showed with an all-around solid performance in the race.
Boys team scores: OHS 25, Norwich 32
Winner (3.1 miles): Steven Kman (Norwich), 18:05.
Oneonta: 3, Korbin Jones, 18:25; 4, Brandon Gardner, 9:38; 5, Dylan Sorensen, 19:43; 6, Nick Kahl, 20:08; 7, Jack Gustafson, 21:19; 10, Owen Gustafson, 22:30; 11, Alan Michael Rubin, 22:32.
Girls team scores: Norwich won by default.
Winner (3.1 miles): Simone Schuman (Oneonta), 20:10.
Oneonta: 2, Jordan Forbes, 23:04; 5, Anya Sloth, 25:27.
